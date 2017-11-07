A New Bill In Congress Would Prevent Any Baby With A Heartbeat From Being Aborted

A new bill being considered by the U.S. House of Representatives would make it illegal for an abortion to be performed on any fetus with a detectable heartbeat. This bill is known as “the Heartbeat Protection Act”, and it would be a massive victory for the pro-life movement in this country if it becomes law. So far about 170 members of the House are behind this bill, but it will need more votes than that to pass. And even if it passes the House, it would still have to get through the Senate, and if just a few RINOS in the Senate vote against the bill that would be enough to block it.

But even though the road ahead looks challenging, that is not an excuse to quit fighting. Ultimately, polls have shown that most Americans would support this kind of a law…

A new bill in Congress, HR490, would make the presence of that heartbeat the standard for outlawing an abortion. Some 170 House members back the Heartbeat Protection Act, which had its first hearing on Capitol Hill Wednesday. Polling by the Barna Group shows 69 percent of Americans back the bill. “That’s 86 percent of Republicans, 61 percent of Independents, and yes, even a Democrat majority by 55 percent,” said Faith2Action president Janet Porter, the originator of the first heartbeat bill, at a Capitol Hill news conference.

If this bill gets through Congress and it is signed into law by President Trump, it will almost certainly be challenged in court.

In the end, it is likely that a case such as this would make it all the way to the Supreme Court, and some conservatives are already welcoming such an outcome. As President Trump appoints more conservative justices, a case such as this could set an important new precedent.

Personally, I am so glad that pro-life members of the House of Representatives are doing something to move the ball forward. Since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973, nearly 60 million children have been murdered in America’s abortion mills, and if we continue to kill babies on an industrial scale there is no future for our country.

Over the past few days, pro-life activists have been posting some rather startling statistics about abortion on social media…

That statistic about Down syndrome babies in the U.K. is very sad. In some countries, the percentage of Down syndrome babies that are aborted is actually closer to 100 percent.

But just because you have Down syndrome that doesn’t mean that your life is not worth living. This is a point that actor Frank Stephens made very powerfully last week as he testified to Congress…

Last week, actor and Down syndrome advocate Frank Stephens powerfully testified before the House Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education Committee on Appropriations about the value of life — specifically the value of the lives of those born with Down syndrome. “I am a man with Down syndrome, and my life is worth living,” he emphatically stated during a committee hearing on Wednesday.

In my new book entitled “Living A Life That Really Matters”, I discuss the line in the sand that I have drawn. As a member of Congress, I am telling the people of Idaho in advance how I am going to vote on funding for Planned Parenthood. I will never, ever, ever vote for any bill that includes even a single penny of funding for that organization, and I am calling on all other Republican candidates all over the nation to make the same pledge.

If we could get every Republican in the House of Representatives to make this pledge, Planned Parenthood would be defunded automatically, and it wouldn’t even matter what the Senate did because no bill that gives money to Planned Parenthood could ever get passed.

It really does matter who we elect, and those of us in the pro-life community are sick and tired of being betrayed by politicians that tell us that they are “pro-life” during campaign season but that then vote to fund Planned Parenthood once they get to Washington.

You cannot be pro-life and vote to fund Planned Parenthood. The two are simply incompatible.

If we continue to kill innocent children by the millions, it doesn’t really matter what else we do, because America will be finished. We have got to fight this battle on the federal level as hard as we can, and I am asking for your help. We are not going to put up with “pro-life politicians” that betray pro-life values once they get elected any longer.

There is no room for compromise, because as Representative Trent Franks has said, we “are living in the midst of the greatest human genocide in the history of humanity”…

“Because abortion takes the life of a child, and because every fourth little baby in America is a victim of it, then those of us standing here under the sunlight of freedom and under the seat of freedom of the whole world are living in the midst of the greatest human genocide in the history of humanity,” said Rep. Trent Franks, R-Arizona, as he stood outside the Capitol building and pointed heavenward.

I couldn’t have said it any better myself.

60 million American children are already dead, and more are dying every day.

The time to take action is now, and so please urge your members of Congress to pass this bill.

