UPDATED LIST: MASSIVE Recall of Freshly Packaged Vegetables Includes Wal-Mart, HEB, Archer Farms, Meijer, Whole Foods, Safeway, Albertsons, Western Family, and More

UPDATE: There are new additions to the recall, including foods from Meijer, Whole Foods, and Albertsons. The specific recalls are listed below the originial list.

A massive vegetable recall has been issued for a huge array of packaged vegetables. Mann Packing in Salinas, California has issued a huge recall that affects not only their own brand but also Nourish, Wal-Mart, HEB, Archer Farms, Western Family, Trader Joe’s, and more. The products could be contaminated with listeria and have a “best if used by” dates from October 11 to October 20.

If you have any of the following products, you can return them to the store where you purchased them for a full refund or contact Mann Packing’s 24-hour consumer line at 888-470-2681 or visit veggiesmadeeasy.com/products.

The FDA issued this list, including UPC codes:

Canada Compliments Cauliettes Chop, 14oz bags ‘068820132547 Vegetable Platter, 24oz trays ‘055742534900 Canada Mann Mann’s Broccoli Cole Slaw, 12 oz bags ‘716519013072 Mann’s Culinary Cuts Shaved Brussels Sprout, 9 oz bas ‘716519067013 Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12 oz bags ‘716519013034 Mann’s Family Favorites Brussels Sprouts, 12 oz bags ‘716519010354 Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 12 oz bags ‘716519013065 Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 2 lb bags ‘716519020186 Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 12 oz bags ‘716519013041 Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 2 lb bags ‘716519020155 Mann’s Fiesta Vegetable Tray, 35.5 oz tray ‘716519020490 Mann’s Kale Beet Blend, 8 oz Bags ‘716519000270 Mann’s Nourish Bowls Bacon Maple Delight, 7.15 oz trays ‘716519036934 Mann’s Nourish Bowls Butternut Kale Risotto, 8.75 oz tray ‘716519036910 Mann’s Nourish Bowls Cauli Rice Curry, 11 oz trays ‘716519036903 Mann’s Nourish Bowls Sesame Sriracha, 12 oz trays CAN ‘716519036828 Mann’s Nourish Bowls Southwest Chipotle, 10.5 oz trays ‘716519036866 Mann’s Power Blend, 10 oz bags ‘716519013119 Mann’s Rainbow Salad, 12 oz bags ‘716519013089 Mann’s Vegetable Tray, 2.5 lb tray ‘716519014079 Mann’s Vegetable Tray, 54 oz tray ‘716519014055 Canada Mann’s Culinary Cuts Mann’s Culinary Cuts Cauliettes Chopped Cauliflower, 14 oz bags ‘716519069017 Mann’s Culinary Cuts Shaved Brussels Sprout, 9 oz bas ‘716519067013 Canada Mann’s Family Favorites Mann’s Family Favorites Cauliflower Florets, 10 oz bags ‘716519014031 Mann’s Snacking Favorites Mann’s Snacking Favorites Veggie Hummus Tray, 16.5 oz tray ‘716519020582 Mann’s Snacking Favorites Veggie Ranch Tray, 16.5 oz tray ‘716519020605 Western Family Spicy Southwestern Kale Kit, 22.8 OZ bags ‘062639352301 Vegetable Medley, 2 LB bags 062639324810 West Coast Stir Fry Mix, 2 lb bags 062639324858 Kale Salad Kit, 24 oz bags 062639345938 Kale Caesar Kit, 14.8 OZ bags ‘062639352295 Broccoli Slaw, 12 oz bags 062639324841 USA Archer Farms Broccoli Slaw 12 OZ bags ‘085239343142 Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12oz bags ‘085239341148 Broccoli Florets 12oz bags ‘085239319147 Broccoli Medley 12oz Bags ‘085239339145 Brussels Sprouts, 12oz bags ‘085239301142 Shaved Brussels Sprouts, 9oz bags ‘085239193143 Cauliflower Florets, 10oz bags ‘085239030141 USA HEB Broccoli Carrots, 12 OZ bags 4122097508 Broccoli Cauliflower, 12 OZ bags 4122097503 Broccoli Florets, 12 OZ bags 4122097505 Broccoli Slaw, 12 OZ bags 4122097512 Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad, 10OZ bags 4122065112 Veggie Toss Kit Caulibit Mushroom Sauce, 11oz bags 4122017706 Caulibits Chopped Cauliflower, 14oz bags 4122009327 Cauliflower Florets, 10 OZ bags 4122032278 Fiesta Salad, 12 OZ bags 4122097501 Power Slaw, 10 OZ bags 4122083223 Stir Fry Medley, 12 OZ bags 4122097504 Vegetable Medley, 12 OZ bags 4122097506 USA Little Salad Bar Broccoli Florets, 12 OZ bags ‘041498216030 Broccoli Slaw, 12 OZ bags ‘041498216047 USA Mann Mann’s Brussels Sprouts, 2LB bags ‘716519020308 USA Mann Mann’s Broccoli Cole Slaw, 1 lb bags ‘716519011009 Mann’s Broccoli Cole Slaw, 12 oz bags ‘716519013072 Mann’s Culinary Cuts Shaved Brussels Sprout, 9 oz bas ‘716519067013 Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Carrots, 12 oz bags ‘716519013058 Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12 oz bags ‘716519013034 Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 16 oz bags ‘716519012174 Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Wokly, 1 lb bags ‘716519010163 Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Wokly, 12 oz bags ‘716519013010 Mann’s Family Favorites Brussels Sprouts, 12 oz bags ‘716519010354 Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 1 lb bags ‘716519012181 Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 12 oz bags ‘716519013065 Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 2 lb bags ‘716519020186 Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 1 lb bags ‘716519012150 Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 12 oz bags ‘716519013041 Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 2 lb bags ‘716519020155 Mann’s Fiesta Vegetable Tray, 35.5 oz tray ‘716519088728 Mann’s Fiesta Vegetable Tray, 35.5 oz tray ‘716519020490 Mann’s Kale Beet Blend, 8 oz Bags ‘716519000270 Mann’s Nourish Bowl Cauli Rice Curry, 11 oz Tray ‘716519036897 Mann’s Nourish Bowl Monterey Risotto, 8.75 oz Tray ‘716519036798 Mann’s Nourish Bowls Bacon Maple Brussels, 7.15 oz Tray ‘716519036941 Mann’s Nourish Bowls Sesame Sriracha, 12 oz Tray ‘716519036811 Mann’s Nourish Bowls Southwest Chipotle, 10.5 oz trays ‘716519036859 Mann’s Nourish Bowls Southwest Chipotle, 2-10.5 oz trays ‘716519036958 Mann’s Power Blend, 10 oz bags ‘716519013119 Mann’s Power Blend, 20 oz bags ‘716519000416 Mann’s Rainbow Salad, 12 oz bags ‘716519013089 Mann’s Vegetable Tray, 2.5 lb tray ‘716519014079 Mann’s Broccoli Florets, 3 lb bags ‘716519030113 USA Mann Culinary Cuts Mann’s Culinary Cuts Cauliettes Chopped Cauliflower, 14 oz bags ‘716519069017 Mann’s Culinary Cuts Shaved Brussels Sprout, 9 oz bas ‘716519067013 USA Mann’s Family Favorites Mann’s Family Favorites Cauliflower Florets, 10 oz bags ‘716519014031 USA Mann’s Snacking Favorites Mann’s Snacking Favorites Cheddar Pretzel Veggie Tray, 19.6 oz tray ‘716519020445 Mann’s Snacking Favorites Honey Turkey Cheddar, 20.3 oz Tray ‘716519020483 Mann’s Snacking Favorites Hummus Tray, 16.5 oz trays ‘716519014758 Mann’s Snacking Favorites Veggie Hummus Tray, 16.5 oz tray ‘716519020582 Mann’s Snacking Favorites Veggie Ranch Tray, 16.5 oz bags ‘716519020575 USA Signature Farms Meat & Cheese Tray, 36 OZ trays ‘021130110964 Broccoli Cauliflower Florets 4/28 OZ bags ‘021130984497 Broccoli Cauliflower Florets 6/12 OZ bags 021130983407 Broccoli Slaw 12 OZ bags 021130983391 Broccoli Stir Fry 28 OZ bags ‘021130984459 Broccoli Florets 12 OZ bags ‘021130983407 Broccoli Stir Fry, 12 OZ bags 021130983322 Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip, 24 OZ. trays ‘021130299553 Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip, 24OZ (NS) trays ‘021130299553 Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip, 54 OZ. trays ‘021130299560 Vegetable Medley, 28 OZ bags ‘021130984466 Vegetable Medley, 12 OZ bags 021130983322 Veggie & Hummus Tray (NS), 16.5OZ trays ‘021130984282 Veggie & Hummus Tray, 16.5 OZ trays ‘021130984282 USA Trader Joe’s Kohlrabi Salad Blend, 10 OZ Bags ‘0058 6146 USA Walmart Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12 OZ bags ‘681131328852 Broccoli Florets, 32 oz bags ‘681131122344 Broccoli Florets, 12 OZ bags ‘681131328845 Broccoli Slaw, 16 OZ bags ‘681131148207 Stir Fry Medley, 12 OZ bags ‘681131457460 Cauliflower Florets, 10 OZ bags ‘681131091381 Cauliflower 6/16 oz bags ‘681131122320 Super Blend, 10oz bags ‘681131148368 Vegetable Medley, 2LB bags ‘681131457378 USA Vegetable Medley 9/12 OZ WM ‘681131328791 USA (Foodservice) Cross Valley Farms Shaved Brussels Sprouts, 2 lb bags Cauliflower Florets, 3 LB bags Spiral Cut Kohlrabi, 2 LB bags Superfood Slaw, 2 LB bags Mann Mann’s Broccoli Florets, 3 lb bags Mann’s Broccoli Florets, 6/3 lb bags Broccoli Cole Slaw, 4×3 lb bags Cauliflower Florets, 2/3 LB PIZZA CUT, bags Mann’s Broccoli Florets, 3 lb bags Mann’s Family Favorites Cauliflower Florets, 3 lb bags Veggie Power Blend 4/2 LB SS Cauliflower Florets 2/3 LB MIN bags Sysco Natural Broccoli Cole Slaw 4×3 lb bags Canada Mann Mann’s Broccoli Florets, 3 lb bags (Foodservice) Veggie Power Blend 4/2 LB SS

These foods are also being recalled as per the FDA . The products have Sell-by dates up to and including October 24, 2017.

The following recalled products were sold in Safeway stores in California, Hawaii and Nevada; Pak’N Save stores in California; and Vons stores in Fresno, Clovis and Oakhurst, California.

Cauliflower Chopped 24105000000 8OZ Veggies w/ Dip 24201200000 8OZ Premium Vegetable Tray 24210800000 2lb 14OZ Vegetables Steaming 24214000000 13OZ Broccoli Carrots Cauliflower with Ranch Dip 330 cal 24218800000 9OZ Broccoli Carrots & Celery w/ Ranch Dip 320 cal 24218900000 9OZ Broccoli Carrots Grape Tomatoes & Dip 340 cal 24219000000 10OZ Broccoli Carrots Snap Peas & Dip 340 cal 24219100000 9OZ Carrots / Broccoli / Cauliflower 24220800000 14OZ Broccoli / Cauliflower 24220900000 14OZ Broccoli Florets 24221000000 14OZ Cauliflower 24222400000 10OZ Vegetable Tray w/ Dip 24250100000 2lb 14OZ Tomatoes Broccoli Cheese & Ranch Dip 530 cal 24288700000 8OZ The following recalled products were sold in Albertsons and Safeway stores in Colorado, Nebraska, Northwestern New Mexico, South Dakota and Wyoming. Product Description UPC Code Printed on Scale Label Size Veggie Ranch Snack Pack 24191200000 7 OZ Premium Vegetable Tray 24210800000 46 OZ Vegetables Steaming 24214000000 29 OZ Round Vegetable Tray 24222000000 38 OZ Rectangular Vegetable Tray 24222100000 72 OZ Sauté Kit 24261300000 20 OZ Sauté Kit with Sauce 24261400000 10 OZ Vegetable Medley W/ Tomato Chipotle Butter 24263200000 12 OZ Vegetable Tray with Dip Grab n Go 24282200000 20 OZ According to the FDA, Whole Foods Market is recalling Veggie Power Blend, Sesame Chicken Power Salad, and Mexican Chicken Power Salad that were sold by the pound on salad bars between September 28, 2017 and October 20, 2017. The FDA reports that Triple B Corp is recalling salad kits and stir-fry mixes were distributed in the states of Oregon and Washington through retail store delis, hospitals, schools and hotels. Item Description Size UPC Codes Asparagus Salad Kit 1 x 5 lb. per case 45009 85722 4 Cut On: 10/8/2017 Broccoli Salad Kit 1 x 8 lb. per case 45009 85362 2 Use by Dates: 10/14/2017 to 10/216/2017 Kit, Thai Veggie 1 x 5 lb. per case 45009 85454 4 Use By: 10/4/17 to 10/16/2017 Mix Stir Fry Veg-LG 6 x 20 oz. per case 45009 85517 6 Packed On: 10/6/2017 Salad Kit, Super Slaw CPF 1 x 6 lb. per case 45009 87788 8 Use by Dates: 10/15/2017 to 10/21/2017 Stir Fry (GL) 4 x 10 oz. per case 45009 85367 7 Use by Dates: 10/10/2017 to 10/17/2017 Stir Fry Mix – BULK 1 x 5 lb. per case 45009 85374 5 Cut on Dates: 10/4/2017 to 10/11/2017 In Alaska , Triple B is recalling: Item Description Size UPC Codes Broccoli Crunch Kit 1 x 6 lb. per case 97327 10070 8 Pack Date: 10/20/17. Use by: 10/27/17 Broccoli Florette 1 x 3 lb. per case 45009 00410 9 Use By: 10/27/17 Stir Fry Kit 1 x 11 lb. per case 45009 85749 1 Use By: 10/27/17 Veggie Medley 12 x 16 oz. per case 97327 05006 3 Pack Date: 10/20/17. Use by: 10/29/17 Veggie Pack Combo 12 x 12 oz. per case 45009 35124 1 Pack Date 10/21/17. Use By: 10/30/17 Veggie Platter 4 x 48 oz. per case 97327 07008 5 Pack Date: 10/20/17. Use by: 10/29/17 Veggie Tray w/Dip (12″) 2 x 32 oz. per case 45009 01155 8 Pack Date: 10/21/17. Use by: 10/30/17 Vegie Tray w/ Cauliflower 2 x 32 oz. per case 45009 00633 2 Use By: 10/27/17 Randalls, Tom Thumb and Albertsons stores in Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas only are voluntarily recalling the following Ready. Chef. Go! seafood meal bags: Product Name UPC Code beginning with the following numbers Ready. Chef. Go! Flounder Fillet 231495 Ready. Chef. Go! Halibut Fillet 231694 Ready. Chef. Go! Atlantic Salmon Fillet 231727 Ready. Chef. Go! Haddock Fillet 231864 Ready. Chef. Go! Sea Bass Fillets 232083 Ready. Chef. Go! Mahi Mahi Fillet 232426 Ready. Chef. Go! Ocean Perch Fillet 233009 Ready. Chef. Go! Organic Salmon Fillet 233510 Ready. Chef. Go! 16/20 ct. Shrimp 234361 Ready. Chef. Go! 26/30 ct. Shrimp 234362 Ready. Chef. Go! 41/50 ct. Shrimp 234363 Ready. Chef. Go! 21/25 ct. Gulf Shrimp 234364 Ready. Chef. Go! Snapper Fillet 234429 Ready. Chef. Go! Steelhead Trout Fillet 234702 Ready. Chef. Go! Swordfish Loins 234745 Ready. Chef. Go! Tilapia Fillet 234779 Ready. Chef. Go! Trout Fillet 234929 Ready. Chef. Go! Tuna Loins 235116 Ready. Chef. Go! Kingclip Fillet 239670 Ready. Chef. Go! Catfish Fillet 239970

All of these recalls are related to the possibility of listeria from Mann Packing. Gina Nucci, Director of Corporate Marketing, released the following statement

On the afternoon of October 17 we were informed by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) that their random sampling program found a single positive result for Listeria monocytogenes on one of our products. Out of an abundance of caution, Mann Packing decided to recall certain vegetable products. We understand these recalls are concerning for consumers, but I want you to know that this action was taken because your health and safety is our highest priority. As a mom, I work hard every day to ensure that our products are safe for our kids and our families, which is why we made the choice to take this very cautious approach and recall our products. I want to share some information about this recall which may be helpful to you and your family.  Public health authorities have reported no illnesses associated with the recalled products.

 The majority of the product has expired with “best if used by” dates from October 11 to October 20. These “use by” dates can be found on the front of all Mann Packing products.

 The recalled products were distributed throughout the U.S. and Canada. A complete list of recalled products can be found on our press release.

 Consumers who have purchased any recalled products are urged not to consume them, to discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

 We have set up a 1-800 number where you can learn more details about the recall. That number is 888-470-2681.

 While there have been no reported illnesses, if you have consumed the product and have any concerns, we urge you to contact your medical provider. Mann Packing will continue to work closely and cooperatively with CFIA and the Federal Food and Drug Administration to ensure a complete and effective recall of any and all impacted product. Three generations of my family have been farming and supplying vegetables to consumers and we remain committed to ensuring that Mann Packing products are safe and healthy – for your kids and my kids too.

