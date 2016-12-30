Breaking News

Obama Wants War in Syria Continued, Not Resolved

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Barack Obama shake hands at the G20 summit being held in Hangzhou in eastern China’s Zhejiang province, September 5, 2016. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Months of US planning preceded Obama’s war on Syria, orchestrated by Hillary Clinton as secretary of state, her second lead role along with raping Libya.

Hundreds of thousands perished. Targeted areas in both countries were turned to rubble, millions displaced internally and abroad – both countries ravaged by US imperial viciousness.

Russia admitted the futility of dealing with Washington on conflict resolution in Syria and Ukraine as long as Obama remains in power.

Putin hopes responsible geopolitical leadership will replace him under Trump, both leaders cooperating in combating terrorism, restoring peace to war-torn countries, and normalizing Russia/US relations.

With weeks remaining in his tenure, Obama approved supplying US-supported terrorists in Syria with man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS) – able to down low-flying aircraft and helicopters.

They’ve been covertly getting these and other heavy weapons all along, America and its rogue allies providing them. Continuing this policy assures endless war, precisely what neocons infesting Washington want.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova blasted Obama’s approval to supply MANPADS to anti-government elements, terrorists posing as moderates, cold-blooded killers responsible for gruesome atrocities.

America “sponsor(s) the Jabhat al-Nusra” terrorist group banned in Russia, she said. “This can hardly be called otherwise than aiding and abetting terrorists.”

“This poses a direct threat to aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces, other Russian military personnel and our Embassy in Syria that has been shelled repeatedly. That is why we consider this to be a hostile move.”

“Instead of pooling efforts to counter rampaging extremists of every stripe and color, as we have suggested for a long time, Washington is staking on the provision of military aid to anti-government units (no different) from bloody thugs.”

Before leaving office in a few weeks, Obama apparently wants his deplorable legacy more blood-drenched than already.

Will Trump follow in his footsteps or go another way? Humanity holds its breath to find out.

Stephen Lendman lives in Chicago and can be reached at lendmanstephen@sbcglobal.net. His new book is titled “How Wall Street Fleeces America: Privatized Banking, Government Collusion and Class War”. www.claritypress.com/Lendman.html Visit his blog site at www.sjlendman.blogspot.com.

    • Vincent Fisher

      Trump, during his run for for the Republican ticket, said he was all for Russia dealing with this Syria problem. Let them use their money and forces in this fight because this problem is in the sphere of Russian influence; i.e. They’re next door neighbors.
      Russia has a large Muslim population and many Muslims in its military. It is common sense that the Russians would want Assad to remain. Not because he’s a great guy but because he is a proven entity. The rebel forces are a hodgepodge and after what Obama did in Libya and the mess he created in Iraq one cannot blame the Russians for disliking Obama. Obama has not shown himself to be pragmatic but more like a self ordained socialist savior. He does not hesitate to risk human lives to fulfill his vision of a world without borders. He, Kerry and the rest of this miserable administration have more in common with Lenin/Stalin than Putin does. Putin is a Russian patriot while Obama is a socialist with a world view. To Obama nationalism is a bad word.
      Of course I may be wrong in my anaylisis.