Forget Trump- Military Industrial Complex Takes Charge, Blasts Skies With Chemtrails (VIDEO)

Almost exactly 2 weeks into the Trump administration, and after nearly 2 weeks of normal blue skies and fluffy clouds in Los Angeles the US Military Industrial Complex struck with a vengeance bombarding the skies with a massive blanket of white chemical trails every day this week until it rained. We’re talking 100% in-your-face visual evidence of weather modification shoved down our throats and this is a reminder that everyone who voted for Trump and those still hopeful for a better America and a better humanity (now that Obama the sorcerer is gone) needs to hold the President to his promises of making America great again and giving government back to the people.

Power and greatness must be founded on truth and ethics doesn’t it? And there is nothing ethical about spraying the species just because weather modification profits (and who knows what else) are on the table for the Military Industrial Complex.

Today, we the people are speaking loud and clear. We refuse to be sprayed like bugs and we acknowledge that all the geoengineering and weather modification patents owned by the Department of Defense and its contractors do not equate to permission to spray. All spraying of the skies is illegal because no one has given their consent. As it is with medicine and science, ALL experimentations require consent. This fundamental principle of consent ensures that the immoral thugs who have agreed to be involved in these illegal spraying programs are criminals committing crimes against humanity.

There is no debate here. And so the resuming of sky spraying is a reminder that Trump is in a tough position that pins him against the ever-present and globally imposing machinery of the US Military Industrial Complex and its Intelligence mechanism which creates agendas which only benefit themselves. This is the same US military mechanism that Trump has been worshiping since the very beginning of his campaign. The same US military that has thousands of military bases all over the world yet still needs to be “rebuilt” and the same US military which has been illegally … and mysteriously occupying Afghanistan for over 15 long years without any real tangible and reasonable explanation… especially to any normal and awakened truth seeker who knows that 9/11 had nothing to do with Afghanistan.

Since the beginning of 2017 I’ve posed two primary questions to the Trump administration- Who will be the next bogeyman? And, will the fakery and deception continue? And to this I want to add another question: Will the attack on humanity itself, like chemtrails spraying, continue? If Trump is willing to go after the vaccine industry then shouldn’t geoengineering be on the table as well? Questions like these are just another reminder of just how much the Soros funded Liberal Left is being used to distract and divide Americans with meaningless issues so that they don’t focus on issues like these that matter. Tough times are seemingly ahead for truth seekers.

Bernie Suarez is a revolutionary writer with a background in medicine, psychology, and information technology. He is the author of The Art of Overcoming the New World Order and has written numerous articles over the years about freedom, government corruption and conspiracies, and solutions. A former host of the 9/11 Freefall radio show, Bernie is also the creator of the Truth and Art TV project where he shares articles and videos about issues that raise our consciousness and offer solutions to our current problems. His efforts are designed to encourage others to joyfully stand for truth, to expose government tactics of propaganda, fear and deception, and to address the psychology of dealing with the rising new world order. He is also a former U.S. Marine who believes it is our duty to stand for and defend the U.S. Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic. A peace activist, he believes information and awareness is the first step toward being free from enslavement from the globalist control system which now threatens humanity. He believes love conquers all fear and it is up to each and every one of us to manifest the solutions and the change that you want to see in this world, because doing this is the very thing that will ensure victory and restoration of the human race from the rising global enslavement system, and will offer hope to future generations.

