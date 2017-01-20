Breaking News

N. Korea Says its Ready to Test Ballistic Missile

Posted by
Date:
in: Military, War Propaganda, World News
N. Korea Says its Ready to Test Ballistic Missile | north-korea-ready-to-test-ballistic-missile | Military War Propaganda World News
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has ordered an imminent nuclear warhead explosion test and multiple ballistic missile launches, Pyongyang’s state media said this week. (image: AFP)

By: USAFeaturesMedia |

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, in a New Year’s address to his nation, said the country is close to testing its first intercontinental ballistic missile, just as the administration of Donald J. Trump prepares to take office.

As reported by Bloomberg:

Kim Jong Un said North Korea is in the “last stage” of preparations to test-fire an inter-continental ballistic missile, refusing to slow his nuclear arms development as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office in Washington.

Kim made his remarks in a New Year televised address as he outlined his country’s military achievements for the past year, North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said Sunday. North Korea has conducted three nuclear tests under Kim and launched a series of long-range rockets.

North Korea “will continue to strengthen its ability based on nuclear might to mount a preemptive attack,” Kim said during a half-hour speech that touched on a range of issues, including economic policy and relations with South Korea.

Since he took over the reigns of power in 2011, Kim has relentlessly pursued nuclear weapons, even to the detriment of improving his country’s economy. He has also poured scarce resources into improving other military facilities as well.

The U.S. has some 28,000 troops in South Korea.

North Korea possesses a large military but it is largely outdated and not much of a threat outside of inflicting heavy regional damage on South Korean infrastructure. Still, North Korean capability to deliver a nuclear weapon thousands of miles away is a direct threat to the countries within its reach.

And it’s a problem that the incoming Trump administration will have to deal with at some point.

“North Korea is showing its leverage ahead of future negotiations with the Trump administration,” Kim Tae-woo, who teaches military issues at South Korea’s Konyang University, told Bloomberg. “North Korea’s hope to be recognized as a nuclear power through some sort of big deal with the U.S. hasn’t lessened, and we may even be seeing Kim deploying ICBMs this year.”

© 2017 USA Features Media

Subscribe to The Sleuth Journal Newsletter for Daily Articles!

N. Korea Says its Ready to Test Ballistic Missile | pf-icon | Military War Propaganda World News Print Friendly
Submit your review
1
2
3
4
5
Submit
     
Cancel

Create your own review

N. Korea Says its Ready to Test Ballistic Missile
Average rating:  
 0 reviews

About The Author

The Sleuth Journal is an independent alternative media organization comprised of individuals and groups working to shed the light on truth in government, politics, world and local news, civil liberties, natural health and medicine and other important topics that the mainstream media fails or refuses to expose. This information is being presented to you in an effort for advancement in the understanding of our economic and political corruption and the New World Order. It is our intent to connect, educate, motivate and inspire those who are interested in alerting our fellow humans to the pertinent issues that are affecting our lives and future, each and every day. We are a community of truth-seekers and who share a commitment to action and resistance- to push back against those who wish to suppress and control our lives and take away our God-given freedoms and civil liberties. We bring you real news from around the world, without the synthetics. Together in sharing the truth, we can challenge the abuses of the establishment.

    Related posts