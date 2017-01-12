These 209 Seconds Will Make You Question Your Entire Life and Existence (VIDEO)

Have you ever thought, “Where the hell are we?” I don’t mean like when you are lost on a road trip, I mean, where the heck is Earth? Where, exactly, is this planet of ours within the wider world? We are in a solar system, a galaxy… the universe — THE UNIVERSE! What is that? How big is it? Where does it go? Where is it?

These are questions I’m sure many of us have asked during those times when we ponder our existence or the meaning of life, and even when we care so much about that little piece of our hair that isn’t quite sticking in the right spot.

But that’s the point of what I’m about to show you. We take life REALLY seriously sometimes. We transform the smallest things into biggest things in the world, all in our own minds, and inflict so much anxiety and suffering on ourselves as a result.

Life So Serious?

As a society in general we take life incredibly seriously here, working the 9-5 grind in jobs we don’t like, performing repetitive actions with very little meaning or purpose, all so we can earn a paycheque (so we can buy food, so we can keep on living, so we can keep earning to make sure we keep living). It’s an endless cycle. Does that sound right? Does that sound like what we are here for and are destined to do until the end of time… if that ever comes?

I say no. I say it’s not what we are here to do and I think you know that, too. I know you have that feeling inside you, just like I do, that knows there’s more to this life, to this world, to our existence. As Morpheus said in The Matrix, “You’ve felt it your entire life, that there’s something wrong with the world. You don’t know what it is, but it’s there, like a splinter in your mind, driving you mad. It is this feeling that has brought you to me. Do you know what I’m talking about?”

Fiction or not, he hits the nail right on the head. You can’t tell me you haven’t thought about these things. That you haven’t wondered why we do what we do and whether or not things will one day change. Look around, people seem to be walking around like robots these days, just trying to figure out what’s next. We don’t even know why we do many of the things we do anymore and THAT’S GREAT! That means we are starting to look for purpose and meaning.

We are evolving consciously and it’s starting to reflect in our external world, which is causing us to question, to do new things, and to change the way we live. After all, it’s why I made this film a couple years ago… something is happening in our world. People are waking up.

Below is a video that may make you feel insignificant, but that’s not what I want you to take from it. Instead, I want you to remember how you are connected to everything you are about to see, and that you are made up of everything you see here. Your thoughts, intentions and feelings impact all of what you are about to see. One thing is for sure: you are NOT insignificant!

The universe keeps expanding (at 42.5 miles per second per megaparsec), and we constantly form new hypotheses about how it was created and what will happen next. Our farthest space probe from Earth, the Voyager 1, is traveling a million miles a day, and after nearly 40 years, has barely left our solar system. It was only late last month that scientists peered 50 million light-years away to find an extremely rare globular cluster, with far more mass than the Sun, that could birth stars and help explain how galaxies form. There are so many secrets waiting to be unlocked out there in the vastness of space.

Save