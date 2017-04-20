Neocon Mike Pompeo’s First Public Remarks As CIA Director

As long as the CIA exists, world peace, stability and security remain unattainable.

The agency operates secretly and unaccountably. Along with collecting, coordinating and disseminating intelligence, it functions extrajudicially.

It subverts rule of law principles by toppling democratically elected governments, inciting global instability and chaos, backing ISIS and other terrorist groups, assassinating foreign officials, supporting friendly despots, and operating as a global Mafia hit squad – high crimes its specialty.

Its unchecked power shortens the life of the American republic. Its existence threatens world peace.

Neocon Mike Pompeo serves as current director. His first public remarks at the Center for Strategic and International Studies weren’t encouraging.

The CIA “engages (in) foreign espionage,” said Pompeo. “We steal secrets” – from friends and adversaries alike, he failed to explain.

“And we’re damn proud of it. (We) make no apologies…We utilize our whole toolkit” – every dirty trick and high crime imaginable. The CIA is “legally prohibited from spying on people through electronic surveillance in the United States. We’re not tapping anyone’s phone…”

Fact: The CIA spies on anyone it wishes anywhere – legally and extrajudicially, its activities unchecked by presidents, Congress or the courts. It’s a rogue agency, making its own rules.

Pompeo: “(W)e do not pursue covert action on a whim and without the approval or accountability.”

FALSE!

Pompeo: “…I inherited an agency that has deep respect for the rule of law and the Constitution.”

FALSE!

Pompeo: “(W)e’re an organization committed to uncovering the truth and getting it right.”

Fact: The CIA is a global Mafia organization, far more vicious, deadly and destructive than private sector criminals.

Pompeo blasted whistleblowers Edward Snowden and Julian Assange. He lied claiming “they care nothing about the lives they put at risk or the damage they cause to national security,” adding:

“WikiLeaks (operates as) a hostile intelligence service…(I)t overwhelmingly focuses on the United States while seeing support from anti-democratic countries and organizations.” “(O)ur intelligence community determined that Russian military intelligence…used WikiLeaks to release” DNC emails…Russia’s primary propaganda outlet, RT, has actively collaborated with WikiLeaks.”

Fact: Assange, Snowden, Manning and other whistleblowers deserve high praise, not criticism.

Fact: They perform vital services, exposing government high crimes and other wrongdoing.

Fact: Their mission is truth-telling, polar opposite how Western media scoundrels operate and rogue agencies like the CIA, NSA and FBI.

Fact: RT, Sputnik News and other alternative media are vital sources of real news, information and analysis.

Fact: Pompeo’s job is lying, deceiving, misinforming and directing CIA high crimes and other wrongdoing globally.

Claiming disclosures by WikiLeaks and other whistleblowers “caused harm, great harm, to our nation’s national security” is a bald-faced Big Lie.

So is saying Assange, Snowden and other whistleblowers “are not the slightest bit interested in improving civil liberties or enhancing personal freedom,” fundamental rights the CIA is hellbent on destroying – Pompeo its current maestro of misery, directing the agency’s high crimes.

He attacked First Amendment rights, saying “we can no longer allow Assange and his colleagues the latitude to use free speech values against us” – deplorably calling the right to speak freely about anything “a perversion of what our…Constitution stands for. It ends now,” without elaborating on what he intends.

“As the CIA director, it is my sworn duty to uphold the Constitution” – by breaching its fundamental principles.

“…I promise you that the CIA will be tireless in our mission to keep America safe” – by targeting and eliminating legitimate critics of rogue US policies.

America’s intelligence community supports wealth, power and privilege exclusively at the expense of peace, equity and justice for all.

