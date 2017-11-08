Breaking News

Philippines: 100% GMO-Free?

A coalition of 100 mayors in the Philippines have joined forces to rid their cities of GMOs and pesticides—and they mean business!

While in Manila for the AgriLink Agri-Business Conference, Regeneration International’s Oliver Gardiner filmed the mayors signing on to the League of Organic Agriculture Municipalities and Cities (LOAMC). LOAMC is an initiative of the Organic Trade Producer Association and Ecoveritas.

Watch as Mayor Rommel Arnado and others talk about how their newly formed coalition plans to get toxic pesticides and GMOs out of more than 100 cities.

Could organic consumers and concerned citizens convince mayors in cities around the U.S. to follow the lead of these forward-thinking Filipino mayors?

h/t: Organic Consumers Organization

