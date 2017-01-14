The Obama Years- Part 3- Dissecting 8 Years Of Psychological Terrorism (VIDEO)

The Obama years were no ordinary years. It’s fair to say they were the most mentally traumatizing years of any American presidency. And as I’ve stated before, following the Bush years which brought us the 9/11 false flag and the psychological terrorism of fear and color-coded “terror alerts” that followed, that was no easy task for Obama to pull off but he did it. So let’s continue exploring how Obama went out of his way to specifically wage a war of psychological terrorism on Americans for 8 full years (particularly his final 5 years as we’ll demonstrate later in this series)

When removed from a situation most people are often able to see things that they wouldn’t have otherwise seen about that situation. The act of distancing yourself from the situation allows you to see more clearly what is (or was) going on. That’s normal and this is why I will point you to several situations we were all subjected to over the past 8 years which amount to psychological terrorism against the masses. I believe that by seeing the deception of the past 8 years and putting everything in the proper context we can begin to distance ourselves from the deleterious aftereffects of these events.

Obama the social engineering manipulator

The Obama years were marked by an unprecedented attack on family core values and American core principles which were recognized as the symbols of America all the way up to the end of 2008. From January 2009 on however, the master sorcerer would go to work to undermine America as we knew it. Let’s look at some of the ways American core values were undermined.

The radical Common Core indoctrination program Obama introduced was a form of psychological warfare waged against children in public schools all over America and here’s how. It accomplished many things for the ruling elite including the undermining of parental control, influence, authority and responsibility for their own children’s upbringing and fostered beliefs. Common Core was a major statement to American parents that loudly stated- “we are taking over your child’s mind”.

Many children across America suddenly had the innocence that comes with being a child stripped away by their teachers as they were forcefully indoctrinated about bathroom habits, homosexuality, transgender issues and even told to question what makes a “normal” family network or for that matter who can use the boys or girls bathroom. I want to quickly add, this has nothing to do with gay rights, which we should all support and be respectful of but this is about a president deliberately creeping into your child’s life or should I say your child’s mind where he had no business going. That is the job of a parent not the president of the country! Anyone can look at history and see this is the behavior typical of a dictator.

With no regard for the fact that Americans differ in values and norms, Obama took it upon himself to cross the line of respect and force-feed his personal radical Liberal agenda on Conservative Americans which make up a large percentage of the country. It would have been just as radical for a President to force-feed Christianity or Islam on all Americans. Imagine that? Obama’s goal I believe was no less than to divide and shatter core American values and beliefs including religious and cultural norms by getting inside your child’s head. The goal was to push the “brave new world” new world order agenda which is to diminish individuality and indoctrinate children into adopting the generic belief that “we are all exactly the same”. This is done by the state to brand everyone as equal commodities of the state with no special or unique individuality. Interestingly the Liberal Left is very good at pushing this collectivism off as “peace and love” and “we are all one” messages of positivity.

It was never intended for any president to act as a moral police officer of the nation or to undermine the core values of the citizens of that nation which presumably elected that person. Obama took it upon himself to deliberately undermine these very special core values.

As a side note. The Liberal Left regularly attempts to sneakily substitute the notion of “liberty” and “equality” mentioned in the Constitution and Declaration of Independence with their version of “equality” and “liberty”. Like the notion that a natural born genetic and phenotypic male is “equal” to a woman because he says that he is or “feels” like a woman, or the notion that illegal aliens who are not legal citizens of the United States should have the “liberty” and the right to vote, collect government aid or even stay legally in the US. These are gross misappropriations of the spirit of these terms being used in ways not intended by the Constitution or the Declaration of Independence while at the same time this deceptive application of these terms gives way to more division and hatred.

Ask yourself, how many times did Obama personally get involved in race related issues by putting out inflammatory words to stir up more hatred, racism and division? The Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown murders are just two examples that come to mind where instead of being presidential and unifying like a real president would do Obama clearly took sides making statements which only incited more division and hatred between the races. None of this was accidental.

Black Lives Matter (BLM), a George Soros funded group with no interest in exposing the new world order agenda, came into being during the Obama years (2012) for a reason. Their mission? To “rebuild the black liberation movement” and to expose racial inequality, crimes against blacks ONLY and (whether they realize it or not) bring to the consciousness of the masses the issue of race and division. Though many people involved in BLM may mean well and do it for their own good reasons, they don’t realize the bigger picture which is that BLM was created to divide and fuel racism particularly against whites thus dividing America in a way that perfectly suites the new world order plans.

So instead of focusing on the out of control police state which affects ALL Americans the Obama administration and its corporate mainstream media has focused on the “racist police”, a completely different topic all together. This was apparently a very well thought-out strategy by the Obama (Soros) administration which has paid off nicely to create genuine (real or perceived) divide and backlash between whites and blacks, and has served as a perfect tool to divert people’s attention away from geopolitical issues, corruption in the Obama administration and much more. As they say, divide and conquer!

This socially engineered cultural war evolved into something which everyone should be aware of and which I’ve already mentioned earlier in this series. Anyone who opposes these radical left wing views is now stereotyped as a “hater”. This is ultimately the biggest accomplishment of the Obama administration when it comes to this issue of social engineering and indoctrination of the masses to accept the new world order. I’ve already covered what I call “The Children of the New World Order” in numerous articles and the phenomenon of quickly labeling everyone as a “hater” is a key component of the new world order future society where all “haters” and “harassers” (think Sandy Hook) will be silenced . More on this later.

Psychological terrorism of humanity using ISIS scaremongering

Obama created the Islamic State to (among many other reasons) deliberately psychologically terrorize Americans into fearing for their lives and safety at the hand of this constructed shadowy group calling themselves the Islamic State, ISIL, Daesh or ISIS. It wasn’t enough that he created this more recent construction of this group but he also oversaw the process in 2014 when his proxy army’s Caliphate was declared, all along while his Western corporate mainstream media initiated a campaign to glorify ISIS with one story after another suddenly showing us every single day how scary and powerful they were. Ignoring all forms of reality and logic, Soetoro’s criminal administration would have you believe ISIS was a super-human enemy with supernatural powers and capabilities. All of this came to be commonly known as the “ISIS psyop” by many truth seekers and alternative media. It became an ongoing phenomenon of “guess where ISIS will strike next” that Soetoro played (and has played) into unto his last day even as he walks out the door.

Of course, actual proof of ISIS being a truly independent terrorist organization and self-arming and self-supplying themselves has never been produced despite all the claims of Intelligence, while evidence of ISIS being controlled, armed, trained and supplied by the US (CIA) and its NATO allies has been abundant for years. To make matters worse, in a speech given some time back, Obama specifically said that it’s not just ISIS or ISIL we need to worry about it’s “the ideology” of ISIS. There you go! His goal was not only to create the group and market it to the world with the help of his Intelligence community including Rita Katz and her SITE Institute, not only to portray them as scary, super-human and dangerous terrorists that behead their enemies, but his intention was to make the problem as abstract and seemingly unstoppable and eternal as possible. Think about it! One can imagine stopping a gang called ISIS but how can you stop an invisible “ideology”? This is typical Obama voodoo, sorcery and mass deception in action which I hope to continue pointing out in this series.

Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize!

When making a case for someone being a master deceiver it’s important to have extreme examples to support this argument. Well here it is. Obama, who would go on to wage one illegal war after another, in 2009 wins the Nobel Peace Prize for purportedly reaching out to Muslims worldwide. Of course in the next 7+ years hundreds of thousands would be murdered, injured, have their homes and families shattered at the hands of the Obama policies of war and regime change using his shadowy proxy armies (Al Qaeda, moderate rebels, Al Nusra, ISIS etc). Massive weapons shipments would end up in the hands of nations like Saudi Arabia, Qatar and others who support these terrorists via the Clinton Foundation. Stability would be lost and random chaos would ensue in various regions of the Middle East, Europe and other parts of the world. Obama the Nobel Peace Prize winner would also wage drone warfare against his own citizens as well. The list of ironies goes on and on and we’re discussing the Nobel Peace Prize because I believe it is symbolic of the level of deception Mr Soetoro brought to the table. Now let’s look at the war Obama waged on the children of America.

Obama and the psychological war against American children

As already discussed in parts 1 and 2 of this series, Obama ushered in an era of surreal fakery and deceit that most people still can’t wrap around their heads. Integrated capstone events and active shooter drills conducted by Obama’s DHS would sweep the nation terrorizing our children from coast to coast. This is a little talked about issue. I’ve heard accounts from parents about how their children were trapped in (as in not allowed to leave) one of Obama’s “lockdowns”. These lockdowns left both the children and their parents frightened with a sense of helplessness. This psychological trauma on children and the family is never talked about by anyone but make no mistake, it is very real just like the psychological trauma of being stuck in a lockdown is.

Most of us (not born in the new millennium) had a reasonably normal upbringing when it comes to school and aside from an occasional fire drill we thankfully were not subjected to this level of state psychological terrorism in the form of active shooter drills and scary lockdowns.

The net effect of these lockdowns and forceful drills on the children of America is immeasurable. We can reasonably guess that these tactics serve to create fear of the police and the state and instills a sense of helplessness and dependency on the state for protection. This fear and dependency on the state for basic protection from perceived non-existing or exaggerated dangers is a tactic employed by the state who relies on fear itself to control the masses. Artificially imposing this fear therefore is also an act of aggression and is diametrically opposed to the notion of freedom and a small government by and for the people.

Obama and the war on Truth

Let’s not forget it was Obama’s “information czar” Cass Sunstein who came out in 2009 with a paper specifically calling for the breaking up of the 9/11 Truth Movement by introducing what he cleverly called “cognitive diversity“. People, including myself, tend to over-focus on Sunstein but remember, this was Obama’s Information Czar saying this. They would absolutely follow through with this threat as I’ve explained in the linked article above.

This was just one example of Obama’s war on truth, whistleblowers and independent and investigative journalism. The murders of Michael Hastings, Andrew Breitbart and Serena Shim are just a few examples of journalists who lost their lives because they were digging deep to uncover information that would have been damaging to Obama and his administration. Then there is DNC staffer Seth Rich murdered in cold blood in what appears to be an obvious attempt to silence what he was going to reveal about DNC corruption as it pertains to the Presidential election of 2016. Many suspect he was murdered because he leaked information to Wikileaks. This is very possible but not confirmed 100%. Numerous whistleblowers like Edward Snowden, founder of Wikileaks Julian Assange and (formerly) Bradley Manning (aka “Chelsea”) have been treated as criminals instead of heroes by the Obama administration as well.

Given his 8 years of war against truth no one should be surprised that (in January of 2017) as we wrap the Obama years his administration along with their very controlled mainstream media, DHS and CIA have collaborated to ratchet up the “fake news” psyop as well as the 1950’s style “anti-Russia” propaganda to distract the masses from all the real news going on and to push us into increased tension and conflict with Russia before the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20, 2017. (see video below)

The good news is that none of these tactics are working. The world prepares for the long awaited Obama exit. The master sorcerer couldn’t leave the White House soon enough. Hopefully humanity especially our elected officials here in America and the American public will focus on actually bringing this man to justice for the crimes he has committed and the psychological terrorism he has waged on the American psyche. Easily the first challenge and test of a Trump presidency will be observing to see what actions he takes to truly restore America from 8 years of an illegitimate presidency by a criminal and mass deceiver. This remains to be seen.