How To Naturally Make An Essential Oil Diffuser (Plus Aromatherapy Oil Blends)

Aromatherapy has been shown to have a profound impact on lifting moods, purifying the air, and making a room smell great in the process.

This type of therapy interacts with the “emotional brain” or limbic system. During inhalation, odor molecules travel through the nose and affects the brain through a variety of receptor sites, one of which is the limbic system.

As much as I love to use my oil diffusers in many rooms of my home, I have begun to steer clear of the oil refills that are commercially sold as they contain artificial fragrances or the carrier oils are phthalate-laden and defeat the purpose of breathing in healthy aromas for therapy. Instead, I have found that mixing your own essential oil solution with a little vodka and a carrier oil can help you create a more natural, balanced, healthier oil solution to add to your diffusers.

Make Your Own Essential Oil Solution For Diffusers

Here’s what you need:

1/4 cup carrier oil (safflower or almond oil works best. See this complete list of carrier oils)

1/4 cup vodka

25 drops of essential oils

Because you will be combining oils, I recommend you purchase a set of essential oils. This is one of my favorite kits.

I have found that making your own essential oil diffuser is simple. All you need is a small container and a blending of your favorite oils. Ensure that the vessel you use has a small neck. This will help to prevent rapid evaporation of the essential oils. Here are some other ideas:

flower bud vase with a small neck

votive candle holders

ceramic vases or containers (ensure the vase is glazed inside so that it doesn’t leak)

empty spice jars

rattan reeds

A note on reeds: Rattan reeds are better to use than bamboo because the capillary action of the reeds pulls the oils up through the reed and the oil is slowly diffused into the air.

Also, an alternative to do-it-yourself oil diffusers is to consider using rice. Adding a small amount of rice to a bowl and pouring the essential oil liquid (listed above) over it will also create pleasing aromatic effect. The evaporation rate may be faster because the oils are exposed so openly, but it will work all the same. You can also make aromatherapy rice bags, as well. Here are instructions in creating this project.

Get in the Mood

Now that you know how to create essential oil liquid for your diffuser, now it’s time to get in the mood! We found the following list for essential oil combination blends used to balance moods and adapted them in order to add them to the diffuser. The originals to these blends can be found here.

1. Blends to Combat Anger

12 drops Orange

10 drops Patchouli

2. Anxiety Blend

12 drops Lavender

10 drops Clary Sage

3. Blends to Help with Depression

12 drops Bergamot

10 drops Clary Sage

4. Energizing Blends

12 drops Bergamot

10 drops Rosemary

5. Blends to Ease Loneliness

10 drops Bergamot

12 drops Clary Sage

6. Stress Relieving Blends

10 drops Clary Sage

4 drop Lemon

4 drop Lavender

7. Blends to Ease the Winter Blues

12 drops Orange

8 drops Grapefruit

or

12 drops Bergamot

10 drops Clary Sage

8. Blends to Ease Fear

12 drops Grapefruit

10 drops Bergamot

9. Blends to Help Increase Confidence

12 drops Orange

10 drops Rosemary

10. Blends to Enhance Memory and Concentration

12 drops Rosemary

10 drops Lemon

or

10 drops Peppermint

12 drops Lemon

The next time you feel that your mood is”off” or that you want to enhance your memory try some of these essential oil combinations and see the positive effects. Aromatherapy is a natural way to improve and balance your moods and create a healthier environment.

