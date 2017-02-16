Breaking News

Mainstream Media Click-Gate (VIDEO)

In this video we cover a few articles that have gone largely unnoticed by the alternative news media concerning the corporate media manipulating not just view counts on Youtube but also apparently creating fake readers to cover up the collapse not just in sales but also in readership and credibility.

Mainstream media outlets are really desperate. They know that their “fake news” house of cards is built on a fake foundation. The collapse of the lame-stream media is not just big but also astonishing. The only way to win this information battle is to continue to expose the dishonest corporate media and to continue our online activism in the comments sections of these corporate liars.


Verify Events Research

Suggesting New York Times Isn’t Dying, In Spite of Digital Subscription Growth, is Fake News
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-02…

Are The NY Times, Guardian, And WaPo Buying Clicks? China Jumps From Trickle To Half Of All Traffic In Two Months
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-02…

Alexa Caught Fixing Infowars Ratings
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C_Oww…

About The Author

Waldemar Perez is a Mechanical Engineer who worked for the Department of Defense and a military contractor. He is an independent researcher, political atheist and an on-line activist living in the Pacific Northwest. His interests include, finance, secret human experimentation, modern day eugenics, covert medicine, geopolitics, false flag operations, mainstream media as a weapon of war, high-tech propaganda tactics (like the use of actors and staged massacres to manipulate public opinion), 9/11, police militarization and other conspiracies of the shadow government and the elite. As an activist his passion includes exposing the lies and deceptions of the deep state and educating the public on key historical facts not well advertised to the public like Operation Northwoods. His Youtube channel Verify Events Research covers a wide variety of subjects.

