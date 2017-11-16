Netanyahu Facing Indictment?

An earlier article explained he’s being investigated for alleged bribery, fraud, breach of trust and money laundering – serious accusations.

He could be charged in so-called Cases 1,000 and 2,000 – the first on suspicion of inappropriately or illegally receiving lavish gifts from wealthy supporters, amounting to possible bribery.

The second case involves him getting caught red-handed on tape, negotiating a quid pro quo with Yedioth Ahronoth publisher Arnon Mozes for more favorable broadsheet coverage in return for legislation prohibiting distribution of the free daily Israel Hayom, YA’s main competitor, owned by Netanyahu supporter Sheldon Adelson.

Netanyahu reportedly agreed to a quid pro quo deal, enough under Israeli law to hold him accountable for bribery even if no follow-through occurred.

Last summer, police recommended indicting him. On Sunday, Israeli police said they have enough evidence to indict him for bribery.

According to Israel’s Channel 10 News, he accepted gifts worth hundreds of thousands of shekels from wealthy supporters. A dollar is worth about four shekels.

Prosecutors haven’t decided whether to charge him. He’s been questioned five times in the case, further interrogation coming.

It involves billionaire motion-picture producer Arnaud Milchan. Israeli Ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer was questioned about Netanyahu asking him to expedite his US visa request.

Another issue is whether Netanyahu tried aiding Milchan’s interests in Israeli media, including the sale of Channel 10 to billionaire investor Len Blavatnik – in 2015, named Britain’s richest man with an estimated 17 billion pound net worth.

It’s believed Australian billionaire James Packer gave Netanyahu gifts worth thousands of dollars. He’s yet to be questioned by police.

Netanyahu lawyer/confidents David Shimron and Isaac Molho were questioned four times about alleged misconduct in connection with Israel’s purchase of nuclear submarines from Germany.

Despite years of financial improprieties, Netanyahu remains unaccountable.

For how much longer remains to be seen. All the prime minister’s billionaires may become chickens coming home to roost.

A Final Comment

Former Netanyahu residence worker Shira Raban filed suit against his wife Sara for abuses on the job, making her fear for her safety – asking $64,000 in damages.

Interviewed on Israeli television, she said “I do not know what would have happened if I had stayed there another minute.”

“The last time the missus screamed at me she told me, ‘You’re a lump of nothing. You don’t understand anything. You don’t hear.’ “ “She screamed it at the top of her lungs. I was very hurt. I did not just leave. I ran away as fast as I could.”

Sara Netanyahu has a potentially more serious issue to deal with. She may be charged with using public funds for personal use. Earlier, Jerusalem’s Labor Court found her guilty of subjecting former employee Guy Eliyahu to humiliating treatment. Judge Dita Pruginin fined her around $30,000 in damages.

Will husband and wife Netanyahu end up behind bars? No Israeli was ever prosecuted for high crimes against Palestinians, supporting terrorism, or terror-bombing other countries – far more serious than financial improprieties or treating employees abusively.

Submit your review 1 2 3 4 5 Check this box to confirm you are human. Submit Cancel Create your own review Netanyahu Facing Indictment? Average rating: 0 reviews