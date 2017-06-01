No More Fake Conservatives

Breaking News

Do you want to know why President Trump can’t seem to get much done in Congress? It is because many of the “Republicans” in Congress are actually fake conservatives. For decades, conservative voters have allowed these RINOs (Republicans In Name Only) to use labels such as “Republican”, “conservative” and “Pro-Life” to get votes, but then once they get into office they govern like Democrats and we never seem to hold them accountable. So even though we have given the Republicans control of the White House, the Senate and the House of Representatives, the government continues to function pretty much as it did when the Democrats were running things.

I was ten years old when Ronald Reagan won the 1980 election, and ever since that time I have regarded myself as a conservative. But for a long time I could never understand why things never really seemed to change very much no matter which party had power.

Unfortunately, the truth is that “Republican” and “conservative” are not synonymous. And a lot of politicians that use the word “conservative” while they are campaigning are actually quite liberal. These con artists have fooled us over and over again, and it is time for that to stop.

Just look at what has happened to the national debt since we gave the Republicans control of the House of Representatives during the 2010 elections. When the new session of Congress opened in January 2011, the U.S. national debt had just passed the 14 trillion dollar mark, and now we stand poised to blow past the 20 trillion dollar mark.

We sent Republicans to Washington to control government spending, and not a single dollar can be spent without the approval of the House, but somehow close to six trillion dollars has been added to the national debt since January 2011.

Are we supposed to believe that is “conservative”?

The solution is actually very simple. The ridiculous spending demands of the Democrats need to be met with a resounding “NO” by Republicans in the Senate and the House each and every time.

During the Obama years, we added more than a trillion dollars a year to the national debt, and what we are doing to our children and our grandchildren is highly immoral.

Republicans also need to learn how to say “NO” when it comes to Planned Parenthood.

A politician cannot be “Pro-Life” and vote to give Planned Parenthood hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars year after year. For a long time a lot of fake “Pro-Life” politicians have gotten away with doing this, but we aren’t going to put up with it any longer.

From now on, many of us in the Pro-Life community are going to require that any candidate asking for our support must make a pledge never to vote for any bill that gives even one penny of funding to Planned Parenthood.

If every Republican in the House took this pledge, Planned Parenthood would be defunded automatically. The Republicans are expected to retain control of the House in 2018, and if that happens House Republicans would be able to block every single bill that attempts to allocate any money to Planned Parenthood.

This is a moral issue that goes way beyond politics. The blood of 60 million dead children is crying out for justice, and if we do not stop killing babies on an industrial scale there is no hope and no future for our nation.

So let me be very clear.

I will not support any Republican that will not promise to vote against funding for Planned Parenthood every single time.

Not only that, I will do whatever I can to make sure that any such politician is defeated by an opponent that is willing to make such a pledge.

And I greatly applaud President Trump for proposing a budget that would strip every single penny of federal funding from Planned Parenthood…

President Donald Trump’s budget proposal together with the American Health Care Act, which Trump’s proposal embraces, would deny all federal funding to Planned Parenthood through both discretionary Title X grants and Medicaid.

“The budget also follows through on a campaign promise and prohibits any funding in the Labor-HHS appropriations bill for certain entities that provide abortions, including Planned Parenthood,” says a fact sheet published by the Office of Management and Budget. “This prohibition applies to all funds in the bill, including Medicaid.”

And it is about time that Republicans began to rediscover the importance of limited government. During his first inaugural address, President Reagan famously said that “government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem”.

In an article earlier today, I noted that President Trump is proposing the elimination of 66 federal programs.

That is a good start.

Our founders intended for the individual state governments to have much more power than the federal government, but instead things have been completely flipped around. At this point, it is almost as if the 10th Amendment doesn’t even exist.

We need to start setting things in order, but for that to be possible we need to make a big move in 2018.

Unfortunately, President Trump is going to have a hard time accomplishing much of anything until we get him a lot more friends in Congress. Even though the Republicans control the Senate, there doesn’t seem to be much hope of cobbling together enough votes to repeal and replace Obamacare any time soon. And there are Republican members of both the House and the Senate that are determined to block Trump on a border wall, on trade, on tax reform and on desperately needed regulatory reform.

I have heard from so many people out there that want Donald Trump’s presidency to be successful. In order for that to happen, we need to send a very large wave of true conservatives to Washington in 2018.

It may seem quite early to start thinking about the 2018 elections, but the truth is that if true conservatives are going to win those races we need to start laying the groundwork now.

If you are a true conservative, and if you are willing to always vote against funding for Planned Parenthood, I would encourage you to think about running for office. We are going to need good candidates on the federal, state and local levels.

If good men and women sit back and do nothing, the forces that are eating away at our republic like cancer are going to win by default.

If we are going to try to turn America around, now is the time.

Getting President Trump elected was the first step, and now we need to do our part.

    • SWSimpson

      Conservatives – Yes, they used their Bibles to: support slavery, support segregation, oppose interracial marriage, oppose marriage equality, oppose science and global warming, and pushed for a law that would allow “christians” to discriminate against gays. “Conservative” should mean less wasted government spending; but it actually identifies those who want to blur the lines between church and state, voter suppression, extreme gerrymandering, absolutely no gun laws, no environmental laws, no Muslims, no refugees, no food stamps, no abortion (and no sex ed. in schools, no free condom programs, no planned parenthood prenatal care, no help to single moms, labeling babies from unwed mothers as “bastards” once again, forced conversion therapy for gay children, no migrant workers, no free press, no civil rights for LGBT; and it also means: racist, bigot, lack of empathy & compassion, and the promotion of “evangelical” christianity. Democrats aren’t the saboteurs of congress or trump- it is the tea-bagger, right wing extremists that oppose the REPUBLICANS and Democrats who are trying to serve ALL of their constituents. Eliminating federal programs and regulations, and every government assistance programs (like including SSDI, Soc.Security and Medicare), creating a tiny federal government while pushing everything else onto the states is idiotic. You cannot shrink the federal government to only consist of Congress, the court system, the military & veterans, and highways… It isn’t plausible in today’s global economy and global markets. You cannot turn the U.S. into an isolationist, America first and screw everyone else- that doesn’t make the U.S. great, it turns the U.S. into No.Korea. And, the states that are more successful (like California and New York, who pay more to the Fed.Gov. than they get back) will be dragged down by the biggest federal government assistance takers (such as a bunch of southern states that are republican. “Conservatives” have been on the wrong side of history for the majority of the major issues since the inception of our country. Favoring the wealthiest 1% and big corporations is NOT a government of or for the people.