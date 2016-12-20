“No Really, The Russians Hacked Us” (VIDEO)

Hillary and her supporters have vehemently asserted that “seventeen intelligence agencies” agree with the assessment that Russia hacked the election. It might be greater news to the American people to hear that there actually are seventeen such agencies out there. Perhaps Mrs. Clinton or Mr. Obama might explain exactly what they are beyond the CIA, the FBI, the DIA, the NSA, and DHS. Personally, I feel less secure knowing that there are so many additional surveillance services sifting through everybody’s digital debris trail. – James Kunstler, “Deep State Blues”

The public voted with its wallet and truthseeking data reveals that in any election in which the growth in average household real disposable income is less than 3.1%, the incumbent party loses the White House. The study goes back to the 1932 election. Real disposable income growth was well below 3.1% in 2016 and the Democrats lost the White House. It’s really as simple as that, for the most part.

In addition, enough of the voting public determined that, with the help of the Wikileak emails, Hillary Clinton could not be trusted. In fact, the Wikileak oeuvre revealed that the entire Democratic Party was indefatigably corrupt. At the root of this corruption is the Clinton Foundation. But beyond that it was discovered that, among other atrocities, the DNC conspired to rig the Democratic Primary against Bernie Sanders and the current DNC Chairman, Donna Brazile, slipped debate questions to Hillary ahead of the debates.

The reaction to this by the mainstream media, largely conduits of pro-Clinton propaganda, the DNC and Hillary is to blame the Wikileak truth revelations on the Russians. As a result, the generic fake news meme regarding the election results has turned into “the Russians hacked us.”

All this mind you in an utterly complete void of proof. Where’s the proof? None of Hillary’s supposed intelligence agencies can produce one shred of evidence that points to Russian email hacking. Show us the money. Please. Lost in this entire Orwellian fog of lies is the bare truth, for all to see. If the Wikileak emails revealed that the Democratic Party – led by Hillary Clinton – is profoundly corrupt to the core, what difference does it make from where the source of truth, the source of holy light, appeared?

The truth is the enemy now. Rather than fearing Russia, the public should be looking for reasons to not live in fear of the U.S. Government.

The same Orwellian fog has enveloped the gold and silver markets, especially as the facts apply to the massive demand for gold in the eastern hemisphere. Mainstream western financial media has become flooded with highly misleading and outright fraudulent news stories about the precious metals markets. In this latest episode of the Shadow of Truth, we dissect through we pull away the wizard’s curtain to shed light on the facts: