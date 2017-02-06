Make Liberal Demoncrats Tolerant Again (VIDEO)

The establishment Mockingbird corporate media doubles down with their identity politics by promoting intolerance, justifying violence and now pushing for regime change at home. The left now runs down the path to radicalization using the corporate media highway of intolerance and hate. While describing themselves as “social justice warriors”, “women for peace” and “tolerant”, the left continuously attacks the right with name-calling, physical violence and intolerance while promoting “humanitarian interventions” abroad. Now the liberal elites are openly calling for a military coup. Make no mistake, hard times are coming, the elites know this. The global political awakening continues as the people find the truth about war and mass immigration that benefits the few. This video compilation shows the reality TV of dishonest politics and corporate media lies fed to the public mind.
(WARNING: Graphic language throughout)
