Obama Wants War in Syria Continued, Not Resolved

Months of US planning preceded Obama’s war on Syria, orchestrated by Hillary Clinton as secretary of state, her second lead role along with raping Libya.

Hundreds of thousands perished. Targeted areas in both countries were turned to rubble, millions displaced internally and abroad – both countries ravaged by US imperial viciousness.

Russia admitted the futility of dealing with Washington on conflict resolution in Syria and Ukraine as long as Obama remains in power.

Putin hopes responsible geopolitical leadership will replace him under Trump, both leaders cooperating in combating terrorism, restoring peace to war-torn countries, and normalizing Russia/US relations.

With weeks remaining in his tenure, Obama approved supplying US-supported terrorists in Syria with man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS) – able to down low-flying aircraft and helicopters.

They’ve been covertly getting these and other heavy weapons all along, America and its rogue allies providing them. Continuing this policy assures endless war, precisely what neocons infesting Washington want.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova blasted Obama’s approval to supply MANPADS to anti-government elements, terrorists posing as moderates, cold-blooded killers responsible for gruesome atrocities.

America “sponsor(s) the Jabhat al-Nusra” terrorist group banned in Russia, she said. “This can hardly be called otherwise than aiding and abetting terrorists.” “This poses a direct threat to aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces, other Russian military personnel and our Embassy in Syria that has been shelled repeatedly. That is why we consider this to be a hostile move.” “Instead of pooling efforts to counter rampaging extremists of every stripe and color, as we have suggested for a long time, Washington is staking on the provision of military aid to anti-government units (no different) from bloody thugs.”

Before leaving office in a few weeks, Obama apparently wants his deplorable legacy more blood-drenched than already.

Will Trump follow in his footsteps or go another way? Humanity holds its breath to find out.