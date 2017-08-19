Mozilla Joins George Soros’s Efforts In Launching A Strike Against “Fake News”

Breaking News

By: Aaron Kesel, Activist Post

Mozilla, the non-profit organization which runs the Firefox internet browser, said Wednesday it was launching an effort against “fake news,” as fact-checking software backed by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar and George Soros got its first run-out in public to shape our Orwellian nightmare of future truth arbiters.

Mozilla said it was “investing in people, programs and projects” in a new initiative to “disrupt misinformation online” calling for a “Mozilla Information Trust Initiative,” or MITI for short, Business Insider reported.

They further stated the “internet’s ability to power democratic society suffers greatly” because of fabricated stories, such as the “Pope endorsing Donald Trump for the U.S. presidency” or a “dead FBI agent killed in a mysterious fire with information on former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton” – just two examples of stories that turned out to be bogus.

Mozilla’s innovations director, Katharina Borchert, told AFP that the organization was working on tools for Firefox and better online education with media groups, universities, and tech activists.

The “Mozilla Information Trust Initiative” comes just as an automated real-time fact-checking engine dubbed the “bullshit detector” was demonstrated in London.

The group that created the fact-checking engine, Full Fact foundation, is backed by Omidyar and our favorite billionaire tycoon Soros.

The organization stated its software is “capable” of spotting lies in real-time and was used to fact-check a live debate at the House of Commons. How that objective was achieved isn’t clear since it’s likely automated A.I., but algorithms are not 100% accurate.

“As the proponents of propaganda and misinformation become more sophisticated in their use of technology, it is important that fact checkers do not fall behind in our fight against it,” Full Fact said.

“This is an important investment in the future of fact-checking,” Stephen King, of the Omidyar Network, told The Guardian.

“You only have to look at the number of initiatives that have risen up to address this challenge, either by tech companies or other organizations to see how worrying this phenomenon is to so many,” Borchert added.

I worry more about those who want to act as fact checkers, blatantly ignoring propaganda and fake news by the MSM while targeting alternative media and dictating what is and isn’t important for public consumption.

“Whether it’s become a big enough priority is perhaps a better question,” Borchert said, arguing that it was time for rival news organizations to “rally around” each other to confront the spread of fake news.

Then you have Wikipedia founder, Jimmy Wales, planning to launch a crowd-funded news service called Wikitribune to help combat fake news.

So you have all these people, some of whom have even once advocated for a free and open Internet, now advocating for controlling the flow of information under the moniker of “fake news.”

How about all the fake news spread by the CIA and intelligence services called planted propaganda usually for pushing war? Especially as a new report questions the veracity of claims made by a shady firm Cloudstrike that “Russia hacked the election” – how about that fake news?

Putting the future of what we believe in anyone’s hands, let alone artificial intelligence, seems reckless; but a system backed by Soros and Omidyar seems like a dangerously stupid idea that can only lead to a path paved toward Orwellian censorship the likes of which even George Orwell couldn’t have imagined.

    • Molon Labe

      my firefox by mozilla blocks no content for me…I can see Drudge, Infowars or whatever else my patriot self wants….as of right now…This article is a lie and fake news

      • angusW

        The article never said FF is blocking content right now. Read it and you’ll see. They have stuff in the works or in other words in the future. Read the whole article, you’ll see.

    • James Stamulis

      Everything about George Soros is fake except for the fact he is a real live Nazi collaborator and has tried to take down several countries by funding subversives like Antifa, BLM and the Muslim invasion of the west!

    • Thurston Howell III

      If Soros is behind it there are only two words to describe it. No good.

    • Steven Deakins

      Let me share something about Soros and the Bible. He’s in there, but not in a good way.
      “And he came nigh and touched the bier: and the bearers stood still. And he said, Young man, I say unto thee, Arise.”
      ‭‭Luke‬ ‭7:14‬ ‭ASV‬‬
      The word bier is the Greek word soros, which means casket or receptacle for a body! Which means he’s full of dead mens bones! Sad but true.

    • Zaphod Braden

      I removed FIREFOX from my puter —

      NAZI = National SOCIALIST Workers Party

      NAZI = SOCIALIST

      Sanders/Clinton/DEMOCRATS = SOCIALIST

      NAZIS broke up opposition political party rallies to SUPPRESS FREE SPEECH

      DEMOCRATS break up TRUMP political rallies to SUPPRESS FREE SPEECH

      George Soros WWII NAZI

      #BLM, #Democracyspring and #moveon are funded by SOROS

      Did George Soros disclose his Nazi collaboration on his USA immigration papers?

      I guarantee he did NOT, because he would not have been admitted.

      Therefore he LIED on his immigration forms and his “admittance” to America is NULL & VOID.

      Deport Soros & his SPAWN to their native Hungary (which has an arrest warrant for WWII out on him).

      Not one more PEEP about the holoCOST —— ALL the Soros Family money should be forfeit ….. it was founded on money stolen from Jewish victims of the Holocaust and should ALL be handed over as reparations ———— Or was there NO holocaust?! There was NO holocaust — if there had been Israel & Jews everywhere would be DEMANDING George Soros be HANGED. Soros’ multi $BILLION fortune was started on supposedly stolen Jewish property, and yet NOT A PEEP out of Israel?! Why are janitors and clerks persecuted but Soros walks free and BRAGS about it!? FUNNY there are no Israeli demands Soros’ money be turned over to holocaust survivors? !

    • Zaphod Braden

      Mozilla is now working with a NAZI.
      If you like Nazis keep FIREFOX

    • King Lear

      More fake Jew News.

    • Elainee Perkins

      If Mozilla has joined up with Soros, that is all I need to know.