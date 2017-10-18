Multiple Gunmen Involved in Las Vegas Shooting?

The official story lacks credibility. None of it can be believed, media scoundrels going along with authorities, suppressing information they don’t want reported.

Kymberley Suchomel, aged-28, attended the October 1 Harvest Music Festival. She survived what happened, dying mysteriously days later.

Below are portions of what she posted on Facebook days after the mass shootings, suggesting multiple gunmen involved, saying:

“From about 50 feet in front of us, and a little to the right, fire crackers were set off. Let me repeat that…FIRE CRACKERS WERE SET OFF. I verbally stated some(one) just shot of fire crackers in close proximity to so many people.’ I was literally pissed off.” “(A)bout 15 seconds later, the first volley of gunfire was released. It was a shorter volley than any of the others, and the gunfire was not as close together either. EVERYONE looked up, down, around. We thought it was more fire crackers at first…” “Then people started to panic…That is when the 2nd volley went off…(A) 3rd volley hit…and it was close. Very, very close to us. I could physically see the impact of the bullets on the astro-turf, I could feel the warmth & the passing of bullets.” “We ran. I don’t know what direction we ran, I don’t know towards which landmark we ran. We just ran…(T)he gunfire…got closer and closer.” “That exact moment is when I started to really panic. That is the exact moment in which I thought this was it, I was going to die, I was never going to see my family again.” “(T)he gunfire wasn’t stopping this whole time. It wasn’t ceasing. It wasn’t slowing down. And It was directly behind us, following us. Bullets were coming from every direction.”

Let’s repeat that. Suchomel said “(b)ullets were coming from every direction,” adding “(b)ehind us, in front of us, to the side of us…There was more than one gun firing. 100% more than one.”

“I have bene (sic) watching the news non-stop since I arrived back home to my family. And it just doesn’t make sense. The story that are feeding everyone doesn’t add up to our eyewitness accounts. There is something wrong with what they are saying & the evidence seems fake if you ask me.” “Every single survivor I have talked to also remembers multiple shooters, and at least one from the ground- why aren’t we being taken more seriously? Tons of things don’t add up.” We went to Las Vegas for a super fun, down to Earth country concert featuring our favorite artists. We left scared, scarred, traumatized and broken. And for that, we demand answers.”

How a 28-year-old woman passed away days after her Facebook post remains unanswered – reportedly from natural causes.

Her Facebook account of the shootings was removed days after it went viral online.

Reports indicated FBI agents seized cellphones from Harvest Music Festival workers after the October 1 incident. Reportedly all messages and videos from the weekend were wiped clean before returning them.

Venders reported the same thing happened to them. Laptops at the scene were seized and wiped clean.

Why? Was it to prevent eyewitness evidence from getting out – contradicting the official story? There’s plenty to contradict.

Was the FBI complicit in what happened? The initial narrative changed, Stephen Paddock still accused of being a lone gunmen in all official reports.

No witnesses were interviewed suggesting multiple shooters, including at least one on the ground, according to Suchomel.

She’s dead and can’t elaborate further. So is Paddock, a millionaire. Did he take his own life as reported or was it taken from him?

Why would a man of his means conduct mass shootings and commit suicide when he had everything to live for?

How could anyone bring an arsenal of weapons into a Las Vegas hotel and casino unnoticed with security cameras everywhere?

Why didn’t housekeeping report around 10 suspicious bags of luggage in Paddock’s room for three days before the incident?

If he shot from his 32nd floor windows, why were they intact, not smashed, no bullet holes in them?

From what’s known, Paddock was used as a convenient patsy, a similar scenario playing out in all these type false flags, media scoundrels reporting official accounts, never challenging them.

The single gunman claim lacks credibility. It’s unclear if Paddock had anything to do with what happened – likely not, his explanation unable to be heard.

