Proof Massive Underground Military Bases and Complex Tunnels Are Real (VIDEO)

The evidence that we the people, are at risk of being placed under martial law, and losing all of our rights as guaranteed by the Constitution is overwhelming. What’s even more overwhelming is how many people have no earthly idea how much danger they’re even in. Sadly, most Americans will tell you that worrying about many of things I discuss in this post are just “crazy conspiracy talk.” You know what’s crazy talk?” Americans that let other people do their thinking FOR them. The information that follows is in your hands now. What you do with it moving forward makes all the difference in the world. A lot of it might sound crazy at first, but know this: What’s crazy is that the truth has been kept from you for SO long that you don’t even recognize it when your hear it anymore. THAT is crazy talk!

Before we start talking about top secret hidden underground military bases, let’s set the groundwork first. What do we know for sure? We KNOW that in a somewhat alarmist manner, earlier last week Obama gave a speech telling all Americans to become preppers (on at least some level). Pundits from all backgrounds suggested various“possible” emergencies that were most likely to causes a person to need an immediate stash of food, or an appropriately packed bugout bag included readily available.

Some of those possible emergencies include: A west coast earthquake, a New Madrid earthquake, a tsunami on either the east or west coasts, a meteor impact, Islamic terror, war, an EMP BURST that takes down the power grid, cyberwarfare, ECONOMIC COLLAPSE, or CIVIL UNREST RESULTING IN THE IMPOSITION MARTIAL LAW. If only that were all. We’re also supposed to be on alert for the possibility of a major volcanic eruption, or the possibility of a “natural” OR “ENGINEERED” pandemic.

At the time Obama gave the press conference at the FEMA coordination center, it was rather close in proximity to when the alleged “Top Secret FEMA Meeting” took place back in April, and now with FEMA Begriming Massive Earthquake and Tsunami Drills Called “Cascadia Rising” Starting June 7, the timing of everything once again seems strange. Are these events all related somehow?

Based on just that limited information, it seems like a bit of a stretch to believe there is an entire network of underground bases beneath the whole country all connected by underground tunnels and high speed rails right? Perhaps it would help to know if we have the technology to accomplish such a technological challenge? Of course we do! Just about everyone has at least heard of NORAD’S command and control center within Cheyenne Mountain, so that would suggest the technology is certainly there. What about cost though. Surely such an undertaking of that magnitude would be outrageously expensive.

At first glance, an underground network like that seems like it might be cost prohibitive, however there is still more to uncover. As you’ll see in the video below, when you consider that since 1996 the Pentagon has wasted. or completely lost track of $8.5 TRILLION dollars on black budget projects, all of a sudden, just about everything becomes much more believable. If we do have such an extensive underground network, then surely the locations and scope of DUMBS or Deep Underground Military Bases would be a well kept government secret for the most part, and perhaps that’s why we haven’t heard more. Let’s keep looking for proof…

Regarding the secret FEMA meeting in April, the gentleman in the video below conveys some fascinating information, however just about all of what he says to the camera is hearsay, because the guy speaking to the camera heard the information from a retired Army Colonel who received the information from someone else who was allegedly in attendance at the secret FEMA meeting. Despite the fact the video below is primarily all hearsay, the reason I chose to include it anyway is because you’ll see in the follow up, that Sgt. Pattie L. Brassard and Sgt. Daniel Brad MacBolen confirm virtually every word he says, and they do it using the most advanced state of the art satellite imagery.

Continuing with what was learned supposedly in the secret FEMA meeting in April, you’ll once again hear how the massive underground network of military facilities are all allegedly connected by high speed bullet trains, only you’ll hear that they were part of the problem according to Sgt. Pattie L. Brassard and Sgt. Daniel Brad MacBolen. The two men claim that lava had been flowing in underground aquifers along side the train’s path, but when the lava somehow passed through certain gaps left for heat from the bullet trains to escape from, the resulting pressure eventually led to a major accident, and that accident created what could lead to a “major separation of land mass.” This video is two hours long, and can get dry at points, but it also has some of the most accurate, and most compelling information about what is really happening because of the satellites they are using.

During the video, the men bring up two points of extreme interest.

First, they say there has been lava flowing in underground aquifers, and when the lava passes through certain gaps left for the heat from the bullet trains to escape, it often makes loud sonic boom sounds or trumpeting sounds that have been reported. That same lava is also said to be leaking into the Mississippi River now.

Second, the men in the video bring up a U.S. nuclear warhead that went missing in 2013. You may remember seeing Lindsey Graham pleading for the safe return of the nuke on various news stations. I followed that story at the time, and there was some discrepancy as to what happened. Some said:

After the Nuclear Warhead Detonated Under Water Off the Coast of Charleston, South Carolina, a Top Military Officer Was Fired.

Another version of the story was reported that the nuclear warhead detonated off the coast of Charleston, South Carolina, but that:

An Ex-CIA Operative Along with the Military Thwarted Obama’s Plans To Nuke/EMP Charleston, South Carolina.

To further support the story, right along the “major separation of land mass,” where the area was said to be notably more unstable, FEMA recently put up signs warning people of danger, but not telling them what the danger is from.

Finally, there have been numerous reports of the underground tunnel systems around the country, and it is widely believed Walmart is involved. The following video explores that a bit. More can also be found in Why Are Global Elites Stealing Trillions to Build Secret Underground Bunkers. The tunnels are alleged to be a massive underground system with military bases called D.U.M.B.’s, and tunnels that go for hundreds of miles. The index below, is the best source of information I’ve been able to find thus far on a great many topics that deal with U.S. black ops. If you begin to go through the links, you’ll find that they are extremely thorough.

NOVEMBER 2015

Dr. Richard Sauder adds to his incredible database of underground bases onshore.. New, breakthrough material reveals the existence of additional clandestine underground facilities as well as the surprising location of one of the CIA’s own underground bases. Plus, new information on tunneling and cutting-edge, high speed rail magnetic-levitation (MagLev) technology. There are many rumors of secret, underground tunnels with MagLev trains hurtling through them. Is there truth behind the rumors? Underwater and Underground Bases carefully examines the evidence and comes to a thought provoking conclusion!

Underground Bases and Tunnels: What is the Government Trying to Hide? Dr. Sauder lays out the amazing evidence and government paper trail for the construction of huge, manned bases offshore, in mid-ocean, and deep beneath the sea floor! Bases big enough to secretly dock submarines! Official United States Navy documents, and other hard evidence, raise many questions about what really lies 20,000 leagues beneath the sea. Many UFOs have been seen coming and going from the world’s oceans, seas and lakes, implying the existence of secret underwater bases. Hold on to your hats: Jules Verne may not have been so far from the truth, after al!

DECEMBER 2015:

In short, we don’t, but they’re for protection from something AWFUL, and whatever it is, the masses (We the People) who paid for all of it, will never set foot inside. Count on that! The best information I’ve been able to come up with on the hidden underground tunnels has come from a mirror site of the original “Official Walmart Tunnels of Paulding County Investigation” (shown below).

DO WE HAVE ANY WAY OF KNOWING WHAT THE UNDERGROUND FACILITIES ARE MEANT AS PROTECTION FROM?

Among other bits of useful information from the site investigating the tunnels is who’s responsible:

“In order to further protect the homeland and ensure the safety of it’s citizens in case of nuclear, biological, or chemical attack, a join venture of the NSA, DOD, MiB, DHS, CICs, DFCS, and BK has been created in order to create an expansive tunnel system throughout the south. These tunnels will also serve as conduits for national defense to rapidly move troops, supplies, and armor throughout the nation between strategic topographical locations.”

In the following episode, Timothy Alberino analyzes Deep Underground Military Bases, and the amazing testimony of Phil Schneider. For more information on this topic, and other intriguing topics, visit the following websites:

http://stevequayle.com

http://genesis6giants.com…

FOR MORE ON PHIL SCHNEIDER’S TESTIMONY:

Confessions Of an FBI “X-File” Agent About Dulce, Top Secret New Mexico Base

In the next video, when it comes to Armageddon, there are plenty of prophets, psychics and pessimists who say the end is nigh — and just in case, a Del Mar-based company is preparing for the worst.

“The whole world is at risk,” Robert Vicino said. “It’s just a question of when.”

Vicino is the man behind Vivos, “the underground shelter network for long-term survival of future catastrophes.”

NBC4 visited one of Vicino’s shelters near Barstow on the condition we would not reveal its location.

The bunker is no longer on the “A” list, though, as water sourcing has forced Vicino to focus entirely on his Indiana location that he says is good to go.

“It’s done. It’s turnkey. I just got back from there and it’s awesome,” he said.

In the following video, with stories of missing food, recalls, government stockpiling of ammunition and weapons, medication shortages, vanishing money and missing gold, and more being buzzed about on the Internet, one possible answer of where it is all going, who is hoarding it, can be found over at the Bob Fletcher Investigation website…. a site I encourage everyone to go to and browse around.

While some may not agree with his ultimate conclusions of what the final catastrophe will be, the information provides on “ Doomsday Lairs“, underground facilities, bug-out locations, whole cities and tunnel systems, not only in the US, but across the globe, makes it undeniable that the elite are preparing for an extinction level event, using food , money, gold and other necessities, all paid for by you…. the taxpayer.

FOR THE REMAINDER OF THIS POST I AM GOING TO FOCUS ON THE INVESTIGATIVE WORK OF TWO PEOPLE WHO HAVE BEEN WORKING VERY HARD TO GET THIS OUT IN THE OPEN.

1. THE FIRST ONE IS RICHARD SAUDER

Sofia keeps a blog at www.everybodyhatescharlie.com with her updated progress. I link from her blog to the month below:

2. THE SECOND IS SOFIA SMALLSTORM – www.sofiasmallstorm.com

RICHARD:

The second investigator is Richard Sauder. Some of Richard’s favorite research and reading interests are underground and underwater bases and tunnels, electronic mind control, Freedom Technology, human prehistory and remote antiquity, the Kundalini energy and alternative thought patterns. His underground and underwater bases and tunnels research commenced in 1992 and continues to the present day.

RICHARD HAS THE FOLLOWING:

Websites:

richarddolanpress.com/#!richard-sauder/c1vs6

eventhorizonchronicle.blogspot.com

Books:

Kundalini Tales

Underground Bases and Tunnels

Underwater & Underground Bases

Hidden in Plain Sight

The Richard Sauder Briefing

SOFIA

The locations and scope of DUMBS or Deep Underground Military Bases are a well kept government secret. Of course most people have heard of NORAD’S command and control center within Cheyenne Mountain. But what about the lesser known, but rumored to exist underground complexes the deep state has built over the decades? Rumors have been flying around for years about the labyrinth below the mysterious and Masonic Denver airport, where underground construction appears to be going on to this very day.

And what about other huge public works projects like the tunnel at Cumberland Gap where tens of millions of dollars and two gigantic nuclear containment vessels simply vanished? Is the secret government of the United States and the world elite preparing to move underground while leaving the rest of us to die off as the Georgia Guidestones suggest? Researcher Sofia Smallstorm joins us to shed some light on these topics – as we explore the Deep State and their deep underground bases.

