UPDATED LIST: MASSIVE Recall of Freshly Packaged Vegetables Includes Wal-Mart, HEB, Archer Farms, Meijer, Whole Foods, Safeway, Albertsons, Western Family, and More

UPDATE: There are new additions to the recall, including foods from Meijer, Whole Foods, and Albertsons. The specific recalls are listed below the originial list.

A massive vegetable recall has been issued for a huge array of packaged vegetables. Mann Packing in Salinas, California has issued a huge recall that affects not only their own brand but also Nourish, Wal-Mart, HEB, Archer Farms, Western Family, Trader Joe’s, and more. The products could be contaminated with listeria and have a “best if used by” dates from October 11 to October 20.

If you have any of the following products, you can return them to the store where you purchased them for a full refund or contact Mann Packing’s 24-hour consumer line at 888-470-2681 or visit veggiesmadeeasy.com/products.

The FDA issued this list, including UPC codes:

CanadaComplimentsCauliettes Chop, 14oz bags‘068820132547
Vegetable Platter, 24oz trays‘055742534900
CanadaMannMann’s Broccoli Cole Slaw, 12 oz bags‘716519013072
Mann’s Culinary Cuts Shaved Brussels Sprout, 9 oz bas‘716519067013
Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12 oz bags‘716519013034
Mann’s Family Favorites Brussels Sprouts, 12 oz bags‘716519010354
Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 12 oz bags‘716519013065
Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 2 lb bags‘716519020186
Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 12 oz bags‘716519013041
Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 2 lb bags‘716519020155
Mann’s Fiesta Vegetable Tray, 35.5 oz tray‘716519020490
Mann’s Kale Beet Blend, 8 oz Bags‘716519000270
Mann’s Nourish Bowls Bacon Maple Delight, 7.15 oz trays‘716519036934
Mann’s Nourish Bowls Butternut Kale Risotto, 8.75 oz tray‘716519036910
Mann’s Nourish Bowls Cauli Rice Curry, 11 oz trays‘716519036903
Mann’s Nourish Bowls Sesame Sriracha, 12 oz trays CAN‘716519036828
Mann’s Nourish Bowls Southwest Chipotle, 10.5 oz trays‘716519036866
Mann’s Power Blend, 10 oz bags‘716519013119
Mann’s Rainbow Salad, 12 oz bags‘716519013089
Mann’s Vegetable Tray, 2.5 lb tray‘716519014079
Mann’s Vegetable Tray, 54 oz tray‘716519014055
CanadaMann’s Culinary CutsMann’s Culinary Cuts Cauliettes Chopped Cauliflower, 14 oz bags‘716519069017
Mann’s Culinary Cuts Shaved Brussels Sprout, 9 oz bas‘716519067013
CanadaMann’s Family FavoritesMann’s Family Favorites Cauliflower Florets, 10 oz bags‘716519014031
Mann’s Snacking FavoritesMann’s Snacking Favorites Veggie Hummus Tray, 16.5 oz tray‘716519020582
Mann’s Snacking Favorites Veggie Ranch Tray, 16.5 oz tray‘716519020605
Western FamilySpicy Southwestern Kale Kit, 22.8 OZ bags‘062639352301
Vegetable Medley, 2 LB bags062639324810
West Coast Stir Fry Mix, 2 lb bags062639324858
Kale Salad Kit, 24 oz bags062639345938
Kale Caesar Kit, 14.8 OZ bags‘062639352295
Broccoli Slaw, 12 oz bags062639324841
USAArcher FarmsBroccoli Slaw 12 OZ bags‘085239343142
Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12oz bags‘085239341148
Broccoli Florets 12oz bags‘085239319147
Broccoli Medley 12oz Bags‘085239339145
Brussels Sprouts, 12oz bags‘085239301142
Shaved Brussels Sprouts, 9oz bags‘085239193143
Cauliflower Florets, 10oz bags‘085239030141
USAHEBBroccoli Carrots, 12 OZ bags4122097508
Broccoli Cauliflower, 12 OZ bags4122097503
Broccoli Florets, 12 OZ bags4122097505
Broccoli Slaw, 12 OZ bags4122097512
Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad, 10OZ bags4122065112
Veggie Toss Kit Caulibit Mushroom Sauce, 11oz bags4122017706
Caulibits Chopped Cauliflower, 14oz bags4122009327
Cauliflower Florets, 10 OZ bags4122032278
Fiesta Salad, 12 OZ bags4122097501
Power Slaw, 10 OZ bags4122083223
Stir Fry Medley, 12 OZ bags4122097504
Vegetable Medley, 12 OZ bags4122097506
USALittle Salad BarBroccoli Florets, 12 OZ bags‘041498216030
Broccoli Slaw, 12 OZ bags‘041498216047
USAMannMann’s Brussels Sprouts, 2LB bags‘716519020308
USAMannMann’s Broccoli Cole Slaw, 1 lb bags‘716519011009
Mann’s Broccoli Cole Slaw, 12 oz bags‘716519013072
Mann’s Culinary Cuts Shaved Brussels Sprout, 9 oz bas‘716519067013
Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Carrots, 12 oz bags‘716519013058
Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12 oz bags‘716519013034
Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 16 oz bags‘716519012174
Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Wokly, 1 lb bags‘716519010163
Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Wokly, 12 oz bags‘716519013010
Mann’s Family Favorites Brussels Sprouts, 12 oz bags‘716519010354
Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 1 lb bags‘716519012181
Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 12 oz bags‘716519013065
Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 2 lb bags‘716519020186
Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 1 lb bags‘716519012150
Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 12 oz bags‘716519013041
Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 2 lb bags‘716519020155
Mann’s Fiesta Vegetable Tray, 35.5 oz tray‘716519088728
Mann’s Fiesta Vegetable Tray, 35.5 oz tray‘716519020490
Mann’s Kale Beet Blend, 8 oz Bags‘716519000270
Mann’s Nourish Bowl Cauli Rice Curry, 11 oz Tray‘716519036897
Mann’s Nourish Bowl Monterey Risotto, 8.75 oz Tray‘716519036798
Mann’s Nourish Bowls Bacon Maple Brussels, 7.15 oz Tray‘716519036941
Mann’s Nourish Bowls Sesame Sriracha, 12 oz Tray‘716519036811
Mann’s Nourish Bowls Southwest Chipotle, 10.5 oz trays‘716519036859
Mann’s Nourish Bowls Southwest Chipotle, 2-10.5 oz trays‘716519036958
Mann’s Power Blend, 10 oz bags‘716519013119
Mann’s Power Blend, 20 oz bags‘716519000416
Mann’s Rainbow Salad, 12 oz bags‘716519013089
Mann’s Vegetable Tray, 2.5 lb tray‘716519014079
Mann’s Broccoli Florets, 3 lb bags‘716519030113
USAMann Culinary CutsMann’s Culinary Cuts Cauliettes Chopped Cauliflower, 14 oz bags‘716519069017
Mann’s Culinary Cuts Shaved Brussels Sprout, 9 oz bas‘716519067013
USAMann’s Family FavoritesMann’s Family Favorites Cauliflower Florets, 10 oz bags‘716519014031
USAMann’s Snacking FavoritesMann’s Snacking Favorites Cheddar Pretzel Veggie Tray, 19.6 oz tray‘716519020445
Mann’s Snacking Favorites Honey Turkey Cheddar, 20.3 oz Tray‘716519020483
Mann’s Snacking Favorites Hummus Tray, 16.5 oz trays‘716519014758
Mann’s Snacking Favorites Veggie Hummus Tray, 16.5 oz tray‘716519020582
Mann’s Snacking Favorites Veggie Ranch Tray, 16.5 oz bags‘716519020575
USASignature FarmsMeat & Cheese Tray, 36 OZ trays‘021130110964
Broccoli Cauliflower Florets 4/28 OZ bags‘021130984497
Broccoli Cauliflower Florets 6/12 OZ bags021130983407
Broccoli Slaw 12 OZ bags021130983391
Broccoli Stir Fry 28 OZ bags‘021130984459
Broccoli Florets 12 OZ bags‘021130983407
Broccoli Stir Fry, 12 OZ bags021130983322
Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip, 24 OZ. trays‘021130299553
Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip, 24OZ (NS) trays‘021130299553
Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip, 54 OZ. trays‘021130299560
Vegetable Medley, 28 OZ bags‘021130984466
Vegetable Medley, 12 OZ bags021130983322
Veggie & Hummus Tray (NS), 16.5OZ trays‘021130984282
Veggie & Hummus Tray, 16.5 OZ trays‘021130984282
USATrader Joe’sKohlrabi Salad Blend, 10 OZ Bags‘0058 6146
USAWalmartBroccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12 OZ bags‘681131328852
Broccoli Florets, 32 oz bags‘681131122344
Broccoli Florets, 12 OZ bags‘681131328845
Broccoli Slaw, 16 OZ bags‘681131148207
Stir Fry Medley, 12 OZ bags‘681131457460
Cauliflower Florets, 10 OZ bags‘681131091381
Cauliflower 6/16 oz bags‘681131122320
Super Blend, 10oz bags‘681131148368
Vegetable Medley, 2LB bags‘681131457378
USAVegetable Medley 9/12 OZ WM‘681131328791
USA (Foodservice)Cross Valley FarmsShaved Brussels Sprouts, 2 lb bags
Cauliflower Florets, 3 LB bags
Spiral Cut Kohlrabi, 2 LB bags
Superfood Slaw, 2 LB bags
MannMann’s Broccoli Florets, 3 lb bags
Mann’s Broccoli Florets, 6/3 lb bags
Broccoli Cole Slaw, 4×3 lb bags
Cauliflower Florets, 2/3 LB PIZZA CUT, bags
Mann’s Broccoli Florets, 3 lb bags
Mann’s Family Favorites Cauliflower Florets, 3 lb bags
Veggie Power Blend 4/2 LB SS
Cauliflower Florets 2/3 LB MIN bags
Sysco NaturalBroccoli Cole Slaw 4×3 lb bags
CanadaMannMann’s Broccoli Florets, 3 lb bags
(Foodservice)Veggie Power Blend 4/2 LB SS
These foods are also being recalled as per the FDA. The products have Sell-by dates up to and including October 24, 2017.
The following recalled products were sold in Safeway stores in California, Hawaii and Nevada; Pak’N Save stores in California; and Vons stores in Fresno, Clovis and Oakhurst, California.
Cauliflower Chopped241050000008OZ
Veggies w/ Dip242012000008OZ
Premium Vegetable Tray242108000002lb 14OZ
Vegetables Steaming2421400000013OZ
Broccoli Carrots Cauliflower with Ranch Dip 330 cal242188000009OZ
Broccoli Carrots & Celery w/ Ranch Dip 320 cal242189000009OZ
Broccoli Carrots Grape Tomatoes & Dip 340 cal2421900000010OZ
Broccoli Carrots Snap Peas & Dip 340 cal242191000009OZ
Carrots / Broccoli / Cauliflower2422080000014OZ
Broccoli / Cauliflower2422090000014OZ
Broccoli Florets2422100000014OZ
Cauliflower2422240000010OZ
Vegetable Tray w/ Dip242501000002lb 14OZ
Tomatoes Broccoli Cheese & Ranch Dip 530 cal242887000008OZ

The following recalled products were sold in Albertsons and Safeway stores in Colorado, Nebraska, Northwestern New Mexico, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Product DescriptionUPC Code Printed on Scale LabelSize
Veggie Ranch Snack Pack241912000007 OZ
Premium Vegetable Tray2421080000046 OZ
Vegetables Steaming2421400000029 OZ
Round Vegetable Tray2422200000038 OZ
Rectangular Vegetable Tray2422210000072 OZ
Sauté Kit2426130000020 OZ
Sauté Kit with Sauce2426140000010 OZ
Vegetable Medley W/ Tomato Chipotle Butter2426320000012 OZ
Vegetable Tray with Dip Grab n Go2428220000020 OZ

According to the FDA, Whole Foods Market is recalling Veggie Power Blend, Sesame Chicken Power Salad, and Mexican Chicken Power Salad that were sold by the pound on salad bars between September 28, 2017 and October 20, 2017.

The FDA reports that Triple B Corp is recalling salad kits and stir-fry mixes were distributed in the states of Oregon and Washington through retail store delis, hospitals, schools and hotels.

Item DescriptionSizeUPCCodes
Asparagus Salad Kit1 x 5 lb. per case45009 85722 4Cut On: 10/8/2017
Broccoli Salad Kit1 x 8 lb. per case45009 85362 2Use by Dates: 10/14/2017 to 10/216/2017
Kit, Thai Veggie1 x 5 lb. per case45009 85454 4Use By: 10/4/17 to 10/16/2017
Mix Stir Fry Veg-LG6 x 20 oz. per case45009 85517 6Packed On: 10/6/2017
Salad Kit, Super Slaw CPF1 x 6 lb. per case45009 87788 8Use by Dates: 10/15/2017 to 10/21/2017
Stir Fry (GL)4 x 10 oz. per case45009 85367 7Use by Dates: 10/10/2017 to 10/17/2017
Stir Fry Mix – BULK1 x 5 lb. per case45009 85374 5Cut on Dates: 10/4/2017 to 10/11/2017
In Alaska, Triple B is recalling:
Item DescriptionSizeUPCCodes
Broccoli Crunch Kit1 x 6 lb. per case97327 10070 8Pack Date: 10/20/17. Use by: 10/27/17
Broccoli Florette1 x 3 lb. per case45009 00410 9Use By: 10/27/17
Stir Fry Kit1 x 11 lb. per case45009 85749 1Use By: 10/27/17
Veggie Medley12 x 16 oz. per case97327 05006 3Pack Date: 10/20/17. Use by: 10/29/17
Veggie Pack Combo12 x 12 oz. per case45009 35124 1Pack Date 10/21/17. Use By: 10/30/17
Veggie Platter4 x 48 oz. per case97327 07008 5Pack Date: 10/20/17. Use by: 10/29/17
Veggie Tray w/Dip (12″)2 x 32 oz. per case45009 01155 8Pack Date: 10/21/17. Use by: 10/30/17
Vegie Tray w/ Cauliflower2 x 32 oz. per case45009 00633 2Use By: 10/27/17

Randalls, Tom Thumb and Albertsons stores in Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas only are voluntarily recalling the following Ready. Chef. Go! seafood meal bags:

Product NameUPC Code beginning with the following numbers
Ready. Chef. Go! Flounder Fillet231495
Ready. Chef. Go! Halibut Fillet231694
Ready. Chef. Go! Atlantic Salmon Fillet231727
Ready. Chef. Go! Haddock Fillet231864
Ready. Chef. Go! Sea Bass Fillets232083
Ready. Chef. Go! Mahi Mahi Fillet232426
Ready. Chef. Go! Ocean Perch Fillet233009
Ready. Chef. Go! Organic Salmon Fillet233510
Ready. Chef. Go! 16/20 ct. Shrimp234361
Ready. Chef. Go! 26/30 ct. Shrimp234362
Ready. Chef. Go! 41/50 ct. Shrimp234363
Ready. Chef. Go! 21/25 ct. Gulf Shrimp234364
Ready. Chef. Go! Snapper Fillet234429
Ready. Chef. Go! Steelhead Trout Fillet234702
Ready. Chef. Go! Swordfish Loins234745
Ready. Chef. Go! Tilapia Fillet234779
Ready. Chef. Go! Trout Fillet234929
Ready. Chef. Go! Tuna Loins235116
Ready. Chef. Go! Kingclip Fillet239670
Ready. Chef. Go! Catfish Fillet239970
All of these recalls are related to the possibility of listeria from Mann Packing. Gina Nucci, Director of Corporate Marketing, released the following statement:
On the afternoon of October 17 we were informed by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) that their random sampling program found a single positive result for Listeria monocytogenes on one of our products. Out of an abundance of caution, Mann Packing decided to recall certain vegetable products.
We understand these recalls are concerning for consumers, but I want you to know that this action was taken because your health and safety is our highest priority. As a mom, I work hard every day to ensure that our products are safe for our kids and our families, which is why we made the choice to take this very cautious approach and recall our products.
I want to share some information about this recall which may be helpful to you and your family.
 Public health authorities have reported no illnesses associated with the recalled products.
 The majority of the product has expired with “best if used by” dates from October 11 to October 20. These “use by” dates can be found on the front of all Mann Packing products.
 The recalled products were distributed throughout the U.S. and Canada. A complete list of recalled products can be found on our press release.
 Consumers who have purchased any recalled products are urged not to consume them, to discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
 We have set up a 1-800 number where you can learn more details about the recall. That number is 888-470-2681.
 While there have been no reported illnesses, if you have consumed the product and have any concerns, we urge you to contact your medical provider.
Mann Packing will continue to work closely and cooperatively with CFIA and the Federal Food and Drug Administration to ensure a complete and effective recall of any and all impacted product. Three generations of my family have been farming and supplying vegetables to consumers and we remain committed to ensuring that Mann Packing products are safe and healthy – for your kids and my kids too.

 

