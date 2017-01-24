The Obama Legacy: Top 10 Lowlights (VIDEO)

The Obama Legacy officially exists as a phenomenon after Friday January 20th 2017, when Donald Trump assumed office as the new president of the United States. Naturally, it is a time when people both look to the future and begin to reflect on the past, specifically on what constitutes the Obama Legacy. What kind of president was Barack Hussein Obama, aka Barry Soetoro? What will history remember him for? Although Obama was the first half-black president and it’s great to see some racial diversity at the top, there was not much else to celebrate in his tenure, which is teeming with examples of the expansion and abuse of executive power. He promised peace and delivered war; he promised the most transparent administration in history and gave us the most secretive and surveilling administration in history. He became the first US president to completely rely upon the teleprompter, thus earning himself the nickname of Teleprompter-in-Chief and showing everyone what a puppet he was. He presided over the disastrous selling out the general public to the banksters in the form of the Bailout and Stimulus mass cash giveaways to the banking class.

Below is a list of the top 10 highlights (or more aptly named lowlights) of the Obama presidency.

Obama Legacy #1: The “Hope and Change” Slick Marketing Campaign

In so many ways, Obama was a remarkable fraud. Let’s go back to the beginning and look at how he got into power. His whole campaign was based around “hope and change“. The trick – which worked very well – was to fool people into projecting their own impressions and ideas of what Obama was, what he stood for and what he would do. That way, people could think anything they wanted to about him, regardless of whether their perceptions matched up to reality. It was a slick psychological con-game. Obama offered vague and empty promises with nice-sounding keywords like hope and change, and people desperately wanted to believe it, because their lives are already so hard due to the rigid and greedy control of money and power held by the New World Order criminals. People were swept up in Obamamania almost like Beatlemania 45+ years before it. Some, such as David Icke, Alex Jones and others, warned that Obama was a wolf in sheep’s clothing, but not many listened. John Pilger gave a great speech (embedded above) in which he called Obama a “brand”. Then Obama was President, and not much changed. Meet the new boss – same as the old boss.

(As an aside, the same cycle happened with Trump. People got swept up in Trumpmania, and although Trump is a very different character to Obama and more of an outsider, the signs are there that he will also abuse executive privilege and do whatever Israel and Goldman Sachs want him to do. We shall see. Now I am left wondering, given the Alex Jones’ shameless Trumpmania, whether Alex only attacked Obama because Obama was leftist/Democratic. The only way to progress is to learn the lessons of history. There are still far too many people, including broad swathes of the Alternative Media, who are hopelessly caught up in the fake left-right paradigm which never leads to real change.)

Obama Legacy #2: Identity Fraud

Obama was such a phony that the fraud even goes right down his identity – his name, his place of birth, his SSN and his citizenship. A huge part of the Obama legacy is that, for the first known time in history, a non-US natural born person ascended to the presidency. What’s his real name? Is it Barack or Barry? Obama or Soetoro? Was he born in Kenya or the US? Why did he have the SSN of a dead man? Amidst all the layers of deception and fraud, one thing we can say for sure is this: the purported long form Hawaii birth certificate of Obama (as displayed on WhiteHouse.gov at one time) is a forged document. See the latest evidence (presented in December 2016) from Mike Zullo (investigator for Maricopa Sheriff Joe Arpaio) who investigated the affair for 5 years and consulted many experts from different fields in the course of his inquiries.



Obama Legacy #3: The Bomb-Dropping, War-Loving Nobel Peace Prize Winner

Were they alive today, the ancient Greek playwrights may have perhaps considered it both a tragedy and a comedy simultaneously that Obama was – somehow – given a Nobel Peace Prize in 2009 for his “extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples“. Obama himself stated that he doesn’t feel as if he deserved the award. As Commander-in-chief of the US military, Obama subsequently went on to send US troops all over the world to the killing fields of such places as Iraq, Afghanistan, Somalia, Libya and Syria. Obama dropped more bombs (26,171 along in 2016) and started more wars that his predecessor George W. Bush, yet because he is supposedly “progressive” (another label which means different things to different people), he copped way less criticism from the media. Obama is a warmonger; he has been at war longer than any other president in US history!

Obama dutifully pushed the now widely detested idea of American exceptionalism, which has become just a pretext for American imperialism. This kind of propaganda may still work on some Americans, but many have awoken to the fact it’s used to make Americans feel good about themselves while their leaders commit all sorts of horrible atrocities in their name. American exceptionalism is an inherently arrogant and exclusionary idea that somehow implies the US is superior to all other nations, and perhaps on a subconscious level also implies that the US should be excepted (from exceptionalism) from international norms, rules and laws – just because it’s the boss. The US is the superpower, its kind of democracy is the best, it’s never wrong, it can attack sovereign nations all over the planet with impunity and if you don’t like it then prepared to get punished with sanctions and maybe even an invasion.

Obama Legacy #4: Drone Commander and Executioner via the Kill List

Many presidents (and even vice-presidents like Dick Cheney) have had their own version of an SS, hit squad, extrajudicial killing group or assassination group. Obama started out with his Kill List, which contained people he labeled as enemy combatants. These people (mostly from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Somalia and Yemen, but also including at least 3 US citizens) were summarily killed by UAVs or drones. Later on, when the Kill List became an unpalatable moniker, the name was switched to the Orwellian Disposition Matrix – but the killing continued. Obama will be remembered for pioneering a new, cold and calculatedly way of killing people via drones. He was the first President to start the drone war.

Obama Legacy #5: Power to Indefinitely Detain without Charge or Trial via the NDAA

One of the most shocking expansions ever of US executive/presidential power occurred midway during Obama’s time as president. On Dec. 31st, 2012, Obama signed the NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act) which gave him the power to indefinitely detain US citizens without charge or trial. These new powers were completely illegal, tyrannical and unconstitutional. They broke at least 2 amendments from the Bill of Rights. The 4th Amendment states that people have the right to be secure and not be arbitrarily arrested unless there is a warrant based on probable cause, while the 6th Amendment guarantees the right to a speedy trial. Weren’t we told that Obama was a constitutional lawyer? This was another example of a soft coup whereby the laws of the nation changed to become more in alignment with military justice rather than common law.

Obama Legacy #6: Obamacare – Forced Socialized Medicine

Many people will remember Obama for the famous piece of legislation he pushed through that took his name: Obamacare. The real name was the ACA (Affordable Cart Act). Although Obamacare has helped some people, it was sold with lies, such as the infamous “if you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor!” Obamacare architect Jonathan Gruber admitted on camera that the bill’s backers relied on deception and an assumption of voter stupidity in order to pass it. He said that the “lack of transparency” provided “a huge political advantage”. Premiums have been going through the roof and many are no longer able to afford them. Obamacare introduced the highly dubious idea that the government can force you to pay for a product (healthcare) and fine you if you don’t! For a deeper analysis of Obamacare and the socialist/collectivist ideas behind it, see Obamacare: Collectivist Medicine at the Point of a Gun.

Obama Legacy #7: Gun-Running via Fast and Furious

In the Operation Fast and Furious scandal, which Obama oversaw with the help of Attorney General Eric Holder, the US Government allowed weapons to be trafficked without monitoring them (or even having any plan to regain control of them) over the southern border to Mexico. Predictably, the weapons found their way into the possession of Mexican drug cartels. As many as 2,000 high-powered rifles were brought into Mexico under Fast and Furious. Many of these guns were used to shoot and kill Mexican citizens and even US Border Patrol agent Brian Terry.

Obama Legacy #8: Benghazi and the Invasion of Libya via R2P

The invasion of sovereign nation Libya in 2011 by the US, NATO, UK, France, etc. is a horrendous and digesting example of the philosophy of might is right. The attack was carried out under the pretext of fighting international terrorism and protecting innocent citizens from an evil dictator. Where have we heard those ones before? Specifically, the US claimed it was merely carrying out a “humanitarian intervention” (read military invasion) under the new UN doctrine of R2P (Responsibility to Protect). These are examples of deceptive propaganda which trick ordinary people and prevent from clearly seeing an invasion as an invasion. Much has been said about the gun-running schemes that culminated in the tragedy at Benghazi where US Ambassador Chris Stevens and others lost their lives. You can thank Hillary Clinton and Barry Obama for that one. The lies that they peddled afterwards to cover it up (e.g. Benghazi was caused by a YouTube video) were laughable.

Obama Legacy #9: The Ukraine Coup

The Ukraine Coup of 2014 was another horrific event carried out by US forces under Obama – with the help of nefarious NWO insider George Soros and his slew of subversive NGOs. Obama also had the help of Vicky “F**k the EU” Nuland, wife of arch-neocon and Zionist Robert Kagan. Nuland admitted that the US has spend $5 billion undermining Ukraine and attempting to implement regime change. The result was a civil war with Ukrainians killing each other, destroying the center of their city (which looked like a war zone afterwards) and the Berkut (police) set against the citizenry in bloody battle. After all the fighting, the US-installed puppet regime was composed of Neo-Nazis who have been doing their best to distance Ukraine from Russia, despite the strong historical ties between the 2 nations.









Obama Legacy #10: Covertly Funding ISIS to Overthrow Syria

Without doubt the most horrendous and infamous “achievement” of Obama was the invasion of Syria that started in 2013, and which still holds a potential to trigger World War 3. The Syrian War has involved numerous countries up to this point (including all of the world’s heavyweights), has exacerbated the split between Sunni and Shia Muslims, is being fought for many reasons including geopipelines and geopolitics, and has been the arena in which a new Frankenstein terrorist mercenary group has emerged – ISIS/IS/ISIL – which is obviously being funded by Obama’s USA and Israel. Unfortunately for puppet Obama and his NWO masters, Syria did not roll over and die easily, having been helped by Iran, China and Russia. Obama as Commander-in-Chief oversaw all the fake bombings of ISIS by the USAF which conveniently missed the target …

Conclusion: Obama Legacy is Full of Fakery and Coercion

In a nutshell, the Obama Legacy is filled with numerous examples of fakery, fraud, coercion, deceit and executive overreach. The above 10 lowlights don’t even touch upon all the scandals that took place during his 8 year tenure, such as his use of the IRS to target political opponents (Tea Party and conservative groups), the utterly fake killing (and re-killing, and re-killing, and re-killing) of Osama Bin Laden who apparently had 9 lives, and the targeted spying of Americans and foreign allies by the NSA (remember Angela Merkel’s tapped cell phone).

Obama was lined up in 2004 to become president in 2008. He was in all likelihood officially “chosen” at the 2008 Bilderberg meeting in Chantilly over Hillary Clinton. Like any US president, Obama was selected, not elected; his family tree shows that he’s part of the ruling bloodlines, being a 9th or 10th cousin of Dick Cheney and George Bush. About the only good thing that Obama did was push back against Zionist Israeli influence and push through the peaceful Iran deal. The Obama legacy is not a pretty or happy one, but unfortunately, there hasn’t been a US president with a moral compass and much intestinal fortitude to speak of since JFK. Let’s see what Trump does.

