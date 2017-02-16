Mainstream Media Click-Gate (VIDEO)

In this video we cover a few articles that have gone largely unnoticed by the alternative news media concerning the corporate media manipulating not just view counts on Youtube but also apparently creating fake readers to cover up the collapse not just in sales but also in readership and credibility.

Mainstream media outlets are really desperate. They know that their “fake news” house of cards is built on a fake foundation. The collapse of the lame-stream media is not just big but also astonishing. The only way to win this information battle is to continue to expose the dishonest corporate media and to continue our online activism in the comments sections of these corporate liars.



Verify Events Research

Suggesting New York Times Isn’t Dying, In Spite of Digital Subscription Growth, is Fake News

http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-02…

Are The NY Times, Guardian, And WaPo Buying Clicks? China Jumps From Trickle To Half Of All Traffic In Two Months

http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-02…

Alexa Caught Fixing Infowars Ratings

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C_Oww…