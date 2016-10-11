NSA Whistleblower Karen Stewart Says Intel Community Now Full Of People More Dangerous To Freedom Than ISIS (VIDEO)

By: Ramola D, The Everyday Concerned Citizen |

In a no-holds-barred radio interview with Rob McConnell of X Zone last week, Karen Stewart, whistleblower and former Intelligence Analyst with the NSA, in relaying her personal story of retaliation at the NSA, described a systematic program of stalking, COINTELPRO, and covert oppression with directed-energy weapons that she says she, like numbers of other “Targeted Individuals” are now experiencing, in deadly programs of retaliation and experimentation initiated by Intelligence agencies. She observed that currently there are people in the Intelligence Community who are worse than ISIS terrorists. “I think that the Intelligence Community now is full of people who are of much greater danger to the free world than ISIS.”

Ms. Stewart, unlawfully fired after 28 years of experience with the NSA, and denied rightful promotions as well as full retirement benefits commensurate with her level, has initiated an EEOC lawsuit against her employer for discrimination. The entire story behind her termination, covered here earlier, involved both the wrongful crediting of a critical six-month series of Intelligence reports on “Operation Freedom” she authored, to much internal acclaim, to another NSA employee, as well as the uncovering of in-house promotions for sexual favors to upper management.

Her internal whistleblowing at the agency led to a series of events which included unscheduled psychiatric evaluation, aggressive verbal provocation just prior to a sudden polygraph evaluation, and dire threats of being turned over immediately to the FBI for investigation should she refuse this polygraph. The NSA polygraph examiner, Joe, had in fact “verbally ambushed (her), yelling threats and insinuations of guilt”. (She had then requested taking the polygraph another day with another, non-abusive polygraph examiner). More overt threats were made: The NSA Security psychologist threatened to review (over twenty years) of Ms. Stewart’s successful past routine psychiatric evaluations in order to “find a problem,” if she did not drop her request to the NSA Inspector-General to investigate the theft of credit of her work and the double promotion it garnered.

Since leaving the NSA, Karen reports stalking, surveillance, and house break-ins by NSA Security, and photo-stalking by personnel from the Navy Security Group whose headquarters were now co-located at Ft. Meade, Maryland with NSA Head Quarters, in the Directed-Energy Weapons Directorate.

Starting in late 2015, she reports being hit also by covert electronic-warfare Directed-Energy Weapons at her residence in Florida, a continuous 24/7 assault that began after a Twitter exchange about 9/11 with Bill Black, Jr., a former Deputy Director at the National Security Agency. Karen’s write-up on 9/11 (referenced below), based on her experience of witness at the NSA was featured here earlier.

She reports on this further in another recent radio interview with James Fetzer on The Real Deal.

“There is Something Horrifically Wrong Inside the Government Inside the Intel Community and It Needs To Be Rooted Out”

These directed-energy weapon assaults, related to radiation and sonic weapons, she notes, are not confined to her alone, and constitute a shared experience of targeting and covert remote electronic assault reported today by growing numbers of Americans, and thousands of citizens worldwide.

In response to Rob McConnell’s observation that her story appears to spring out of an Ian Fleming novel, and his subsequent question asking why she was coming forward under her own name, not even striving to preserve anonymity, she responds:

“First of all I have nothing to hide. Second of all, it’s not just my story, it has opened up a window into something that is really horribly evil-–and it is affecting a lot more people. It showcases that there is something horrifically wrong inside the government inside the Intel Community and it needs to be rooted out. Because I will tell you right now, that I think that the Intel Community now is full of people who are of much greater danger to the free world than ISIS.”

Thousands of Innocents on the Terrorist Watch Lists, Subjected to Abusive Targeting

How could the Intel community get away with covertly assaulting whistleblowers with directed-energy weapons? Karen Stewart explains the connection between terrorist watch lists being drawn up by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the incredible system of covert abuse and absolute sadism with stealth radiation weapons now being meted out to hundreds if not thousands of Americans, and citizens worldwide, offering some rather terrifying insights into questions of who is being targeted and why.

“Well, apparently they’re using the Terrorist Watch List and a purposeful misinterpretation by the Intelligence Community to put random people on the List–people with specific genetics they’re interested in, like people who have autism—and they’re throwing in as well, whistleblowers, anybody who is a dissident patriot, pro-Constitution, onto the Watch List, as well as random people to bloat it –in order to justify their existence and the explosion of Security contractors—but they are also using them as experiments. People don’t know it but the purposeful misinterpretation says they no longer have Constitutional rights, they no longer have human rights, and that you can experiment on them and kill them at whim—using these devices—and I understand some of it is also medical experimentation—but I know the people who are developing these weapons are using this kind of wrongful persecution to find out also what kind of person dies under which kind of directed-energy weapon.”

Karen suspects that she herself has been subjected to this assault not merely as harassment but as a “slow-kill…to prevent the lawsuit from coming to fruition.” She says that like many others being abused in similar ways, she cannot get help from the police, who dismiss meter readings of elevated EMF levels, on orders, she believes, from the NSA, not to provide any assistance to her. “They are doing this all over the US, its not just NSA, its the military-industrial complex.”

Still beating the old, worn-out drum of “mental illness,” as recently covered here, she relays how the Fire Department Hazmat team, when shown her Trifield EMF meter readings of non-ionizing microwave radiation in the danger zone, responded, unhelpfully, by bringing a Geiger counter to check for ionizing radiation instead, upon which Deputy Matt Sears informed the Fire team not to pay her any attention, on account of her “mental illness.’ Ms. Stewart has since filed a complaint with the local Tallahassee Fire Chief, which included a mention of her husband’s own connection and service to Fire Departments, given that, coincidentally, he works for NFIRS (National Fire Incident Reporting System) under FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency). She relates that she mentioned this fact to highlight her informed concern from his years on the job that the Fire Hazmat team of the capital of Florida, in being unaware of Geiger counters’ inability to measure electromagnetic radiation, reflected an inadequate Hazmat knowledge and a response that was substandard. She freely admits, “It was also a bit of name dropping to say, look, my family has someone working along the same lines too–that is, to show family connection, to maybe garner some basic respect?”

When Will Congress Step In to Right These Wrongs of Abusive, Wrongful Targeting of Innocents and Deadly EMF Weapon Use on Citizens?

Karen reports that she has not attempted to contact Secretary Clinton nor President Obama about these abuses, because she has concluded they are indeed a part of the problem and the abusive system they have let stand currently in place, although she has sought to send information to Donald Trump. More importantly, she is also seeking to connect with Congressmen and women of integrity who will show courage in stepping forward to tackle this nationwide travesty of justice; her ongoing efforts to reach this minority are reflected in this letter, posted here earlier, and signed by more than a hundred Americans and international residents, where she notes:

“I feel that now is the time to present this letter, with as many signatories as possible, to as many in authority or of influence we can find, who still care about America, and are the philosophical and moral progeny of our Founding Fathers – men and women of conscience and courage who will fight the real enemy within.”

Especially inspiring, for all others being wrongfully and abusively targeted as she is, are Ms. Stewart’s visions of next steps. She says:

“I am being encouraged to speak out, speak out, speak out–and I’m hoping that maybe someone will start an investigation, hoping that maybe Congress, Senators will start to de-fund some of the nebulous programs which have these programs hiding within them.” I do know someone, an advocate, who has contacted a particular politician who knows about these terrorist watch lists being filled with innocent people and he’s investigating what the US Senate and Congress are trying to do—to find a way to let people appeal to be taken off the watchlist—there is currently no appeals process. If anyone saw Congressman Trey Gowdy interviewing a DHS official, he was asking her about that specific thing: Once somebody is on the watchlist who has been put there by mistake, what is the appeals process to get off, and she said there is none. And he said, there is none?—so no-one innocent on the Terrorist Watch List has a means of getting off it? and she said, there is no way for anyone to get off the Terrorist Watch List.”

Tellingly, this riveting interview was frequently interrupted, with Karen being cut off at key points including when talking about EMF weapons being used on her, which she said “will kill you, they can give you cancer, they–” (cut-off).

Noting that she has no definite knowledge and only surmises, from her current experience of being targeted with stalking and assaults with EMF weaponry, that she too has been placed on this Terrorist Watch List, she bases her conclusion on others’ similar experience.

“I’m assuming the way we are being treated, we have compared notes, we are being treated the same way–there is no way this is a mass hallucination–we are being abused and assumed to be bad people, we’re being stalked and harassed, and when you go to the police you are blown off. We know the police are here to protect and serve but if we bring something like a hit-and-run or vandalism of our car in our own driveway, they blow it off and they are rude. We are all on the same list and it has to be the Terrorist Watch List.”

Clarifying that NSA surveillance is meant to be directed at foreign suspects, Karen spells out that the mandate of the NSA is only to surveill foreign agents on foreign soil, and that as soon as a foreign agent enters the US, intelligence analysts are required to cease all email and phone surveillance and turn this over to the FBI—since they don’t have jurisdiction. Similarly, when an American goes overseas, if they find out the person they are surveilling is American, they have no jurisdiction to surveill since the person is an American, and are required to stop all surveillance. In actuality, however, as all of America and the world is aware now, and as former Technical Director William Binney recently noted, on InfoWars, the NSA is engaging in mass full-spectrum surveillance of pretty much everyone on the planet, in an apparent bid to control populations worldwide.

Regarding her continuing motivation to speak out, and her commitment to spreading word about the truth of what is happening to those wrongfully targeted today by a surveillance state that apparently seeks to crush free speech worldwide, while running media and community Psy Ops to suggest otherwise, she says:

“When I found out there were so many people out there being experimented on I had to get out there and talk….As God is my witness everything I have told you is either true or I sincerely believe it to be true….I am speaking out because there are many people who cannot speak out because they are being tortured and they still have to make a living and guard their children.”

Listen to Karen’s spellbinding interviews here (Rob McConnell/X Zone) and here (The Real Deal/Jim Fetzer).

Article originally posted at The Everyday Concerned Citizen