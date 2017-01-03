How to Be a Prepper In 22 Words

It seems fitting that while things are a bit more relaxed, prepping wise, we take a few moments to reflect upon preparedness strategies that are universal. I have given this a lot of thought and found that the rules of prepping boil down to just a few simple words, twenty-two to be exact.

Here, in simplistic terms, are four steps every prepper needs to adhere to in order to succeed.

Prepping In 22 Words

Identify disruptive events that could happen to you.

Do one thing at a time.

Tackle the most important things first.

Start now.

That’s it. Very succinct and very simple. These four rules will be guiding me going forward as I continue to add additional skills to my prepping repertoire. I hope you will do the same.

Prepping Ad Infinitum

In the comments to Do You Think Prepping Has Died? one reader made the point that compared to a few years ago, there is now a ton of prepping information available on the internet and elsewhere. To paraphrase, how much longer can you and I continue to show an interest in the same regurgitated material? Here is what Troy had to say:

I don’t know how much of what you’re seeing is so much a slow down in people living a Prepper lifestyle as it is a lack of new and fresh information being made available to them… There are a “Gazillion” Prepper/Survival sites and blogs out there and so many of them contain information on the same topics. How many times and different ways can someone tell you what an EMP event is, what the side effects of one will most likely be, and how you can attempt to minimize an EMP’S effects on you and your equipment…? The same holds true with Natural Disasters, a broken Economy, Marshal Law, and a Nuclear Attack on our own soil just to name a few… Then you have all of the information on how to be prepared for any of these events and once the basics are covered, such as, shelter, water, food, and protection the rest is just icing on the cake…

This is not to imply that this information is not important, but rather that it is time to take our thirst for knowledge to the next level.

The Final Word

In turning over this new leaf, the Backdoor Survival mission will be to promote these 4 rules of prepping with a greater emphasis on what I have always called “Homesteading in Place”. More DIY, more homemaking skills, and more emphasis on doing things the old-fashioned way while maintaining modern comforts.

I can hardly wait to get started and hope to see you over on the other side.

Enjoy your next adventure through common sense and thoughtful preparation!

