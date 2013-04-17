Predictive Programming: Does Hollywood Predict Disasters? (VIDEOS)

The entertainment industry is no stranger to government propaganda campaigns, and the latest Hollywood flicks are no exception. A quick look at the trailer for the release of the movie Contagion reveals what appears to be a massive brainwashing campaign designed to prepare the American psyche for the next intentional release of a bio-engineered virus — and it also conveniently and subtly programs viewers into accepting the idea that vaccines might be the solution to a major, devastating disease outbreak.

This tactic is nothing new, of course. If you look back at the themes of major movie releases over the past several decades and compare them to what ends up taking place in the real world not too long after, it becomes eerily clear that Hollywood is deeply connected to the agendas of those that are now in control of various world governments, including the US government.

Many, if not most, movies released today appear to be nothing more than psychological manipulation designed to either dull the minds of the people into accepting a certain agenda, or to literally condition people’s minds for upcoming disastrous events.

9/11

Armageddon movie conditioned public for September 11, 2001, attacks. If this sounds like crazy talk to you, consider a few examples of pre-9/11 warnings. In the 1998 movie Armageddon, there is an ominous scene where, upon hitting terrible New York City traffic, a taxi driver tells his passengers that the reason for it could have been a “terrorist bomb.”

A few moments later, the World Trade Center towers appear on the screen greatly damaged from having been hit by asteroids. And at another point in the movie, a space ship countdown clock is shown stuck in the “9:11” position.

Is all this just a coincidence? Perhaps. But the fact that in the movie Saddam Hussein is blamed for the “attacks,” the damaged twin towers appear oddly similar to the way they actually appeared years later on 9/11 prior to their collapse, and the countdown clock is stuck in the “9:11” position, point to concerted preconditioning efforts to the actual event that would take place just a few years later.

Numerous movies and television shows were also fixated on the numbers 9 and 11 prior to the actual events on that date

If the Armageddon example is not enough, consider the following additional references to 9/11 in various movies and television shows

– In the movie The Matrix, which was released in 1999, a discreet image of a passport belonging to Mr. Thomas A. Anderson, aka “Neo,” shows an expiration date of September 11, 2001. Even more interesting is the fact that this image appears at 18 minutes and 11 seconds into the movie, which translates into 8 + 1 = 9, followed by the 11 .

– In the movie Pearl Harbor, which was also released in 1999, the results of the Ben Affleck character’s eye exam read a clear “911.” The Pearl Harbor event itself, of course, was a surprise military strike against the US by the Imperial Japanese Navy. Coincidence?

– In an episode of the popular television show The Simpsons that aired in 1997, the premise involves Homer Simpson having to go retrieve his illegally-parked car from the World Trade Center.

Lisa Simpson is seen holding up a brochure with an advertisement for $9 bus rides to New York City, and the “9” is positioned right next to the two towers, which together appear as “911.” The episode also happened to be season 9, episode 1.

These are just a few of the many examples of odd occurrences prior to the events of 9/11.

Spiderman Comic From 1976

This front gloss of a Spiderman comic book from 1976 depicts a nemesis of our hero clenching the towers in his fists. I would have you note that this character is archetypically a Corporatist fat cat.

The 10th Kingdom – Prediction or Programming?

The fantasy TV Movie mini-series released in 2000, The 10th Kingdom, had some interesting sub-conscious content.

Towers Falling on Opening Credits:

Watch the intro to this movie and watch for the 47th second mark where the giant steps over the building. The Towers in the distance collapse.

This is a close-up.

Portal to New York Appears to Fly Right Into Towers

The photography of this scene doesn’t make any sense. While it’s imaginable why the two heaviest skyscrapers may sink into their footprint if a giant were to walk through Manhattan, there’s no imaginable reason why this series of images would give the viewer the impression they’re flying right into one of the towers when the dog traveling through the portal exits nowhere near those buildings at all.

Cookie Monster Attacks Twin Towers

Another children’s publication from 1976. This one has a few interesting aspects to it. The Cookie Monster from Sesame Street is seen savagely snacking on the towers.

The slab of concrete by Cookie Monster’s lip is a pentagon shape, as pointed out by an astute observer on David Icke Forums, and is falling from his mouth having not been eaten.

The Coup’s “Party Music” Album Cover

“The Coup” produced an album in June of 2001 and chose this album. Although this album was highly anticipated, the production and distribution failed them. The album was recalled following the events in September and the album was re-released with a different cover.

1993 Comic Book

In the Movie “The Matrix”, Neo’s passport is dated September, 1, 2001

The Terminator

Cartoon, Johnny Bravo

A Fun One – The $20 Bill

This is a fun one you can do at home if you’re in the States and you’re well-off enough to have a 20 in your pocket. Fold it up and take a look. Takes some imagination, but it’s there.

Sandy Hook

Who can forget about Sandy hook? No one. It spurred the best trigger for gun control this country has ever seen… We recently covered the similarities of the Sandy Hook incident in Newtown with that found in the movie Batman. You can see it HERE.

Boston Explosions

Next we get to the newest tragedy; Boston Marathon Explosions. If you’re not aware of this yet, Fox has pulled from websites a recent episode of “Family Guy” that depicts mass deaths at the Boston Marathon, and has no immediate plans to air it again.

Fox spokeswoman Gaude Paez said Tuesday the episode has been removed from Fox.com and Hulu.com.

In the episode, which originally aired March 17, protagonist Peter Griffin is asked by sports announcer Bob Costas about his performance at the marathon. A flashback shows Peter mowing down runners with his car.

“I’ll tell ya, Bob, I just got in my car and drove it,” Griffin says. “And when there was a guy in my way, I killed him.”

Later, Peter befriends a terrorist who, unbeknownst to him, is plotting to blow up a bridge. When Peter dials a cellphone the friend has given him, explosions and screams are heard.

A Prison Planet representative has published video on YouTube showing the clips from this episode and clearly explains what is going on.

What’s more, in an episode of American Dad, aired the evening before the explosions, some explain that there is another reference as well. Is this a coincidence?

Virus Outbreak?

Popular media has been hinting at a deadly virus outbreak for years.

Based on the positioning of what appear to be 9/11 hints prior to the actual event, it appears that one of the next disastrous events on the agenda will be a deadly bio-warfare pandemic of some sort.

The movie Contagion, as well as numerous others in recent years including the 1995 movie Outbreak and the 2009 movie 2012, just to name a few, all seem to be pointing to the release of a deadly virus that will kill millions of people.

Even the media has had a hankering for deadly viruses over the past several years. In 2009, it was the great swine flu / H1N1 scare. And prior to that, it was the deadly bird flu epidemic.

Perhaps it is all just one giant coincidence, and there really is no deliberate plan to release deadly, bio-engineered viruses. But if mainstream news and entertainment media really is laced with psychological warnings about future events, it is important to take careful note of them now in order to be as prepared as possible.