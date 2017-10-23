UPDATED LIST: MASSIVE Recall of Freshly Packaged Vegetables Includes Wal-Mart, HEB, Archer Farms, Meijer, Whole Foods, Safeway, Albertsons, Western Family, and More

UPDATE: There are new additions to the recall, including foods from Meijer, Whole Foods, and Albertsons. The specific recalls are listed below the originial list.
A massive vegetable recall has been issued for a huge array of packaged vegetables. Mann Packing in Salinas, California has issued a huge recall that affects not only their own brand but also Nourish, Wal-Mart, HEB, Archer Farms, Western Family, Trader Joe’s, and more. The products could be contaminated with listeria and have a “best if used by” dates from October 11 to October 20.
If you have any of the following products, you can return them to the store where you purchased them for a full refund or contact Mann Packing’s 24-hour consumer line at 888-470-2681 or visit veggiesmadeeasy.com/products.
The FDA issued this list, including UPC codes:
|Canada
|Compliments
|Cauliettes Chop, 14oz bags
|‘068820132547
|Vegetable Platter, 24oz trays
|‘055742534900
|Canada
|Mann
|Mann’s Broccoli Cole Slaw, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013072
|Mann’s Culinary Cuts Shaved Brussels Sprout, 9 oz bas
|‘716519067013
|Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013034
|Mann’s Family Favorites Brussels Sprouts, 12 oz bags
|‘716519010354
|Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013065
|Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 2 lb bags
|‘716519020186
|Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013041
|Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 2 lb bags
|‘716519020155
|Mann’s Fiesta Vegetable Tray, 35.5 oz tray
|‘716519020490
|Mann’s Kale Beet Blend, 8 oz Bags
|‘716519000270
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Bacon Maple Delight, 7.15 oz trays
|‘716519036934
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Butternut Kale Risotto, 8.75 oz tray
|‘716519036910
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Cauli Rice Curry, 11 oz trays
|‘716519036903
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Sesame Sriracha, 12 oz trays CAN
|‘716519036828
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Southwest Chipotle, 10.5 oz trays
|‘716519036866
|Mann’s Power Blend, 10 oz bags
|‘716519013119
|Mann’s Rainbow Salad, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013089
|Mann’s Vegetable Tray, 2.5 lb tray
|‘716519014079
|Mann’s Vegetable Tray, 54 oz tray
|‘716519014055
|Canada
|Mann’s Culinary Cuts
|Mann’s Culinary Cuts Cauliettes Chopped Cauliflower, 14 oz bags
|‘716519069017
|Mann’s Culinary Cuts Shaved Brussels Sprout, 9 oz bas
|‘716519067013
|Canada
|Mann’s Family Favorites
|Mann’s Family Favorites Cauliflower Florets, 10 oz bags
|‘716519014031
|Mann’s Snacking Favorites
|Mann’s Snacking Favorites Veggie Hummus Tray, 16.5 oz tray
|‘716519020582
|Mann’s Snacking Favorites Veggie Ranch Tray, 16.5 oz tray
|‘716519020605
|Western Family
|Spicy Southwestern Kale Kit, 22.8 OZ bags
|‘062639352301
|Vegetable Medley, 2 LB bags
|062639324810
|West Coast Stir Fry Mix, 2 lb bags
|062639324858
|Kale Salad Kit, 24 oz bags
|062639345938
|Kale Caesar Kit, 14.8 OZ bags
|‘062639352295
|Broccoli Slaw, 12 oz bags
|062639324841
|USA
|Archer Farms
|Broccoli Slaw 12 OZ bags
|‘085239343142
|Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12oz bags
|‘085239341148
|Broccoli Florets 12oz bags
|‘085239319147
|Broccoli Medley 12oz Bags
|‘085239339145
|Brussels Sprouts, 12oz bags
|‘085239301142
|Shaved Brussels Sprouts, 9oz bags
|‘085239193143
|Cauliflower Florets, 10oz bags
|‘085239030141
|USA
|HEB
|Broccoli Carrots, 12 OZ bags
|4122097508
|Broccoli Cauliflower, 12 OZ bags
|4122097503
|Broccoli Florets, 12 OZ bags
|4122097505
|Broccoli Slaw, 12 OZ bags
|4122097512
|Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad, 10OZ bags
|4122065112
|Veggie Toss Kit Caulibit Mushroom Sauce, 11oz bags
|4122017706
|Caulibits Chopped Cauliflower, 14oz bags
|4122009327
|Cauliflower Florets, 10 OZ bags
|4122032278
|Fiesta Salad, 12 OZ bags
|4122097501
|Power Slaw, 10 OZ bags
|4122083223
|Stir Fry Medley, 12 OZ bags
|4122097504
|Vegetable Medley, 12 OZ bags
|4122097506
|USA
|Little Salad Bar
|Broccoli Florets, 12 OZ bags
|‘041498216030
|Broccoli Slaw, 12 OZ bags
|‘041498216047
|USA
|Mann
|Mann’s Brussels Sprouts, 2LB bags
|‘716519020308
|USA
|Mann
|Mann’s Broccoli Cole Slaw, 1 lb bags
|‘716519011009
|Mann’s Broccoli Cole Slaw, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013072
|Mann’s Culinary Cuts Shaved Brussels Sprout, 9 oz bas
|‘716519067013
|Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Carrots, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013058
|Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013034
|Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 16 oz bags
|‘716519012174
|Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Wokly, 1 lb bags
|‘716519010163
|Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Wokly, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013010
|Mann’s Family Favorites Brussels Sprouts, 12 oz bags
|‘716519010354
|Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 1 lb bags
|‘716519012181
|Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013065
|Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 2 lb bags
|‘716519020186
|Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 1 lb bags
|‘716519012150
|Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013041
|Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 2 lb bags
|‘716519020155
|Mann’s Fiesta Vegetable Tray, 35.5 oz tray
|‘716519088728
|Mann’s Fiesta Vegetable Tray, 35.5 oz tray
|‘716519020490
|Mann’s Kale Beet Blend, 8 oz Bags
|‘716519000270
|Mann’s Nourish Bowl Cauli Rice Curry, 11 oz Tray
|‘716519036897
|Mann’s Nourish Bowl Monterey Risotto, 8.75 oz Tray
|‘716519036798
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Bacon Maple Brussels, 7.15 oz Tray
|‘716519036941
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Sesame Sriracha, 12 oz Tray
|‘716519036811
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Southwest Chipotle, 10.5 oz trays
|‘716519036859
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Southwest Chipotle, 2-10.5 oz trays
|‘716519036958
|Mann’s Power Blend, 10 oz bags
|‘716519013119
|Mann’s Power Blend, 20 oz bags
|‘716519000416
|Mann’s Rainbow Salad, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013089
|Mann’s Vegetable Tray, 2.5 lb tray
|‘716519014079
|Mann’s Broccoli Florets, 3 lb bags
|‘716519030113
|USA
|Mann Culinary Cuts
|Mann’s Culinary Cuts Cauliettes Chopped Cauliflower, 14 oz bags
|‘716519069017
|Mann’s Culinary Cuts Shaved Brussels Sprout, 9 oz bas
|‘716519067013
|USA
|Mann’s Family Favorites
|Mann’s Family Favorites Cauliflower Florets, 10 oz bags
|‘716519014031
|USA
|Mann’s Snacking Favorites
|Mann’s Snacking Favorites Cheddar Pretzel Veggie Tray, 19.6 oz tray
|‘716519020445
|Mann’s Snacking Favorites Honey Turkey Cheddar, 20.3 oz Tray
|‘716519020483
|Mann’s Snacking Favorites Hummus Tray, 16.5 oz trays
|‘716519014758
|Mann’s Snacking Favorites Veggie Hummus Tray, 16.5 oz tray
|‘716519020582
|Mann’s Snacking Favorites Veggie Ranch Tray, 16.5 oz bags
|‘716519020575
|USA
|Signature Farms
|Meat & Cheese Tray, 36 OZ trays
|‘021130110964
|Broccoli Cauliflower Florets 4/28 OZ bags
|‘021130984497
|Broccoli Cauliflower Florets 6/12 OZ bags
|021130983407
|Broccoli Slaw 12 OZ bags
|021130983391
|Broccoli Stir Fry 28 OZ bags
|‘021130984459
|Broccoli Florets 12 OZ bags
|‘021130983407
|Broccoli Stir Fry, 12 OZ bags
|021130983322
|Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip, 24 OZ. trays
|‘021130299553
|Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip, 24OZ (NS) trays
|‘021130299553
|Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip, 54 OZ. trays
|‘021130299560
|Vegetable Medley, 28 OZ bags
|‘021130984466
|Vegetable Medley, 12 OZ bags
|021130983322
|Veggie & Hummus Tray (NS), 16.5OZ trays
|‘021130984282
|Veggie & Hummus Tray, 16.5 OZ trays
|‘021130984282
|USA
|Trader Joe’s
|Kohlrabi Salad Blend, 10 OZ Bags
|‘0058 6146
|USA
|Walmart
|Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12 OZ bags
|‘681131328852
|Broccoli Florets, 32 oz bags
|‘681131122344
|Broccoli Florets, 12 OZ bags
|‘681131328845
|Broccoli Slaw, 16 OZ bags
|‘681131148207
|Stir Fry Medley, 12 OZ bags
|‘681131457460
|Cauliflower Florets, 10 OZ bags
|‘681131091381
|Cauliflower 6/16 oz bags
|‘681131122320
|Super Blend, 10oz bags
|‘681131148368
|Vegetable Medley, 2LB bags
|‘681131457378
|USA
|Vegetable Medley 9/12 OZ WM
|‘681131328791
|USA (Foodservice)
|Cross Valley Farms
|Shaved Brussels Sprouts, 2 lb bags
|Cauliflower Florets, 3 LB bags
|Spiral Cut Kohlrabi, 2 LB bags
|Superfood Slaw, 2 LB bags
|Mann
|Mann’s Broccoli Florets, 3 lb bags
|Mann’s Broccoli Florets, 6/3 lb bags
|Broccoli Cole Slaw, 4×3 lb bags
|Cauliflower Florets, 2/3 LB PIZZA CUT, bags
|Mann’s Broccoli Florets, 3 lb bags
|Mann’s Family Favorites Cauliflower Florets, 3 lb bags
|Veggie Power Blend 4/2 LB SS
|Cauliflower Florets 2/3 LB MIN bags
|Sysco Natural
|Broccoli Cole Slaw 4×3 lb bags
|Canada
|Mann
|Mann’s Broccoli Florets, 3 lb bags
|(Foodservice)
|Veggie Power Blend 4/2 LB SS
|Cauliflower Chopped
|24105000000
|8OZ
|Veggies w/ Dip
|24201200000
|8OZ
|Premium Vegetable Tray
|24210800000
|2lb 14OZ
|Vegetables Steaming
|24214000000
|13OZ
|Broccoli Carrots Cauliflower with Ranch Dip 330 cal
|24218800000
|9OZ
|Broccoli Carrots & Celery w/ Ranch Dip 320 cal
|24218900000
|9OZ
|Broccoli Carrots Grape Tomatoes & Dip 340 cal
|24219000000
|10OZ
|Broccoli Carrots Snap Peas & Dip 340 cal
|24219100000
|9OZ
|Carrots / Broccoli / Cauliflower
|24220800000
|14OZ
|Broccoli / Cauliflower
|24220900000
|14OZ
|Broccoli Florets
|24221000000
|14OZ
|Cauliflower
|24222400000
|10OZ
|Vegetable Tray w/ Dip
|24250100000
|2lb 14OZ
|Tomatoes Broccoli Cheese & Ranch Dip 530 cal
|24288700000
|8OZ
The following recalled products were sold in Albertsons and Safeway stores in Colorado, Nebraska, Northwestern New Mexico, South Dakota and Wyoming.
|Product Description
|UPC Code Printed on Scale Label
|Size
|Veggie Ranch Snack Pack
|24191200000
|7 OZ
|Premium Vegetable Tray
|24210800000
|46 OZ
|Vegetables Steaming
|24214000000
|29 OZ
|Round Vegetable Tray
|24222000000
|38 OZ
|Rectangular Vegetable Tray
|24222100000
|72 OZ
|Sauté Kit
|24261300000
|20 OZ
|Sauté Kit with Sauce
|24261400000
|10 OZ
|Vegetable Medley W/ Tomato Chipotle Butter
|24263200000
|12 OZ
|Vegetable Tray with Dip Grab n Go
|24282200000
|20 OZ
According to the FDA, Whole Foods Market is recalling Veggie Power Blend, Sesame Chicken Power Salad, and Mexican Chicken Power Salad that were sold by the pound on salad bars between September 28, 2017 and October 20, 2017.
The FDA reports that Triple B Corp is recalling salad kits and stir-fry mixes were distributed in the states of Oregon and Washington through retail store delis, hospitals, schools and hotels.
|Item Description
|Size
|UPC
|Codes
|Asparagus Salad Kit
|1 x 5 lb. per case
|45009 85722 4
|Cut On: 10/8/2017
|Broccoli Salad Kit
|1 x 8 lb. per case
|45009 85362 2
|Use by Dates: 10/14/2017 to 10/216/2017
|Kit, Thai Veggie
|1 x 5 lb. per case
|45009 85454 4
|Use By: 10/4/17 to 10/16/2017
|Mix Stir Fry Veg-LG
|6 x 20 oz. per case
|45009 85517 6
|Packed On: 10/6/2017
|Salad Kit, Super Slaw CPF
|1 x 6 lb. per case
|45009 87788 8
|Use by Dates: 10/15/2017 to 10/21/2017
|Stir Fry (GL)
|4 x 10 oz. per case
|45009 85367 7
|Use by Dates: 10/10/2017 to 10/17/2017
|Stir Fry Mix – BULK
|1 x 5 lb. per case
|45009 85374 5
|Cut on Dates: 10/4/2017 to 10/11/2017
|Item Description
|Size
|UPC
|Codes
|Broccoli Crunch Kit
|1 x 6 lb. per case
|97327 10070 8
|Pack Date: 10/20/17. Use by: 10/27/17
|Broccoli Florette
|1 x 3 lb. per case
|45009 00410 9
|Use By: 10/27/17
|Stir Fry Kit
|1 x 11 lb. per case
|45009 85749 1
|Use By: 10/27/17
|Veggie Medley
|12 x 16 oz. per case
|97327 05006 3
|Pack Date: 10/20/17. Use by: 10/29/17
|Veggie Pack Combo
|12 x 12 oz. per case
|45009 35124 1
|Pack Date 10/21/17. Use By: 10/30/17
|Veggie Platter
|4 x 48 oz. per case
|97327 07008 5
|Pack Date: 10/20/17. Use by: 10/29/17
|Veggie Tray w/Dip (12″)
|2 x 32 oz. per case
|45009 01155 8
|Pack Date: 10/21/17. Use by: 10/30/17
|Vegie Tray w/ Cauliflower
|2 x 32 oz. per case
|45009 00633 2
|Use By: 10/27/17
Randalls, Tom Thumb and Albertsons stores in Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas only are voluntarily recalling the following Ready. Chef. Go! seafood meal bags:
|Product Name
|UPC Code beginning with the following numbers
|Ready. Chef. Go! Flounder Fillet
|231495
|Ready. Chef. Go! Halibut Fillet
|231694
|Ready. Chef. Go! Atlantic Salmon Fillet
|231727
|Ready. Chef. Go! Haddock Fillet
|231864
|Ready. Chef. Go! Sea Bass Fillets
|232083
|Ready. Chef. Go! Mahi Mahi Fillet
|232426
|Ready. Chef. Go! Ocean Perch Fillet
|233009
|Ready. Chef. Go! Organic Salmon Fillet
|233510
|Ready. Chef. Go! 16/20 ct. Shrimp
|234361
|Ready. Chef. Go! 26/30 ct. Shrimp
|234362
|Ready. Chef. Go! 41/50 ct. Shrimp
|234363
|Ready. Chef. Go! 21/25 ct. Gulf Shrimp
|234364
|Ready. Chef. Go! Snapper Fillet
|234429
|Ready. Chef. Go! Steelhead Trout Fillet
|234702
|Ready. Chef. Go! Swordfish Loins
|234745
|Ready. Chef. Go! Tilapia Fillet
|234779
|Ready. Chef. Go! Trout Fillet
|234929
|Ready. Chef. Go! Tuna Loins
|235116
|Ready. Chef. Go! Kingclip Fillet
|239670
|Ready. Chef. Go! Catfish Fillet
|239970
On the afternoon of October 17 we were informed by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) that their random sampling program found a single positive result for Listeria monocytogenes on one of our products. Out of an abundance of caution, Mann Packing decided to recall certain vegetable products.We understand these recalls are concerning for consumers, but I want you to know that this action was taken because your health and safety is our highest priority. As a mom, I work hard every day to ensure that our products are safe for our kids and our families, which is why we made the choice to take this very cautious approach and recall our products.I want to share some information about this recall which may be helpful to you and your family. Public health authorities have reported no illnesses associated with the recalled products.
The majority of the product has expired with “best if used by” dates from October 11 to October 20. These “use by” dates can be found on the front of all Mann Packing products.
The recalled products were distributed throughout the U.S. and Canada. A complete list of recalled products can be found on our press release.
Consumers who have purchased any recalled products are urged not to consume them, to discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
We have set up a 1-800 number where you can learn more details about the recall. That number is 888-470-2681.
While there have been no reported illnesses, if you have consumed the product and have any concerns, we urge you to contact your medical provider.Mann Packing will continue to work closely and cooperatively with CFIA and the Federal Food and Drug Administration to ensure a complete and effective recall of any and all impacted product. Three generations of my family have been farming and supplying vegetables to consumers and we remain committed to ensuring that Mann Packing products are safe and healthy – for your kids and my kids too.
Submit your review