Media Vilification of Alleged Texas Shooter

Alleged Sutherland Springs, Texas gunman Devin Kelley was lethally shot, reportedly fleeing from the First Baptist Church crime scene, the deadliest mass-shooting in state history.

Lots of questions remain unanswered, including motive, multiple gunmen possibly involved, and why church worshipers were attacked.

When these type incidents happen, cable TV channels report on them round-the-clock, blocking out most other stories, coverage pronouncing alleged assailants guilty by accusation, alternative views suppressed.

Print media stories are just as disturbing – biased, not fair and objective. Below are biased Tuesday headlines from America’s three leading broadsheets:

The New York Times:

“Air Force Error Allowed Texas Gunman to Buy Weapons”

“Texas Gunman Broke Child’s Skull and Assaulted Wife in Troubled Life”

“Witnesses Describe Shooting in Texas Church”

“One Minute They Were a Family Praying in Church. The Next, Eight of Them Were Dead”

Similar Times reports were published Monday, much more likely to come – from the Times and other media scoundrels.

Washington Post:

“Air Force failure enabled Texas gunman to obtain firearms”

“Ex-service member should have been barred from buying guns, but FBI was not alerted to his history”

“Gunman had hurt people and animals years before mass shooting”

“Texas massacre followed domestic dispute involving gunman’s family, officials say” – no evidence cited.

“The lives lost in Sutherland Springs, Tex”

“In Sutherland Springs, Texas, a mass shooting draws desire for more – not fewer – guns”

“After Texas church massacre, a push for armed guards and gun-packing parishioners”

“Photos: The scene in Sutherland Springs”

“The blood of innocents is on our hands” – a call for gun control.

“Yes, President Trump, it’s a guns situation”

“How to protect yourself during a mass shooting”

An astonishing 11 reports in one issue on this topic alone.

Wall Street Journal:

“Texas Gunman Had a Violent Past”

“Massacre Leaves Families With Unspeakable Losses”

“Shooting Pierces Pastoral Quiet of Small-Town Life”

“How Dare the GOP Pray for Texas”

America’s three leading broadsheet had a cumulative total of 19 articles and commentaries on this topic on a single day.

Worst of all, they misinformed readers, failing to provide fair, unbiased coverage, the way they always operate, mocking legitimate journalism, absent on their pages, a consistent record of deception, notably on vital issues.

There’s plenty of blame to go around, including against Google and YouTube, circulating dubious videos about the mass shooting incident, linking Devin Kelley to Antifa extremists.

Whether true or not is irrelevant. Abhorrent practices of its adherents don’t include mass shootings. No evidence explains Kelley’s political beliefs or if he’s associated with the movement.

State-sponsored social media disinformation proliferates. So does scoundrel media fake news – despite Google, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter policies claiming to counter it.

Kelley is called a terrorist. He’s dead, unable to tell his side of the story, what’s most important to know.

Some reports claimed he carried an Antifa flag, urged a communist revolution, and was hostile to conservative churches – no evidence presented.

Much about the Texas mass shooting remains unknown. Automatic guilt by accusation is unacceptable everywhere.

