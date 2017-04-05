No Investigation of Clinton Foundation Uranium Deal with Russia

Judicial Watch earlier investigated a controversial Clinton Foundation 2010 uranium deal with Russia. As secretary of state, Hillary used her position for profit-making.

In his book “Clinton Cash,” Peter Scheweizer raised questions about the deal and others, involving millions of dollars of Clinton Foundation donations from foreign governments and other sources.

The foundation was used as a money-laundering, pay-to-play, self-enrichment racket, masquerading as a charitable NGO.

Federal, state and international laws prohibit operating so-called public charities for private gain. The Clinton Foundation systematically ignores its legal obligations – unaccountably so far.

The controversial uranium deal involved Canadian company Uranium One, a majority-owned Rosatom subsidiary, Russia’s atomic energy agency.

Shortly after the deal was announced, Hillary was paid $500,000 from a Russian investment bank for a Moscow speech – an obvious conflict of interest for Hillary as secretary of state at the time.

Further, under US law, uranium is considered a strategic asset. Any deals involving it must be approved by seven US cabinet members, including the secretaries of state and treasury.

Separate Judicial Watch FOIA litigation revealed “over 200 conflicts-of-interest rulings that led to $48 million for the Clintons during (Hillary’s) tenure as secretary of state.”

According to Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton, the “cash and secrecy on this Russian uranium deal (alone) looks corrupt and criminal.”

With Obama’s treasury department involved, there’s “no daylight between” him and Hillary “on this scandal that place our nation’s security at risk.”

Trump justifiably tweeted “(w)hy isn’t the House Intelligence Committee looking into the Bill & Hillary deal that allowed big Uranium to go to Russia, Russian speech…”

“…money to Bill, the Hillary Russian ‘reset, praise by Hillary, or Podesta Russian Company. Trump’s Russia story is a hoax.”

Why isn’t House Select Committee of Intelligence chairman Devin Nunes investigating Clinton Foundation racketeering – RICO-level criminality, instead of focusing on nonexistent Trump ties to Russia.

After months of FBI investigatory work, not a shred of anything improper was discovered. There’s plenty of illegality to hold the Clintons responsible for.

So why isn’t it being exposed? Why isn’t the Clinton crime family held accountable for major racketeering offenses, along with all their other high crimes?