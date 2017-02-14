Mainstream Media Spread “Fake News” 76 Times Trump’s First 3 Weeks (VIDEO)

Looking back on 2016, it would be tough to argue that there was any single cultural phenomena that was bigger, or had more of an impact on American society than what has been referred to by many as “Trumpmania,” or “Trumphoria.” If Donald Trump was the biggest story of 2016, then unfortunately most people would probably agree that the second biggest story to come out of 2016 was what we now refer to as the “fake news” phenomena.

Thanks to many of the documents that were leaked compliments of Wikileaks during the 2016 presidential election, the long standing suspicions of many “conspiracy theorists” regarding collusion between the mainstream media and the Democrat Party were finally proven correct, and ever since those revelations became public, most of the “so-called mainstream media” has ceased making even the slightest effort to be subtle when it comes to their left-leaning biases. In some instances, members of the “mainstream media” have even started getting in the habit of completely fabricating stories, when doing so has the possibility of advancing their own personal interests.

During the first three weeks of Donald Trump’s presidency, The Daily Wire has kept a running list of “fake news” stories that the mainstream media has decided to run with, and that list has grown to a staggering 76 examples of blatantly dishonest stories that were advanced by the mainstream media, regardless of their lack of credibility. In the following video, Right Wing News reviews some of the more egregious “fake news” stories that were reported, many of which are still being perpetuated at this moment despite having already been proven false.

The Daily Wire Reports: [12 FAKE NEWS STORIES]

It seems like only last week that Donald J. Trump was sworn in as our nation’s 45th president — oh, wait it was last week! And yet, look at all the outrageous Fake News our national media has managed to generate in just seven days.

1. MSM Lies About Trump Having ‘No Evidence’ To Back Up Illegal Vote Claim

In 2014, no less than the leftwing Washington Post published a study backing up Trump’s claim about potential illegal voters.

Nevertheless, this has not stopped every lying freak in the media from declaring Trump a liar. And that includes lying freaks who work for … The Washington Post!

2. To Hurt Trump, ABC News Deceptively Edits Ari Fleischer

Ari Fleischer, former Press Secretary for George W. Bush, praised Sean Spicer, Trump’s Press Secretary.

ABC News intentionally used magic editing to lie, to make it sound as though Fleischer blasted Spicer.

3. Media Falsely Claims Trump Removed Bust of Martin Luther King, Jr. from Oval Office

Time’s Zeke Miller, who was serving at the time as the entire media’s pool reporter, used his Twitter feed to publish the incendiary lie that Trump had removed the bust of the civil rights leader from the Oval Office.

Without checking, the MSM ran like escaped lunatics with the Fake News.

4. CNN’s False Claim About Nancy Sinatra

Apparently, without discussing it with her, CNN went ahead and claimed that Nancy Sinatra was “not happy ” about Trump using the song “My Way” at his inauguration.

Nancy Sinatra herself declared the CNN report an outright “lie.”

5. The Atlantic Falsely Claims Fetal Heartbeats Are “Imaginary”

The leftwing Atlantic is apparently upset that ultrasounds might convince expectant mothers to see their unborn child as something other than easily-aborted goo.

In a humiliating correction, The Atlantic was forced to toss away its junk science and admit, “This article originally stated that there is ‘no heart to speak of’ in a six-week-old fetus. By that point in a pregnancy, a heart has already begun to form.”

6. MSM Spread Phony Picture of Trump’s “Sparse” Crowd Size

Remember that photo published everywhere in the MSM that compared Trump’s Inauguration crowd to Obama’s?

Remember all the white space on the ground in the Trump photo?

Yeah, that photo has now been debunked and debunked and debunked.

MY OWN PERSONAL FAVORITE CROWD SIZE PHOTO

7. Media Deliberately Misrepresents Sean Spicer’s Claim About Inauguration Audience

On Saturday, Sean Spicer punched the MSM bully dead in the nose with a statement that included the following, “This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around the globe.”

In an attempt to make Spicer, and by extension Trump, look ridiculous, this statement was spun by much of the MSM to make it sound as though Spicer was talking about the physical crowd at the Inauguration. See this BuzzFeed News tweet as an example.

Clearly, Spicer was talking about the overall audience, the physical crowd and those viewing at home. And on that particular point, the leftwing Entertainment Weekly (that knows something about television ratings) says he is probably correct:

Trump’s numbers are all the more remarkable considering he’s entering into office with rather low approval ratings compared to past presidents and sparked protests worldwide along with vows to not watch his inauguration.

And actually, Trump could have been seen by more viewers than either Obama or Reagan. Nielsen ratings do not account for online viewing, which has grown sharply in recent years and is far more commonplace than even four years ago.

8. Hysterical Claims About the White House Website

An incoming presidential administration remakes the White House website to reflect the current president’s policies, goals, and vision. This is standard operating procedure. The news media know this. This is also common sense.

Nevertheless, to make it sound as though Trump hates Mexicans and gays, the MSM spread all kinds of Fake News.







9. The New York Times Lies About Rick Perry

Last Wednesday, just prior to his confirmation hearing as energy secretary, The New York Times lied. The so-called Newspaper of Record, spread the Fake News that Perry didn’t understand what his job entailed.

10. USA Today Uses Parody Account to Attack Rick Perry

Just last week, New Media debunked false reporting from back in December by USA Today. This Fake News was not corrected until last Thursday.

11. Media Attacks Trump Nominee Over Prayer

The leftwing Washington Post attempted to make Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue, Trump’s nominee for agriculture secretary, look like some kind of anti-science freak simply because he once prayed for rain.

12. Washington Post Lies About White House Website Promoting Melania Trump’s Jewelry Line

This was just a flat-out lie.

FAKE NEWS FROM THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA – WEEK 2

The Daily Wire Reports: [24 FAKE NEWS STORIES]

The original plan was to compile a list of the national media’s Fake News only as needed — but no more often than once a week. Unfortunately, our MSM has done so much lying in the last 5 days, I started to worry that I could lose track. Simply put, the last few days have been a fire hose of Fake News.

Read everything below, and then try to make an argument that Steve Bannon isn’t 100% correct about the national media being the opposition party.

1. Entire Media Lies About Trump’s Refugee Pause Being a “Muslim Ban”

Using 7 countries designated by the Obama administration as failed states crawling with Islamic terrorists, the Trump administration instituted a pause on the admission of foreign nationals coming from those countries for 90 days, and halted the refugee programs from all countries for 120 days to beef up the vetting process. In the 40-plus other Muslim-majority countries throughout the world, immigration continues as usual.

A Muslim ban would ban Muslims. Trump’s refugee pause affects all people of all religions and does not at all affect over three dozen other Muslim-majority countries.

Calling this a Muslim Ban is an outright lie.

2. CNN Lies About Tying Fox News In the Ratings On Inauguration Day

The ratings weren’t even close. CNN came in a distant second place, a humiliating second pace.

3. Time Magazine Blames Misreporting On Trump

Time Magazine’s Ryan Teague Beckwith attempted to blame misreporting on Trump’s Executive Orders on Trump. This of course is an absurd lie. The Executive Orders might not be released as quickly as Time would like, but that in no way excuses Fake News from left-wing reporters attempting to fill in the blanks to suit their own twisted agenda.

4. Washington Post “Fact Checker” Attempts to Gin Up Dissent Against Trump

Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler, the single most dishonest member of the media I have ever come across, used his Twitter feed to outright manufacture Fake News against Trump. He called on foreign-service officers to sign a dissent memo, which would then become an anti-Trump story.

5. EXTRAORDINARY Lies of Omission About Foreign-Born Threats to America

In their push for a narrative, Fake News oftentimes comes from what the media intentionally fails to report. The lack of context is purposeful in pursuit of their destroy-Trump agenda. Here is what you are not being told about the very real threat of foreign-born terrorists:

US May Have Let ‘Dozens’ of Terrorists Into Country As Refugees

Between 2001 and 2014, 380 foreign-born terrorists were convicted in America, 40 of those were refugees.

Islamic State finds success infiltrating its terrorists into refugee flows to West

6. AP Reports that Trump’s Vote Fraud Expert is Registered in Three States

By reporting non-news as news, the AP’s obvious goal is to mislead readers into believing this man is committing vote fraud. Many people are registered in more than one state. I myself am registered in Wisconsin, California, and North Carolina. We are a transient country. Millions have lived and voted and registered in more than one state. This is a non-story.

Imagine if the AP was this concerned about actual illegal voting.

7. The Viral Lie that Dick Cheney Blasted Trump Over His Refugee Pause

Never happened.

8. Media Lies About Trump’s Refugee Pause Based On His Business Interests

From NPR, to Fortune magazine, to Reuters, to Vox… The lie that Trump’s refugee pause is based on countries his company does not do business with went viral for a full day.

Even the left-wing Washington Post got on board.

As we now know, the seven countries chosen by Trump came from a list the Obama Administration put together, a list of countries riddled with terror and lacking in the infrastructure necessary to adequately vet immigrants and refugees.

9. ABC News Accuses Trump of Not Having Family Photos in the Oval Office

Based on a single photograph that doesn’t begin to show what might be in a 800-plus square foot office, ABC News’s Terry Moran fired off the Fake News that the lack of family pictures in that particular photograph was meaningful.

Obviously, the MSM chose to learn nothing from the Fake News fiasco involving the bust of Rev. Martin Luther King.

10. The Islamophobic Media Lie That Refugee Pauses Create Terrorists

In their zeal to attack Trump, time and again the media revealed its own Islamophobia by spreading the debunked lie that such actions create more terrorists. Over and over and over again, the media coordinated a narrative that claimed Muslims become terrorists when they do not get their way.

If that’s not outright bigotry, if that’s not looking at a group of people as scary others, what is?

11. The Lie That Mike Flynn’s Son Called the Refugee Pause a ‘Muslim Ban’

Based only on a Tweet that included the tag #MuslimBan, Politico’s Blake Hounshell and CNN’s Jake Tapper spread the lie that this somehow meant Mike Flynn Jr., son of Trump’s National Security Advisor, had declared Trump’s refugee pause a “Muslim Ban.”

Using a tag to get into a top Twitter conversation means absolutely nothing. Everyone knows this, but Tapper and Hounshell still spread what they knew could be a lie.

12. Media Spreads Lies of “Mass Resignations” at State Department

The Washington Post’s Josh Rogin spread the flat-out lie that there was a “mass exodus of senior Foreign Service officers” at the State Department. All of it due to Trump.

The truth is that the White House asked for these resignations. Furthermore, the truth is that this is standard operating procedure with a new administration.

13. New York Times’ Maggie Haberman Claims Only San Bernardino Shootings Involved ‘Non-US-Born Attacker’

Maggie Haberman, who shares the dual-honor of being biased and not very bright, had her Fake News immediately corrected by Twitter users, none of whom enjoy the enormous resources of the leftwing New York Times.

14. Media Falsely Claims Obama Did Not Discriminate Against Christian Refugees

By cherry-picking one year, 2016, and being hyper-literal about Trump’s statement that it was “impossible” for Christian refugees to gain entry into America under Obama, the media spread the Fake News that Christians were not discriminated against by Obama.

Here is the truth:

But the numbers tell a different story: The United States has accepted 10,801 Syrian refugees, of whom 56 are Christian. Not 56 percent; 56 total, out of 10,801. That is to say, one-half of 1 percent.

The BBC says that 10 percent of all Syrians are Christian, which would mean 2.2 million Christians. It is quite obvious, and President Barack Obama and Secretary John Kerry have acknowledged it, that Middle Eastern Christians are an especially persecuted group.

So how is it that one-half of 1 percent of the Syrian refugees we’ve admitted are Christian, or 56, instead of about 1,000 out of 10,801—or far more, given that they certainly meet the legal definition?

15. CNN’s Jim Sciutto Spreads Lie That “Refugee Policy Is Not Based On Religion”







Sciutto, a former Obama official, also lied about Christians not being discriminated against.

Sciutto is a lying liar who lies.

16. Media Lies About Trump Installing a Gag Order Against the EPA

Standard operating procedure with a new administration was again turned into Nazi Germany.

17. Media Covered Up and Lied About Obama’s 2011 Refugee Ban

Due to the same fears in 2011, then-President Obama instituted a refugee ban from Iraq that lasted six months. Not only did the media cover it up, in order to protect Obama and their Narrative, the media are now falsely spreading the Fake News that Obama’s refugee six-month ban from a Muslim-majority country is somehow different from Trump’s.

Yeah, it’s not.

18. Washington Post Publishes Partisan Editorial as Straight News Story

Pretty outrageous.

19. NBC’s Chuck Todd Falsely Claims Fear of Sexism Contributed to Major Hillary Cover-up

While I appreciate Chuck Todd admitting that he and the rest of the national media covered up the fact that they all knew how despised Hillary was in the Midwest, his excuse is just flat-out wrong. Todd claimed he and the rest of the media covered up a vital truth fearing it would be sexist to tell this truth.

What poppycock.

1) We all know Todd and Company would not have covered this truth up if it were Sarah Palin, as opposed to Hillary.

2) What is sexist about “Hillary for Prison” signs? What is sexist about despising a politician? Nothing. If the signs read, “Women make Lousy Presidents” or “Hillary is a Bitch,” that is sexist.

But you can also bet that Todd and company would have gleefully reported on those!

20. Philadelphia Inquirer Contradicts Its Own Reporting to Gotcha Trump

In September of 2016, the Inquirer reported that the murder rate was on the increase. After Trump agreed with them, the same outlet called him a liar.

21. Even MORE Corrections from the Atlantic on Their Fake News Reporting About the Unborn

We reported on this debacle last week. But since then, the Atlantic has had to add even more corrections.

22. Media Spreads Lie That Trump’s Chief Advisor Told the Media to “Shut Up”

The national media loves to talk about themselves and feel persecuted, so Steve Bannon’s suggestion that the media “should keep its mouth shut and just listen for a while” to the American people, was quickly turned into an act of persecution.

No one lied more about this than CNN’s Jake Tapper.

Tapper even won the prize for being the most smug while spreading the lie.

Bannon never said shut up. All he expressed was the same opinion many in the media have after facing the fallout of the 2016 debacle. Meaning, maybe we need to listen more to the voters and less to our own echo chamber.

Nonetheless, CNN put “shut up” in quote marks. That is a lie. That is spreading the fake news that Bannon said something he did not say.

Politico’s media reporter did the same.

Even the t-shirts lie.

22. ABC News Memory-Holes Key Part of Trump Interview

During David Muir’s interview with Trump, the president criticized the media for always underplaying the massive crowds at the annual March for Life.

That part of the interview was omitted from the network’s official transcript.

23. WINTER IS COMING: ABC News Busted Promoting Fake Image of Trump

Trump looking out a window at a cold, foggy blizzard, is much more ominous-looking than the truth…

The weather that day was sunny and 60 degrees.

24. Media Falsely Claim There Is Zero Evidence of Widespread Vote Fraud

After Trump again said that as many as 3 to 5 million illegal votes may have been cast in 2016, the national media went on a Fake News spree claiming that no evidence of any kind exists to back up this claim.

This was fairly typical of the lies spread.

In fact, there is all kinds of evidence about widespread vote fraud.

1. The Media claiming it doesn’t exist is excellent reason to believe it does.

2. Despite its widespread popularity even among Democrats, the MSM and Democrats fight tooth and nail against voter ID.

3. There is this study that was published by no less than the Washington Post.

4. There is also this study.

5. And this study.

FAKE NEWS FROM THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA – WEEK 3

The Daily Wire Reports: [40 FAKE NEWS STORIES]

Welcome to week three of “This Week In Fake News!” Previous editions can be found here and here.

You will see one change in this week’s list, with respect to the count. Rather than start the count over every week, this ongoing diary of Fake News will now use a cumulative number, an ongoing count. Put simply, last week’s list contained 24 pieces of Fake News. The week prior was 12. That is a total of 36, so this week we will start with number 37.

This is not meant to be a gimmick. Rather, it is a way to more accurately understand and comprehend the breathtaking scope of the national media’s rabid dishonesty.

The media told FORTY lies last week, for a total of SEVENTY-SEVEN separate incidents of Fake News in just three weeks.

Let’s begin…

37. CNN’s Jake Tapper Lies About Trump Not Offering Sympathy to Canada After Mosque Attack

During an interview with KellyAnne Conway, CNN’s Jake Tapper told an outrageous lie in the form of a question:

“I want to ask you, in Quebec City last week, a white right-wing terrorist opened fire on a mosque filled with men, women and children,” the left-wing anchor asked. “President Trump hasn’t tweeted one thing about this. Why hasn’t he offered sympathy to the neighbors in the north?”

Can someone get Tapper a Google Machine?

P.S. Falsely portraying Trump as a racist is part of the media’s ongoing “assassination dogwhistle” strategy.

38. Washington Post Caught Lying About “Illegal Guns” In Washington DC

In its longstanding effort to strip Americans of their Second Amendment civil rights, the left-wing Washington Post was again caught fear-mongering with falsehoods, this particular one involving a — wait for it, wait for it — BB gun.

The Daily Caller:

The biggest inaccuracy: the description of a “black .45 caliber Umarex HDG handgun recovered from the 3200 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast.” As readers of this blog already know, Umarex makes and sells air-powered guns that fire a variety of non-lethal BBs or pellets depending on the model. The airgun is not only listed incorrectly as a firearm, but is additionally reported to be chambered in .45 caliber, an impossibility. Further, Umarex doesn’t sell an “HDG” model.

So, either MPD is unable to distinguish a firearm from an airgun, or it is a purposeful misclassification to inflate the record in a way that a firearm–ignorant city newspaper reporter would never recognize, but that many readers quickly spotted.

Oh, but there’s more.

Read the whole thing.

39. Washington Post Caught Covering Up Boston Mosque’s Extremism and Bigotry

The original Jan 19 story ran with the headline, “An unlikely messenger becomes a guiding spirit to young Muslims,” and painted a picture of a cool social media-savvy Imam :

Naturally, jihadist hard-liners hate Webb for his liberal views. In its online magazine, Dabiq, the Islamic State last year labeled him an apostate and “all-American imam.” The story ran with a photo of a machete pressed to a man’s neck and, beneath it, a caption reading, “The punishment for apostasy.” The story said of Webb, “Adopting a Southern inner-city accent sprinkled with thug life vocabulary, he is quick to switch to an ordinary voice when speaking to CNN and other media outlets.”

At the Church of the Epiphany in October, Webb’s subject is Donald Trump. “We’ve got a presidential candidate who has no respect for women, for Latinos, for Muslims, for blacks,” he says. “This is a guy who doesn’t know how to wear a suit properly and has a bad spray tan.”

Except, oops!

We do not merely “allege” Webb’s bigotry. We have proved it. Videos of sermons we uncovered show Webb preaching that “effeminate” men are “cursed” and that he “understands” Muslims who “have animosity” toward “the Jews.”

In 2001, according to FBI surveillance documents, Webb appeared alongside al-Qaeda operative Anwar al-Awlaki to raise £$100,000 for Jamil Abdullah al-Amin, who was convicted of shooting two U.S. police officers and killing one of them.

And if all this were not enough to discourage a puff piece, Webb also spent three years as the imam of the Islamic Society of Boston. There he was involved with the tarbiya program, an educational course in which radical Islamist texts are taught to youths from Boston’s historically moderate Muslim community.

40. Los Angeles Times Lies About Trump’s “Shift” On NATO

Full-blown lie. Trump has always supported NATO. He has only ever questioned some members of the alliance who have failed to meet their financial commitments.

41. MSM Hides Behind KellyAnne Conway’s Mistake To Cover Up Their Own Cover Up

Lies of omission are still lies, and this is a biggie…

Over the weekend, KellyAnne Conway, a top Trump advisor, falsely claimed that there had been what she called a “Bowling Green massacre,” or a jihadist terror attack in the state of Kentucky. She also claimed that the media did not cover the massacre-that-never-happened.

It was a stupid mistake but Conway has since cleared the air and apologized more than once.

In their zeal to destroy Conway, what the media is really doing is covering up their own cover-up.

What happened in Bowling Green in 2011 is and was a legitimate story, a story the MSM doesn’t want the public to know about because it is an inconvenient one about Al-Qaeda terrorists successfully posing as refugees:







IJR:

Senior government officials in the Obama administration were paying attention to the case and, shocked by the severe lapse in security, temporarily shut down the Iraqi refugee program for six months while they investigated the vetting process. (Sound familiar?)

The media has been mocking Conway for her remark about a Bowling Green “massacre.” They are right that there was no massacre. But there could have been, if not for the FBI investigation, due to a flawed refugee vetting process.

42. Newsweek and CNN Spread Lie About Breitbart News Having Their Own Supporters Terrorized

Both Newsweek and CNN have used Clintonista Robert Reich to spread the lie that Breitbart News started a riot in Berkeley, California, last week — a riot where their own supporters were brutalized and beaten.

P.S. Portraying Trump as Hitler, a someone willing to organize political violence through modern-day Brownshirts, is yet another piece of the media’s ongoing “assassination dogwhistle” strategy.

43. Media Lies About Make Up of Trump’s National Security Council

This lie was so egregious and widespread, even the left-wing Washington Post felt the need to speak out:

One thing Trump has decidedly not done, however, is downgrade the participation of the director of national intelligence and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the deliberations of the National Security Council.

You may have heard and read otherwise, repeatedly. Therein lies an illustration of how communication between the executive and mainstream media, and with it coverage of the Trump administration, has already come unhinged.

44. Scientific Community and Media Again Caught Lying About Global Warming

The hoax that is Climate Change has once again been debunked. The national media is, per the usual, covering this fact up.

45. Washington Post Falsely Describes a “Draft Order” as a “Plan”

The serial-lying Washington Post had a very bad week.

Many more WaPo lies to come!

46. Washington Post Walks Back False Story of Bannon Confrontation

Josh Rogin of the Washington Post, who has been caught publishing three massive Fake News stories in less than 10 days, lied about a confrontation between top Trump aide Steve Bannon and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.

It never happened. As of today this phony story, which should be retracted, has three corrections and has gone through a complete rewrite.

47. Washington Post Falsely Accuses Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Lying About Syria Trip

Serial Fake News-fabricator Josh Rogin struck again this week, this time with an attack on Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard. Rogin falsely claimed she invented the name of the organization that funded her trip to Syria. What actually happened is that Rogin got the name wrong.

Gabbard is seen by Democrats and the Left as an apostate-Democrat, which is why the Post is so eager to destroy her, even if they have to lie in order to do it.

48. CBS News Falsely Claims Statue of Liberty Was Originally Intended to be a Muslim Woman

Uhm, no it wasn’t.

In fact, the Statue of Liberty has nothing to do with immigrants or immigration. It stands for LIBERTY. Period.

The “give us your poor…” stuff was added years later.

49. NBC News Lies About Trump Easing Russian Sanctions

This is a howler.

NBC reported Thursday that the Trump administration was easing sanctions on the FSB, one of Russia’s primary intelligence agencies. Peter Alexander, NBC’s national correspondent, tweeted, “US Treasury Dept easing Obama admin sanctions to allow companies to do transactions with Russia’s FSB, successor org to KGB.”

Less than an hour later, he wrote, “Source familiar w sanctions says it’s a technical fix, planned under Obama, to avoid unintended consequences of cybersanctions.” His initial and incorrect tweet received nearly seven thousand retweets and the correction has less than 300 retweets.

Nevermind!

50. New York Times Lies About Homeland Security Being Blindsided By Trump’s Refugee Pause

Daily Caller:

It stated: “Gen. John F. Kelly, the secretary of homeland security, had dialed in from a Coast Guard plane as he headed back to Washington from Miami. Along with other top officials, he needed guidance from the White House, which had not asked his department for a legal review of the order. Halfway into the briefing, someone on the call looked up at a television in his office. ‘The president is signing the executive order that we’re discussing,’ the official said, stunned.”

Secretary Kelly, however, later strongly denied this report during a press conference Tuesday. “We knew it was coming. It wasn’t a surprise,” Kelly said.

51. Bitter Wall Street Journal Never-Trumper Forgets About Barry

Apparently Bret Stephens, a bitter Never Trumper with the Wall Street Journal, forgot about 8 years of Barack Obama.

52. Boston Globe Caught Lying About Trump Comments On the Media

The left-wing Boston Globe claimed Trump remarked on “the press not behaving.”

Trump never said that.

53. Politico Caught Lying About Trump “Highlighting” Religious Freedom

Read the whole thing.

54. More Fallout From BuzzFeed Publishing What It Knew Was a False Dossier On Trump

A lawsuit has been filed against the left-wing BuzzFeed by a tech company that was smeared in the phony anti-Trump dossier the left-wing outlet published last month.

BuzzFeed seems fully aware the information was false. After the suit was filed, BuzzFeed publicly apologized to the company and redacted the company’s name from the phony dossier … which has now been read by millions.

P.S. BuzzFeed’s decision to publish what it knew was Fake News, a ridiculous claim that Trump is now a Manchurian Candidate being blackmailed by the Russians, is part of the MSM’s ongoing “assassination dogwhistle” campaign.

(Continue reading article … )

THE VOICE OF REASON is the pen name of Michael DePinto, a graduate of Capital University Law School, and an attorney in Florida.

