The Microorganism Bifidobacterium Longum And Its Health Benefits

Ten years ago, the thought that microorganisms in your body could lead to a mind-blowing list of benefits might have sounded farfetched. Our greater understanding of probiotics has paved the way for a wider use of good bacteria in modern health approaches. With so many strains of probiotics, it can be difficult to know which one is right for you. The truth is, probiotics are pretty much suitable for everyone, regardless of the strain. Not only can probiotics support mood and heart health, they have also been indicated in boosting immune function and augmenting repeated antibiotic treatment. [1] Of course, not having enough of these helpful bacteria around can lead to negative consequences for your health. In a process called “competitive exclusion,” good bacteria stick to the walls of your intestinal tract in order to prevent dangerous bacteria from flourishing in your body. Without the beneficial microbes, the body becomes susceptible to a number of intrusive forces.

Bifidobacterium longum: Another Amazing Probiotic

Similar to other bacteria in this family, Bifidobacterium longum boasts an impressive list of benefits to the human body. Along with the benefits listed above, Bifidobacterium longum can help reduce gastrointestinal discomfort caused by stress. [2] In addition to this benefit, B. longum may also attenuate anxiety and possible reduce the risk for colon cancer. [3] The best feature of this particular probiotic is its ability to soothe irritation in the body. Much like many of the strain’s brothers and sisters, B. longum can be found in fermented foods and some probiotic supplements.

Probiotics Need Food, Too!

Thanks to the diversity of research available on probiotics and their benefits, supplementation with beneficial bacteria is more popular than ever before. Many people, however, do not know how to naturally cultivate a healthy population of good bacteria in their systems. The first step to doing this is through the intake of prebiotics. This “food” fuels probiotic flourishing and stability by acting as a nutrient source for the bacteria. [4] Prebiotics include dietary fiber, like that coming from inulin or gum acacia.

Embrace Your Healthiest Self

Every year, the list of benefits of probiotics grows larger thanks to increased scientific scrutiny. Bifidobacterium longum is just one of over a dozen microorganisms you should be incorporating into your diet. Taking a high-quality probiotic supplement that includes a variety of bacterial strains as well as prebiotics could be your best bet for receiving your daily needs. You may start noticing improvement in digestion and overall wellbeing when you do!

Were you aware of the benefits of specific probiotics? What do you do every day to get your dose of probiotics?

