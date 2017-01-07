Obama Obstructing Syria Peace Talks

In his waning days in office, Obama seems determined to intensify US adversarial relations with Russia, obstruct Syria peace talks in Astana, Kazakhstan later in January, and who knows what else – more evidence of a rogue leader, his tenure representing pure evil.

With attribution to Franklin Roosevelt’s December 8, 1941 speech to Congress in response to Japan’s Pearl Harbor attack, Obama’s tenure will live in infamy, a record of high crimes against humanity history won’t forgive or forget.

Yet in a New Year’s day interview on CNN, his close advisor Valerie Jarrett audaciously claimed “(t)he president…hasn’t done something to embarrass himself.”

Not according to Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton, saying “(t)his is delusional. The Obama administration has a scandal rap sheet longer than my arm. (It’s) even more corrupt than Nixon’s.”

Among other end of tenure abuses of power, Obama continues waging war on humanity at home and abroad. He wants Russian/Turkish/Iran agreed on peace talks blocked.

The US-created and supported so-called Free Syrian Army (FSA) is allied with al-Nusra and other terrorist groups, operating as US imperial foot soldiers – responsible for massacring civilians and other atrocities.

In a joint January 3 statement with other anti-government groups, the FSA et al said they’re “freezing all contacts related to preparations to Astana talks planned for end-January 2017” – until “compliance with the truce agreement” by Damascus.

Fact: Syrian, Russian and allied forces halted all combat operations – except in areas controlled by ISIS and al-Nusra terrorists.

Fact: FSA et al lied claiming otherwise. Clearly, Washington’s dirty hands are involved, Obama going all out to sabotage ceasefire and conflict resolution in Syria – the war he launched and wants continued.

According to Tass, “Russian aerospace forces and Syrian air forces did not strike out on opposition armed forces that had announced ceasefire and revealed their whereabouts to the Russian and US reconciliation centers.”

At year end 2016, Syria’s armed opposition, representing around half of anti-government forces, agreed to stop combat operations, control cessation of hostilities, and prepare for late January peace talks in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Yet daily violations occur, US dirty hands likely involved along with its rogue allies. Conflict resolution remains a distant hope.

Will Trump bring it closer to reality once in office or continue what Obama began? A lot depends on what he decides.