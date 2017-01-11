Major Geopolitical Concerns Ahead

Anti-war activists hoped an era of world peace and stability would follow the Soviet Union’s dissolution a generation ago.

What followed was polar opposite. America needs enemies to justify its bloated military spending, its global empire of bases, and reckless imperial agenda.

It wants unchallenged global dominance no matter the cost in human lives and vast destruction, all sovereign independent states replaced by pro-Western puppet ones – wars and color revolutions its main strategies of choice.

The so-called Paul Wolfowitz doctrine shaped US geopolitics, as relevant today as when released in February 1992, weeks after the Soviet Union’s yearend 1991 dissolution, stating:

“Our first objective is to prevent the re-emergence of a new rival, either on the territory of the former Soviet Union or elsewhere, that poses a threat on the order of that posed formerly by the Soviet Union.” “This is a dominant consideration underlying the new regional defense strategy and requires that we endeavor to prevent any hostile power from dominating a region whose resources would, under consolidated control, be sufficient to generate global power.”

It was a declaration of endless war. The 1991 Gulf War preceded it, followed by over a dozen years of genocidal sanctions on Iraq, a decade of Balkan wars, culminating with the 1999 rape of Yugoslavia waged by the Clinton co-presidency.

Bush/Cheney exceeded their high crimes with the 9/11 mother of all false flags, followed by raping and destroying Afghanistan and Iraq, along with transforming America into a police state.

Obama did what his supporters thought impossible – exceeding Bush/Cheney high crimes, bombing seven countries, continuing Bush/Cheney wars, waging his own on Libya, Syria, Yemen, Donbass, Ukraine, Somalia, and partnering with Israel’s preemptive wars on Palestine.

In less than two weeks, his era ends, a new one beginning under Trump, an unknown with no public record to judge him – only campaign rhetoric and staff selections.

They offer clues, nothing definitive on where he’s going. Whether he’s able to go his own way despite dark forces wanting continuity remains to be seen.

He’ll be challenged once taking office to continue dirty business as usual or risk removal from office by impeachment or more sinister means.

America’s deep state tolerates no outliers. Is Trump strong-willed enough to follow through on what he suggested while campaigning – or will he betray supporters by abandoning pledges like Obama.

All his private sector super-wealth and influence are no match against enormous power able to be brought against him if America’s deep state wants him undermined or removed.

If he follows in the tradition of post-Kennedy predecessors, he’ll bend for the most part, continuing what supporters want ended.

JFK transformed himself from a warrior to peacemaker, favored nuclear disarmament, rapprochement with Soviet Russia, and other progressive changes. His agenda cost him his life, assassinated by multiple CIA hitmen, the agency he wanted dramatically changed or eliminated but never got the chance.

An earlier article asked if a JFK, RFK, MLK moment awaits Trump. If he diverges from longstanding policy, will a nuclear option stop him? Will his tenure be cut short the old-fashioned way?

Are plans in place to eliminate him at a time, place and way dark forces choose? Is it in the cards without him, his family or closest associates knowing it?

It’s hard being optimistic about what lies ahead. Is another major false flag coming, more devastating than 9/11?

Will constitutional suspension, martial law, full-blown tyranny and unthinkable nuclear war on Russia follow, risking humanity’s survival?

Is something on this order ahead what it all comes down to after thousands of years of human development? Is a doomsday scenario approaching, few people aware of the clear and present danger?