New Cold War with a Different Enemy

As all the alarm bells ring continuously that the Russian Federation is the cause for the latest cold war, the actual risk for a hot conflict or an intentional brinkmanship of worldwide proportions should focus on the real enemy of humanity. The Brexit campaign was about more than just leaving the European Union. Likewise, the Trump movement is about a great deal more than just keeping Hillary Clinton from the oval office. Formerly the nation-state was the organizational format for government. Europe emerged from the dark ages to carve out kingships and spend centuries of warring with mostly bloodline relatives. When the bonds of feudalism loosened and economic advancement expanded the enlightenment of human thinking altered the political landscape. Notions of democratic principles germinated into ushering aside Kaisers, Czars and Kings. The popular vote in a strange ritual came to be known as an election, was culturally adopted as registering the popular will of the people.

Oh, what a charming fairy tale, if only folks could really live happily ever after. What is missing from this Grimm’s’ fable is that the planet has never been ruled by benevolent government. Often the officials that administer the institutions of the state are not the real power. If you have the intellectual courage to face the way the world actually operates, clear your mind from all the false narratives that want people to accept that there are good political regimes that need to prevail against oppressive authorities.

Indeed, this game does not fly. At the root of the never-ending conflict that has enslaved mankind from the days when Cain killed Abel, the forces or coercion has dominated political affairs. At last, excuses of blindness do not apply. The lines between complete world subjugation and a reprieve from the edge of insanity have presented itself.

The Economic Nationalism: Alternative to Globalism makes the following point, “Globalism is on the precipice of a world-wide implosion. The danger is not just a planetary economic depression, but an intentional political crisis that will demand even more control and loss of access to meaningful commerce.”

Money in whatever form that can be manipulated best runs the skids of collectivist control for all the naïve populations that delude themselves into accepting this totalitarian paradigm. In spite of this, ordinary oppressed citizens can advance the collapse of the unambiguous controllers for this incessant dialect for unending war fever.

The once secretive elites of financial domination want people to believe they are so confident in their power command that they can go public with their announced plan to kill the populist dragon. Actually, they are desperate to keep a lid on their cryptic matrix, because the truth be told, only a destructive global war can save their financial house of cards.

With all the press from the beautiful people gathering at the World Economic Forum in Davos you get the opposite side of the blue blood Bilderberg coin from the counterfeit mega-rich. So when Reuters reports that the World’s eight richest as wealthy as half humanity, Oxfam tells Davos, just ask; how did they accumulate all this absurdly disproportionate disparity?

Hey, in the age of digital technology, the art of price fixing and monopoly preeminence has allowed the alchemy moneychangers to literally print their immense return even quicker than compound interest. When currency and equity transactions can generate ill-gotten gains for the privileged of all elites you know that the Rothschild architecture for financial captivity has done very, very well.

Remember all the financial institutions for bankster management of the billions of serfs; reside in their World Bank, International Monetary Fund, Central Banks and the Bank of International Settlement. In layman’s terms this is the heart of the New World Order. This system of autocratic domination forms the marrow of the established international community. People are expendable, but their interlocking of mutual authoritarian interests must prevail.

So it comes as no surprise that In Davos, Xi makes case for Chinese leadership role: “In the first appearance by a Chinese leader at the annual meeting of political leaders, CEOs and bankers in the Swiss Alps, Xi also cautioned other countries against blindly pursuing their national interests, in an apparent reference to the “America first” policies of Donald Trump.”

China has always been the darling of the globalists. The entire Free Trade swindle was maximized under the Red Chinese Communists. It is the preferred model upon which national independence can be exterminated.

Back in the U.S.A., the parasites within government are working overtime to retain their influence as the Trump administration starts taking their turn at taming the establishment bureaucracy. With the appointment of seasoned Wall Street insiders, the prospect of reinventing the monetary system is doubtful.

The fate of Trump prosperity relies upon preventing a staged collapse. Being at the mercy of algorithm computerized shorting as the central bank holds hostage the money supply might forecast that a successful national restoration would be so difficult that the global financial system will just continue to dominate over the common folks.

Still, the restless sentiments within the European Union countries may well erupt into a dramatic renunciation of the EU technocrats. Can the money mongers risk a continental uprising when one of their favored distractions can be used to keep the printing presses running at a fevered pace?

The munitions merchants that played such an important role to keep WWI going have transformed into vast corporatist defense contractors who are most proficient at traveling the revolving door circuit. War, whether real of imaginary is a sure profit center.

The difference in the 21st century is that European countries are not defended by large standing armies nor do they want to disturb their commercial cash flow. Into this mix, China represents the biggest threat to any nation, who wants to survive as an independent cultural and commercial entity.







The alliance between the EU globalists and the Chi-Coms is a union made in hell. Keeping the corporatist cartel a competitive completion free zone is reason enough to gin up a new cold war. After all, if the prognoses that the stability and fortunes of your own nation are profoundly threatened, should not a country understand their real enemy?

Hey, the multi-billionaire elites buy their way into political influence. So why should they be concerned about all the billions of peons when they are sterilized from consummating any profound retaliation? Just threaten them with an economic depression or a nuclear winter and the unruly will grovel to get back in line.

The best way to keep the fearful and insecure in their prison of despair and apathy is to nip in the bud the animal spirits that start to unleash when measurable successes from national pride and independence spread.

Capitalizing on scaring people into thinking a frosty fight is eminent is like pumping up the fright that global warming will melt the world’s ice caps. Sorry, this new cold war is being marketed as keeping people in the dark. No sun light is allowed to shine upon the international climate change of commercial corporatist extortion.

Every American has an economic self-interest in eliminating the U.S. trade deficit. The many decades of China’s unscrupulous imbalance in trade practices has fueled the globalist shakedown racket. Now that the Trump Nation is pushing back, the fake news from the main stream media controlled by the globalists, preaches their free trade financial Judgment Day scenario.

With all the Chinese acquisitions of Hollywood film enterprises, it will not be long before the brainwashing messages will script the Red Commies as the savior to our America First nationalism.

The fifth column within our own borders and all the damage from Bill Clinton’s surrendering of military missile technology has added to the threat from mainland China. The globalists need a new protector, even if it means bringing the doomsday clock to almost midnight.

Abandoning the TPP is a clarion call to go much further. It is long overdue to withdraw from the World Trade Organization. Globalism Destroys America: 10 Reasons Why The World Trade Organization Is Bad For The United States Economy demonstrates that reason or common sense does not exist within the establishment elites. “The vast majority of our politicians are 100 percent behind this system which is designed to deindustrialize the United States, ship our jobs overseas and substantially lower our standard of living.”

The globalist demand that America must continue the same failed policies of the last half century is a bluff to swallow our diminished place in the world. Trump voters know better. It’s only the economic illiterates or the corporatist lackeys that panic about taking on China or International Finance.

When the Democrat Senate knuckle draggers cease their obstruction, Trump’s commerce team will prove that the world wants to trade with the U.S. under fair and mutually beneficial terms.

The globalists have already been waging war on America. One day people will get so mad that the small group of oligarchs and plutocrats will not be safe on their island retreats of underground bunkers. Maybe then they will feel the chill from their Davos carnage.

