Mass Graves Found in Aleppo

US-supported terrorists posing as “moderate rebels” are responsible for gruesome atrocities in Syria, mostly against defenseless civilians.

On Monday, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman General Igor Konashenkov said mass graves were discovered in Aleppo after its liberation.

“Big burial sites of dozens of Syrians who had been tortured and massacred have been found,” he said. “Many of them lack body parts, most were shot in the head.” “Everything is being carefully documented, including the terrorists’ serious military crimes, to be made public.” What’s found “is only the beginning,” he added. Russia “will bust a lot of myths Western politicians have been feeding the world community with for several years. First results of examinations of Aleppo’s districts that were liberated from the so-called opposition are literally shocking.”

Besides deplorable atrocities and carnage, US-supported terrorists extensively mined streets, buildings, and vehicles. Even children’s toys were booby-trapped. Large caches of weapons were found, including heavy ones.

Separately, Russian UN envoy Vitaly Churkin blasted a non-binding General Assembly resolution to investigate war crimes in Syria.

It’s a thinly veiled US-led Western scheme to blame government and allied forces for high crimes committed by Washington, its rogue allies and terrorist foot soldiers.

Churkin said it sets “a dangerous legal precedent,” achieving nothing toward cessation of hostilities and conflict resolution, adding:

“(W)e honestly believe that the General Assembly does not have the authority to establish such institutions.” Ban likely got orders from Washington to bring it to a GA vote. His successor will have to deal with the consequences.

It’s typical US practice. When it fails to get Security Council support, it seeks it illegitimately through the General Assembly.

No UN Charter provision permits it. The GA resolution also illegally interferes in the affairs of a sovereign member state.

Iran’s deputy UN envoy Gholam-Hossein Dehqani called the resolution “unconstructive…on both legal and political grounds.”

Churkin explained any investigatory group relying on voluntary contributions means whoever supplies the funding “expect(s) the results the desire” – clearly anti-Syria, anti-Russia, pro-US-led Western interests.

The resolution calls for creating an “impartial and independent mechanism” to investigate war crimes in Syria.

Whoever pays the piper, calls the tune.

