The Military Complex Has Taken Control Of The White House (VIDEO)

“The astonishing reinvention of Donald Trump:” Washingtonians are still puzzling at the speed with which the man who promised to “drain the swamp” has come to bask in its approval. In the past 10 days, Mr Trump has belied many of the city’s worst fears. Having promised to launch a trade war with China, Mr Trump is rapidly abandoning his protectionist rhetoric. Likewise, having vowed to avoid foreign wars, he has acquired a sudden taste for Levantine missile launches. And having dismissed Nato as obsolete, Mr Trump is now singing the alliance’s praises. – Financial Times, April 13, 2017

It was just a matter of time before the Deep State got its meat-hooks into Trump. The move to remove Steve Bannon from the National Security Council and replace him with two Deep State operatives who had been formerly removed from NSC was our signal that the Deep State had restored its control of the Oval Office. Shortly after that power swap was accomplished, missiles started flying in Syria in response to false flag “gas” attack and the world’s largest non-nuclear bomb was dropped on CIA-built underground tunnels in Afghanistan.

Trump has back-pedaled on every single “plank” in his campaign platform – about as quickly as Obama did after he was inaugurated. Trump’s geopolitical policies now resemble the same policies endorsed by Hillary Clinton, who is a neocon dressed in drag.

When all else fails, start a war. The opinion ratings on Trump are plunging, along with the major portions of the economy. Auto sales are down 10% since the beginning to 2017 and JP Morgan, despite “beating” earnings estimates, disclosed a troubling spike in credit card write-offs, which rose to nearly $1 billion in Q1. Retail sales have now declined two months in a row. It’s no coincidence that the dismal sales report was released on Good Friday when the market was closed. The original .1% gain reported for February was revised down significantly to a decline of .3%. Restaurant industry sales have declined for 11 of the last 12 months in a row on a year over year monthly basis.

The economy is been fueled on money printing and credit creation for the better part of 40 years. That artificial stimulation went parabolic in 2009. The tech and housing bubbles have been reinflated along with every other asset class into an “everything” bubble. Real weekly earnings have declined two months in a row. The consumer is tapped out on two fronts: disposable income and the capacity to take on more debt. Now comes the part where the average household begins to default on the debt it’s taken on over the last 8 years. Hence the big jump in credit write-offs disclosed opaquely by JP Morgan last week.

Today’s Shadow of Truth discusses the role played by the Deep State in ushering in the inevitable economic collapse of the United States which will lead to the implementation of Totalitarianism and a dystopic political system: