Opioid Epidemic of Fraud

Collusion between Big Pharma and the federal government is to blame for the current opioid epidemic in the U.S., says a team of Harvard researchers.

The authors of “The Opioid Epidemic: Fixing a Broken Pharmaceutical Market” cite estimates from the American Society of Addiction of Medicine that over 2.5 million Americans now have an opioid use disorder.

The study outlines how Big Pharma’s fraudulent marketing practices combined with the federal government’s enabling of patent schemes have fueled an epidemic that costs society $80 billion/year.

Not surprisingly, the perpetrators of this medical, social and economic disaster are never held accountable:

But no one ever goes to jail; no one in top management is ever held to account. The persons in “personhood” conveniently disappear when corporations get in trouble. And the fines? Mere pocket change compared to the revenues already made from the drugs involved

Read ‘The Opioid Epidemic: Fixing a Broken Pharmaceutical Market’

