Obama’s Final Desperate Attempt to Ratify the UN Gun Control Treaty

President Obama doesn’t have much time left, but he’s using it to do his best to get the most draconian gun control measure in US history ratified by the Congress.

You may recall that Obama signed the United Nations Arms Trade Treaty back in 2013, but Congress refused to ratify it. President Obama has lamented that his inability to pass sweeping gun control legislation was the greatest regret of his presidency:

If you ask me where has been the one area where I feel that I’ve been most frustrated and most stymied, it is the fact that the United States of America is the one advanced nation on earth in which we do not have sufficient common sense gun safety laws. (source)

But Obama’s gun grab isn’t over until President-Elect Donald Trump takes his place on January 20. The Washington Times reported:

Another of President Obama’s brazen acts as he leaves office is a “parting shot” at American gun owners by submitting the U.N. Arms Trade Treaty to the U.S. Senate for ratification. For the uninitiated, the term refers to turning around in your saddle as you ride away from a losing battle and firing one last round at your enemy. The Arms Trade Treaty (ATT) was negotiated from 2006, during the Bush administration, through 2013 with the Obama administration. The original intent of the treaty was theoretically to prohibit arms transfers to regimes that abused human rights. From the very start though, gun control groups looked upon the treaty as an end run around America’s domestic reluctance to adopt their agenda — if Congress and the state legislatures wouldn’t pass gun control why not get the U.N. to make it a permanent part of its agenda or even better part of international law? …The proposed ATT gave them the opportunity they had been waiting for, a legally binding treaty imposing regulation and conditions on the transfer and maybe possession of any weapon from a pistol to a battle ship. As incredible as it seems, the U.N. Human Rights Commission has already interpreted lack of gun control as a human rights abuse. (source)

If you ever needed more proof that the United Nations is an entity intent on global governance, let this be the factor that helps you see the light. I wouldn’t be at all surprised if they have a chair with Obama’s name on it after he completes his time in office.

Hopefully, the Congress will continue to hold out and refuse to sign this into law in the midnight hour before Trump takes office.