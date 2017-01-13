Unbelievably, Obama Signs Bill Creating U.S. Ministry of Truth (VIDEO)

Ronald Reagan once said, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”

Thomas Jefferson once said, “If a nation expects to be ignorant and free in a state of civilization, it expects what never was, and what never will be.” Ladies and gentleman, keeping Hillary Clinton out of the White House was just the first of many steps We the People must be willing to take if we are to ensure this country’s survival. At this point in our nation’s history, information and knowledge are key. He who controls the information, controls. In George Orwell’s “1984,” not widely viewed by ANYONE as a positive look into the future, Orwell says:

“The most effective way to destroy people is to deny and obliterate their own understanding of their history. […]

He who controls the past controls the future.

He who controls the present controls the past.”

A fellow YouTuber reminded me, “Our Founders believed in the potential of this country so greatly, that they gave their lives, and some of them even watched as their children were slaughtered on the battlefield, and others lost everything, and died penniless. They endured greater pains than you or I could ever even fathom, simply so their children and grandchildren could prosper without the wolf of tyranny knocking at their door.”

MY COUNTRYMEN… THAT WOLF IS NOW AT OUR DOOR…

In the following video, I explain exactly what’s at stake with the new NDAA President Obama signed last week. It’s a defense bill that includes the ‘Countering Foreign Propaganda and Disinformation Act.’ Essentially, that act creates an inter-agency center for the government to gather, analyze, and respond to information in the community. When the 2013 NDAA repealed an act that had been in place for over 60 years, an act that protected U.S. citizens from our own government being able to wage misinformation campaigns against U.S. citizens, Americans were told we had nothing to worry about.

AS USUAL… THEY LIED…

Your News Wire Reports:

President Obama has quietly signed the ‘Countering Foreign Propaganda and Disinformation Act’ into law, making alternative media illegal in America.

In his last defiant act as President, Obama signed the bill amid a total mainstream media blackout, authorizing authorities to arrest and shutdown purveyors of subversive news in the U.S.

Thefreethoughtproject.com reports:

In a statement, Obama said that:

Today, I have signed into law S. 2943, the “National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2017.” This Act authorizes fiscal year 2017 appropriations principally for the Department of Defense and for Department of Energy national security programs, provides vital benefits for military personnel and their families, and includes authorities to facilitate ongoing operations around the globe. It continues many critical authorizations necessary to ensure that we are able to sustain our momentum in countering the threat posed by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant and to reassure our European allies, as well as many new authorizations that, among other things, provide the Departments of Defense and Energy more flexibility in countering cyber-attacks and our adversaries’ use of unmanned aerial vehicles.”

And while the passage of the NDAA is an annual event that is not surprising in itself, some of the provisions often hidden within the defense-spending bill can be – such as the provision providing for indefinite detention of American citizens without trial or charge, which was included in the 2012 NDAA.

This year was no exception.

This year’s most insidious NDAA provision, called the Countering Foreign Propaganda and Disinformation Act of 2016, essentially creates a de facto U.S. Ministry of Truth. The corporate mainstream media, aside from cursory reporting on the passage of the defense-spending bill, has generally failed to report on the implications resulting from the included provisions as to keep Americans in the dark about the Information War being waged on them by their own government.

According to a report by Zero Hedge:

As we reported in early June, “a bill to implement the U.S.’ very own de facto Ministry of Truth had been quietly introduced in Congress. As with any legislation attempting to dodge the public spotlight the Countering Foreign Propaganda and Disinformation Act of 2016 marks a further curtailment of press freedom and another avenue to stultify avenues of accurate information.

Introduced by Congressmen Adam Kinzinger and Ted Lieu, H.R. 5181 seeks a “whole-government approach without the bureaucratic restrictions” to counter “foreign disinformation and manipulation,” which they believe threaten the world’s “security and stability.”

Also called the Countering Information Warfare Act of 2016 (S. 2692), when introduced in March by Sen. Rob Portman, the legislation represents a dramatic return to Cold War-era government propaganda battle.

H.R. 5181 would task the Secretary of State with coordinating the Secretary of Defense, the Director of National Intelligence, and the Broadcasting Board of Governors to “establish a Center for Information Analysis and Response,” which will pinpoint sources of disinformation, analyze data, and — in true dystopic manner — ‘develop and disseminate’ “fact-based narratives” to counter effrontery propaganda.

Interestingly, this reveals that before the discredited mainstream media began regularly droning about “fake news/Russian propaganda”, as a means of gaining more informational control and regaining their positions as informational gatekeepers – which has been essentially destroyed with the advent of social media – the U.S. government was already strategizing a legally underpinned crackdown on any news that dissents from the ‘official’ government line as being “fake news.”

Thus, with discredited media organizations like CNN and the Washington Post working to propagandize and indoctrinate the American public into believing that dissent equates to “Russian Propaganda” or “fake news,” the stage is set for the government to crack down on any news outlets that don’t stick to the standards of the newly created U.S. Ministry of Truth as being labeled “foreign propaganda.”

In other words, the government will now be the arbiter of truth, backed by the force of the law. And while the virtual whole of mainstream media has refused to cover this nefarious provision, one courageous mainstream journalist, Ben Swann, is working to expose the truth – watch below.

Higgins News Network writes:

From: HNN

To: ACLU

Subject: We are scared sh**less

In the past, you have represented me in Free Speech issues involving Occupy.

Yesterday, following pressure from the corporate media, legislation was quietly passed under the 2016 NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act) authorizing the government to investigate and crackdown on those named in these blacklists for treason with no coverage by the corporate media.

I apparently have been under the false impression throughout my entire life that expressing my opinion was engaging in democracy which is a fundamental right guaranteed under the United States Constitution.

Now I live in fear that a Nazi Gestapo is watching over my every move, looking for an excuse to disappear me the way so many so-called “terrorists” have been since the 9-11 attacks.

To be clear, this is not hyperbole and this is not sensationalism. Being targeted in the NDAA is by no means a laughing matter. Those who have read my coverage, or the coverage of the blacklisted sites in question know that U.S. citizens have been assassinated or disappeared and locked away in secret C.I.A black sites under the authorization of the NDAA.

No, being targeted by the NDAA is not a trivial matter. It is a matter of very, very serious concern. I am not the only one concerned.

Independent news outlets in the United States are now being listed alongside of Al Qaeda, ISIS and Russia for spreading propaganda for threatening and engaging in warfare against the United States.

The following video created by DAHBOO777 is also featured in the second link listed directly above. As you’ll soon learn, back in 2015, the Obama administration re-wrote the United States War Manual, and the new manual makes It much easier for soldiers to kill journalists.

It’s safe to say the government isn’t going to go after Bill O’Reilly, or Chris Matthews, so you can bet the farm that changing the classification of journalists to “unprivileged belligerents” is targeted at “bloggers,” or “citizen journalists,” essentially those the government can’t control the way they can with the mainstream media. Take a look:



Myself and others who maintain or contribute to independent news outlets are gravely concerned we will soon be targeted for investigations by the government given the recent rhetoric from corporate media, several members of congress, and other government officials alleging we participated in a Russia propaganda campaign to influence the U.S. election and undermine American’s faith in democracy.

The 2016 NDAA, passed into law by both the House and the Senate, has authorized a witch hunt against independent news outlets for doing nothing more than exercising the same first amendment rights that the corporate media has failed to do.

For those not aware, many of those listed in these blacklists that are now officially targets of the United States government were not listed because they were spreading Russia propaganda or because they were spreading fake news.

Instead, they have been listed for the sole reason that they are competitors of the corporate media and these blacklists are being distributed solely so the corporate media can maintain their monopoly over online internet traffic and the $60 billion a year online advertising industry they control.

These blacklists have a chilling effect on Free Speech. Many on the blacklist do not spread Russia propaganda nor do they spread fake news

Instead this is a blatant attempt by the corporate media to drive their competitors out of business.

While I have not been specifically named on these blacklists it is only a matter of time before I am.

I have a relationship with several outlets targeted on these blacklists. They have published my material. I have published theirs. They share my material, they link to it, they report on it. I share their material, I link to it and I report on it.

In private conversations, there is a common fear that we are now targets of a new era of cold war era McCarthyism even though the cold war ended decades ago.

We collectively appeal to the ACLU for legal representation as we are being targeted for nothing more than expressing our 1st amendment rights and are being targeted for the same.

THE VOICE OF REASON is the pen name of Michael DePinto, a graduate of Capital University Law School, and an attorney in Florida. Having worked in the World Trade Center, along with other family and friends, Michael was baptized by fire into the world of politics on September 11, 2001. Michael’s political journey began with tuning in religiously to whatever the talking heads on television had to say, then Michael became a “Tea-Bagging” activist as his liberal friends on the Left would say, volunteering within the Jacksonville local Tea Party, and most recently Michael was sworn in as an attorney. Today, Michael is a major contributor to www.BeforeItsNews.com, he owns and operates www.thelastgreatstand.com, where Michael provides what is often very ‘colorful’ political commentary, ripe with sarcasm, no doubt the result of Michael’s frustration as he feels we are witnessing the end of the American Empire. The topics Michael most often weighs in on are: Martial Law, FEMA Camps, Jade Helm, Economic Issues, Government Corruption, and Government Conspiracy.