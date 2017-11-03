OPCW an Agent of Western Imperialism?

The Hague, Netherlands-based Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is charged with promoting and verifying adherence to the Chemical Weapons Convention.

It prohibits their use, requiring their elimination – America and Israel non-compliers. OPCW officials ignore their illegal stockpiles of banned CW weapons, used against adversaries in their wars of aggression.

On Friday, Russia blasted the OPCW-UN Joint Investigative Mechanism (JIM), probing reported uses of CWs in Syria – totally ignoring evidence and conclusions submitted by Russian experts, according to its Foreign Ministry saying:

“(I)t is evident after looking through the report that the conclusions and opinions of Russian specialists that were referred to JIM at its own request have been totally ignored.” “Moreover, it gives no answers to our questions either. Instead, the report has diametrically opposite conclusions derived by some anonymous research centers and ‘independent experts,’ which lack convincing proof to be backed.”

Next week, Russia will present its own documented analysis independently – to be submitted to the Security Council for action, certain to be blocked by Washington, Britain and France, allied against Assad, wanting him forcefully toppled, pro-Western puppet rule replacing him.

The OPCW’s JIM report lied, wrongfully blaming Damascus for an alleged Khan Sheikhoun CW attack on April 4, along with another in Maarat Umm Hawsh on September 16, 2016.

No evidence suggests Syrian use of CWs anytime during years of war. Plenty indicts US-supported terrorists, toxic agents supplied by Saudi Arabia and Turkey, perhaps by Washington and Israel as well – each incident falsely blamed on Damascus.

Earlier I discussed the Khan Sheikhoun incident, calling it a false flag, explaining the following:

Al-Qaeda-connected, Western-supported, anti-Assad White Helmets alone provided unverified images of the alleged attack’s aftermath.

No evidence suggests area residents were victims of toxic sarin or any other CW. None sought medical treatment.

Nothing proves an attack actually occurred, just unverified reports claiming one, falsely blaming Damascus for what appears didn’t happen.

According to Russian Defense Ministry spokesman General Igor Konashenkov, area residents weren’t evacuated to protect them from alleged toxic exposure.

“Neither locals nor pseudo-rescuers have even asked for medicines, antidotes, decontaminants,” or any other help, he explained. “(T)he only (so-called evidence of CW use comes from al-Qaeda-connected) White Helmets videos.” Kahn Sheikhoun images showed them wearing no protective clothing, essential if a CW attack occurred, unneeded if not.

The reported use of toxic agents was a fabricated Big Lie. The OPCW’s JIM accepted it as fact.

Russia’s First Channel reported “23 bodies of children…stolen from a hospital in Idlib.”

“It seems that the ‘White Helmets’ are going to arrange another theatrical production under a false flag soon. Maybe another chemical attack in order to link it with President Assad.”

The OPCW JIM accepted what was clearly fabricated, one of numerous attempts to wrongfully blame Assad for CW use.

Judge for yourself if the OPCW JIM report is credible.

