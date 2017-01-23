NWO Overman Is The Eupraxsophy Of Transhumanism

The concept of Übermensch, is a German term generally associated with a superman. This Overman concept is much more than a school of thought viewpoint. It is a nightmare of untold propositions. Paul Kurtz is editor-in-chief of Free Inquiry. He states, “There is no word in the English language that adequately conveys the meaning of secular humanism. Secular humanism is not a religion; it represents a philosophical, scientific, and ethical outlook. I have accordingly introduced a new term, eupraxsophy, in order to distinguish humanistic convictions and practices from religious systems of faith and belief.

“Max More, Ph.D. goes deeper into the construct.

“The concept of eupraxophy encompasses within it humanism, transhumanism (including Extropianism), and possible a future posthumanism. Humanism is a eupraxophy or philosophy of life that rejects deities, faith, and worship, instead basing a view of values and meaningfulness on the nature and potentials of humans within a rational and scientific framework. Transhumanism is a class of philosophies that seek to guide us towards a posthuman condition. Transhumanism shares many elements of humanism, including a respect for reason and science, a commitment to progress, and a valuing of human (or transhuman) existence in this life rather than in some supernatural “afterlife”. Transhumanism differs from humanism in recognizing and anticipating the radical alterations in the nature and possibilities of our lives resulting from various sciences and technologies such as neuroscience and neuropharmacology, life extension, nanotechnology, artificial ultraintelligence, and space habitation, combined with a rational philosophy and value system. Finally, Extropianism is the foremost version of transhumanism. While all transhumanists as such will agree on many overall goals, they may differ over the principles that will get us to a posthuman stage. The philosophy of Extropianism affirms the values of Boundless Expansion, Self-Transformation, Dynamic Optimism, and Intelligent Technology, and Spontaneous Order.”

Before your mind hits overload, take the time to listen to the interview with Tom Horn on Future Quake Radio. If you are ambitious and have the time to delve into the extended insights of Mr. Horn, TransHumanism & Genetic Manipulation is an earth shattering experience.

So what does this Transhumanism mean for mankind? Well, Joe Kovacs in World Net Daily quotes the aforementioned Mr. Horn again.

“DARPA calls its project “BioDesign,” and in its 2011 budget, the agency explains it “eliminates the randomness of natural evolutionary advancement primarily by advanced genetic engineering and molecular biology technologies to produce the intended biological effect.”

Horn says the real purpose has to do with immortalism.

“DARPA has an interest in figuring out how to get around the decaying process of cellular life, and they use the term creating an immortal organism,” he explains. “But it’s more than just an organism. They consider it to be potentially a lethal force that can be used in military application.”

Putting aside the actual “weird science” technological developments and biological splicing chromosomal mutations, the basic issue of morals and ethics remain. All of Western Civilization is based upon the premise of “Natural Rights”. The implication that Natural Law is an inescapable component of individual purpose and social conduct is central to a cosmology of a grand design. The pursuit of understanding does not have to adopt a deist revelation in order to advocate a rational limitation on the human being. However, a belief in a divine creator is the very foundation of our common heritage and traditional culture.

The frontiers of Transhumanism scorns empiricism. The eupraxophy objective is to deny an external divinity, while professing to become gods in the process of honing their nanotechnology and neuropharmacology perfection. If Extropianism is possible, there is no need for a God Creator.

David Lawrence III, the editor of StrategicNews.com pens a provocative treatise called THE ELIJAH OPTION.

The religious argument based upon the oral and written biblical record stems from an acknowledgement on the fallen nature of man. Even the most optimistic extropian transhumanist cannot deny the dismal documentation of man’s inhumanity to man. Evil is real and this fact permeates every aspect of social and metaphysical experience.

Mr. Lawrence succinctly states the axiomatic, that every Christian should know and freely accept.

“God Almighty has no intention of helping man to install any kind of permanent command and control system for the management of evil, and it is monotheistic madness for any believer in the God of Abraham to attempt otherwise. The entire purpose of the experiment on planet earth was to prove that evil does not work, and that we cannot live apart from Him. The moral law of the Almighty Creator is just as immutable as the natural laws that govern the universe. It cannot be broken.”

Transhumanism that rests upon a eupraxsophy of humanistic convictions that has no boundary of restrains, is erroneous. Wikipedia cites that the Ukrainian/Russian existentialist philosopher, Lev Shestov developed his reputation as an original and incisive thinker, In All Things Are Possible. Shestov adopted the aphoristic style of Friedrich Nietzsche and dealt with such issues as religion, rationalism, and science. His discovery of Kierkegaard prompted Shestov to realize that he shared great similarities, such as his rejection of idealism, and his belief that man can gain ultimate knowledge through ungrounded subjective thought rather than objective reason and verifiability. The artificial ultraintelligent Overman, sees no need to seek this outside help to achieve the ultimate paragon. Thus lays the fatal flaw in the hubris of the nihilism that fixates upon the same arrogance of Lucifer.

The sanctity of the individual created human soul is synonymous within all beliefs in God. It is symptomatic of the Totalitarian Collectivism that dominates the drive to delink man’s – Similarity, Community, Values and Human Nature – that promotes the Transhumanism dialectic.

The Elijah Option resolves,

“Mankind is on a collision course with destiny. The only thing that is not yet decided is the fate of each individual soul. Mankind will attempt to save itself, and in so doing, build the new world-wide city of Babylon, in defiance of the Almighty who declares that mankind will never succeed in the self-management of its own evil.”

Only a dullard believes that the insolvable global chaos is reversible through conventional means. Conversely, the Transhumanist readily professes that the New World Order fosters this disorder to further their migration away from the sub species that serves this new class of genetic Übermensch. The pitiful deniers that relinquish their Inherent Autonomy to this posthuman man-beast-robot entity, become not mere tools for their new masters, but actually provide no useful purpose for their continued existence.

With a pretended sense of mercy and compassion the Transhuman eugenicists deems justified, their self-convinced supreme right in their own divinity. The irony that their secular humanism claim of not being a religion, begs the practice of a devotion to rule over the inferior human descendants that did not make the leap into the immortal realm.

The essential question remains. Will the Transhuman have a soul in addition to their cyberspace matrix? Can a soul be created by an Extropianist or is a soul unnecessary baggage, when secular Transhumanism become the dominate ethic?



Sure preposterous postulations are reminiscent of the Genesis account in the rebellion of the cherub. Beelzebub goes high tech with the assistance of government research funding.

Britt Gillette of End Times Bible Prophecy referenced by Mr. Kovacs WND article, accordingly.

“Taken in its original context, Jesus did not necessarily say that unless those days are shortened, “humanity will not survive.” Instead, he said unless those days are shortened, “no flesh will survive.” If the transhumanist movement succeeds in transforming the human race into a race of “posthumans” who no longer need flesh covered bones to survive, then these words of Jesus take on an entirely different meaning. And it doesn’t take an illogical leap of faith to draw this conclusion. After all, it seems reasonable to assume that humanity will have to undergo some sort of radical transformation in order to plot a war against God Almighty. The arrogant impulse already exists. All that remains is the need for an exponential increase in human power which deludes humanity into believing it can overcome the Lord of lords.”

Sounds like a Transhuman Satan featured in the final cut of the actual Apocalypse Now redux, waging an Armageddon in hopes of a different result. The New World Order has a decisive objective. The total subjugation of humanity is only a stage, leading to the elimination of all God fearing believers. The deification of substitute gods endowed by posthuman powers that overshadows Yahweh wants engineered Elohim clones.

The end of this age is rapidly approaching. What follows does not bode well for humanity under the reign of a Transhumanism world. Salvation for our created human beings from the evil transgressions of the Overman’s hubris requires our humbling before our Lord and Creator. Faith and belief is the alternative to malevolence and despair. Hope in providential intervention is intellectually founded and sound, when compared to the prospects of the DARPA superman. The Elijah Option challenges you. Whom do you serve?

Society’s only real ‘progressives’ are the deviants and mutants. Look at evolution – fish who didn’t deviate never became amphibians; frogs who didn’t mutate never became reptiles; conformist snakes never became mammals , etc. Normal Humans will remain humans, and they’ll be subjugated by the digital monsters of the next few millenia. – Jim Goad, ed. of ANSWER ME

Subscribe to The Sleuth Journal Newsletter for Daily Articles! Email *

Save

Save