Secret Behind Obama’s First Stop at Married Gay Couples’ Home In CA (VIDEO)

Why does it matter that Barack Obama’s first stop after leaving the White House was to stay with a married gay couple at their mansion in Palm Springs, California? Why would it matter that Michelle had a temper tantrum while staying with the California couple, and then according to reporters who were there, boarded an airplane owned by billionaire Richard Branson alone?

Was Barack Obama the country’s first gay president, and why would it matter? All these questions and more are examined in video and the article afterward from State of the Nation.

State of the Nation Reports:

No other POTUS has ever left Washington, D.C. under such strange and unexplained circumstances.

Many have been wondering why Barack Obama’s very first stay after he left the White House with his wife Michelle was Palm Springs, California. It was there that the former First Couple stayed with a married gay couple at their mansion “with the 8-car garage”.

Shortly after arriving, Michelle Obama then took a private jet owned by billionaire Richard Branson to his private island in the Bahamas.

Reason #1

This “millionaire’s pleasure palace in Palm Springs” was a very significant place to stay for a President who many have dubbed the first gay president. Which is exactly why Obama went to overnight with the gay couple. His first message to all of his supporters is that he really is gay. And, that this fact of life ought to inform the correct understanding about the ‘greatest achievement’ of his 2 terms in office–the effective legalization of gay marriage nationwide.

Reason #2

The second reason for this trip was to send the message loud and clear that he will not stop advocating for the LGBTQ agenda. Of all the things he did, this was his top priority, even in the midst of the greatest recession since the Great Depression. When he wasn’t dividing the country along racial, religious and gender lines, he was very busy making sure that military veterans would have their transgendering operations paid for.

And that young children could declare that they were the opposite sex so that they could legally have a sex change. And that gender bathroom use in Texas would be tied to federal funding for schools. Once again, he considered gay marriage to be his single greatest accomplishment during his 8 years as POTUS and would therefore always be a zealous LGBT advocate.

Reason #3

The third reason for flying to California was to symbolically show his enthusiastic support for the crazy state of California. If it comes down to a secession war between the U.S. Federal Government and California, Obama stands squarely with California.

The values and priorities of the ultra-liberal state are perfectly consistent with the foundational principles of the pseudo-progressive Obamanation. The disproportionate Democratic representation of California will ensure that the Trump agenda is thwarted at every turn, just as the Golden State has done since the 2017 inauguration. Obama will offer his full support to every California initiative designed to stop or impede Trump‘s intention to re-introduce the rule of law.

End of comment

Obama leads the seditious Purple Revolution for George Soros

This is the manner in which the Purple Revolution will be fought. The ongoing Second American Revolution will not be a violent one per se; rather, it will be waged in statehouses and courthouses, between the Trump Administration and the political establishment (both the DNC and RNC). This treasonous war on America will be waged by legislators, lawyers and lobbyists against We the People. However, the main battleground is one where the utterly fake news and foolish commentary of the Mainstream Media goes up against the more truthful news and sober commentary of the rapidly emerging Alt Media.

For the uninitiated, Barack Hussein Obama is the titular head of the Deep State side of the Purple Revolution. Whereas Hillary Clinton is the co-standard bearer along with husband Bill, the real task of leading the communist takeover of the United States has fallen to the much younger revolutionary Obama. Not only is Bill literally on his last leg, Hillary may still be heading to prison if the House Republicans have anything to say about it. Likewise, Joe Biden is way too busy chasing after very young girls to be bothered by the Purple Revolution.

Obama’s Background:

Barrack Hussein Obama was officially born on August 4th of 1961. Exactly where he was born in the world is anyone’s guess, including his. Each day of the year has its own energetic imprint and astrological destiny. The August 4th baby is, at heart, a natural-born revolutionary. No matter where these folks put down their roots there will be a revolution around them. Sometimes they are big; sometimes they are small. Sometimes they are violent; sometimes they are peaceful. Sometimes they are truly progressive, and oftentimes they are recklessly retrogressive.

Revolutionary

Clearly, in the case of Barack Obama, the revolution that he was used to start was very big, extremely violent, and uniquely retrogressive. Not only did he light the match to unprecedented domestic conflict, he also turned the Middle East into a dystopian, post apocalyptic wasteland. By single-handedly and unnecessarily restarting the Cold War with Russia, Obama completely upended the international order.

“Hope and Change” Obama did not bring to any place on planet Earth. In fact, he was responsible for transforming the entire civilization into an exceedingly dangerous place. His rhetorical flourish was merely a device to deflect the legitimate criticism that, as POTUS, he was a stone-cold warmonger. And it worked like a charm. Just like the charm offensive he launched every time he wanted to galvanize his base to start a race riot or gender protest, unprovoked war of aggression or assassination by droning.

Obama’s whole persona was actually constructed after the legendary Che Guevara and irrepressible Fidel Castro. He is the product of the creators of South and Central American Liberation Theology, only in this case it is Black Liberation Theology that he stealthily promotes. As a matter of fact, Obama’s entire upbringing shows that he was meticulously groomed (by the Jesuits) to be a firebrand revolutionary without the fire. His mentors and handlers took great pains to ensure that he would carefully hide his communist indoctrination and socialist ideology, his Islamic beliefs and tyrannical bent. The following short and MUST VIEW video provides indisputable proof of where Obama really came from and what his true allegiances have always been.

As a dyed-in-the-wool communist, Obama was fastidiously manicured to lead the Purple Revolution in America Whether Hillary Clinton won or lost, Obama has been hard-wired to lead the charge up the hill for the Neocon globalists (e.g. George Soros) who funded his political career in Chicago. Obama will always be their frontman as today’s proclamation clearly illustrates. Headlines throughout the MSM have read as follows all day today:

“Obama’s First Statement Post-Presidency Supports Protests Against Trump’s Executive Order”

Rarely, if ever, have previous presidents spoken out so boldly right after leaving high office. It’s also very unusual for ex-presidents to set up shop right down the street from the White House. This highly audacious maneuver is in keeping with his intentions to run as much interference on President Trump as possible. His association with the purchase of a mansion in Rancho Mirage, California is likewise consistent with his using Kalifornia as his second headquarters for the Purple Revolution.

Obama was trained and mentored to advance the Purple Revolution until the American Republic is no more. After 8 long disastrous years of building his Obamanation, he nearly succeeded with his socialist game plan.[1] Had it not been for the improbable election of Donald Trump, there is no question that the USA would have morphed into a full-blown Banana Republic.

Everything a high-profile revolutionary like Obama does and does not do is done for maximum effect. Manchurian Candidates like him have been brainwashed and inculcated with philosophy and ideals, respectively, that will always be there for him to use to justify his every criminal action and negligent inaction. The extraordinary divergence between his talk and his walk could only occur in a totally fractured psyche over years of MKUltra mind-control programming. Otherwise, the daily hypocrisy would catch up with him in ways that would be outwardly debilitating.

The key point here is that whatever he announces with great fanfare really means the exact opposite. For instance, his message of “Hope and Change” really turned out to be great despair and more status quo. The black communities across America reek of despair and depression after 8 years of Obamanation. Not only did nothing change for his own people, any and all changes were definitely for the worse.

This is where Obama really excels. There has never been another POTUS who was able to deceive so many Americans with such obvious deceit and deception. His programming is such that he is able to completely divorce himself from the highly destructive consequences of his actions. This has led to extremely catastrophic consequences for the USA and world-at-large.

Trump has no other choice but to prosecute Obama

Only by prosecuting Obama for his many crimes against humanity, war crimes, high treason, genocide, etc. will the Trump Administration be successful in forever shrinking his global platform. Were the people of the planet to understand the true depth and breadth of his criminality, Obama would be quickly removed from the center stage that he refuses to leave.

Look it, there is no greater crime than for a presidential candidate to win the election after posting a fake and forged copy of one’s fraudulent birth certificate at the official WhiteHouse.gov website. This is exactly what Obama did and millions of Americans are aware that this is why he sealed all of his personal records after assuming office. The way that one begins their term in office sets the stage for everything that follows.

Should Trump fail to take meaningful action against both Clinton and Obama, it will send a very bad message to the American people. Nobody is above the law, especially those who occupy the Executive Branch, since the nation’s chief executive is explicitly tasked with the enforcement of all laws and legislation. If the president does not follow the law, why should anybody else? This is the real legacy that Barack Obama left behind–one of unparalleled lawlessness and anarchy here at home, as well as mayhem and pandemonium abroad.[2]

Now the reader better understands why Obama took his little trip to Palm Springs upon leaving the White House.

Special Note:

The most powerful political lobby on the planet today is the LGBTQ worldwide movement. There is no other movement that even comes close to it in terms of size, pervasiveness and political power. The LGBTQ movement is being used to advance the New World Order agenda with great speed and force. Every tyrannical government of the past 100 years — both communist and fascist — has been run by closet homosexuals and sexual deviants. This is how they are controlled by their hidden masters. The control mechanism known as Pizzagate is a perfect example of how the American political establishment is being manipulated daily to do the bidding of the Illuminati (See: PIZZAGATE: A Special Report on the Washington, D.C. Pedophilia Scandal).

In fact, many of the hardcore Zionists who commandeered the Bolshevik Revolution, as well as those who led the successive communist governments in Russia, were all of the same easily manipulated ilk. This is exactly what the Neocon globalists had in store for their planned USSA. “Amerika” was to be home to their Clinton-controlled totalitarian regime and a central pillar of their One World Government. Millions of Americans have now bought into the shockingly debased LGBTQ agenda, especially in the liberal states of California, New York, Washington, Oregon, Massachusetts and Connecticut. As follows: LGBTTTT AGENDA: Debasing American Society and Corrupting The Planetary Civilization

State of the Nation

January 28, 2017

Addendum

The Kalifornia Connection

Make no mistake about it, California is taking the lead in the Soros-incited Purple Revolution against the United States of America. The heavily Democrat-dominated state is being used as a launch pad to overthrow President Trump. And the Sultans of Silicon Valley really believe they can pull it off. This is only because California has undergone decades of intensive social engineering which has seen a state populace that is now very easily manipulated. The Soros-funded social engineers utilize the Internet to move Californians in any direction they so please.

As the national pacesetter for the ultra-liberal agenda, California has been used to disseminate so much deception, depravity and degeneracy via Hollywood. The celebrity culture during the Obama years received unparalleled exultation by the MSM. Now many of Hollywood biggest stars relentlessly bash President Trump. As a matter of historical fact, no one has ever seen Hollywood’s A-List engage in the politics of personal destruction as they have since Trump first declared his candidacy. Most of these agent-controlled actors do not have a clue that they are being used to advance the destruction of the USA.

Likewise, Silicon Valley has been used to completely take over the Internet so that the top IT and social network corporations now exert virtually absolute control. This is why the world headquarters for Apple, Intel, Hewlett Packard, Oracle, Google, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Reddit are all located in California. However, what is not easily seen is the extent to which the entire IT Industry is controlled by the U.S. Federal Government via DARPA.

The nexus of Google, Intel, and DARPA now poses a formidable challenge to We the People. Few Internet users understand that the World Wide Web has been cast like a “net” around the globe to control societies and nations everywhere. Even fewer are aware that the Internet is being utilized as a weapon which threatens the very future of humanity, as well as determining the fate of planet Earth.

Source

