Obama Says That He Is ‘Confident’ That He Could Have Won In 2016

President Barack Obama expressed confidence that his progressive vision for the country still has broad appeal despite the stunning defeat of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in the general election this November in a candid sit-down for his former adviser David Axelrod’s podcast “The Axe Files.”

Although he complimented Clinton, saying she “performed wonderfully under really tough circumstances,” he also suggested that had he been able to campaign for a third term he could have rallied many Americans — even those who disagreed with him — behind his vision of a more tolerant and diverse nation.

(Read the rest of the story here…)