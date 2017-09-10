The Pathological Psychosis of Progressive Politics

Avoiding politics is a goal that the vast majority of brain damaged graduates of government schools share. For the average trained bottom feeder, parroting the “PC” script for acceptance into polite society is a prerequisite to achieve their distorted image for self-esteem. Testing the conformity boundaries needs to be avoided. Playing the acceptance game means that acquiescence is the default attitude. There is no room for critical discourse because the only valid positions are those assigned for adoption by the gatekeepers of political purity. And we all know what is in that Maoist Red Book of the 21st century cultural revolution doctrine. Thus, the progressive ideology is instructed in every aspect of popular indoctrination. Surely, this method of ossification cannot be healthy for any society, much less our union that purports to be based upon democratic principles.

A cornerstone of progressive liberalism rests upon the quicksand of dependency that Big Brother provides. Now that several generations have been spoon fed from the tainted mother’s milk of government addiction, the cows are lost on their way back to the barn.

Yet the echo chamber that shapes the pop broad-mindedness of the Looney Left rams the open loop of equivocation when the facts of the matter are exactly the opposite.

The NY Post dared to report that Science says liberals, not conservatives, are psychotic.

“The American Journal of Political Science published a correction this year saying that the 2012 paper has “an error” — and that liberal political beliefs, not conservative ones, are actually linked to psychoticism. “The interpretation of the coding of the political attitude items in the descriptive and preliminary analyses portion of the manuscript was exactly reversed,” the journal said in the startling correction. “The descriptive analyses report that those higher in Eysenck’s psychoticism are more conservative, but they are actually more liberal; and where the original manuscript reports those higher in neuroticism and social desirability are more liberal, they are, in fact, more conservative.”

It should not surprise any sane person that this upside down world view is based upon a progressive agenda.

Why It Took Social Science Years to Correct a Simple Error About ‘Psychoticism’ by Jesse Singal provides an in depth analysis of the errors from this political disinformation. His remarks that “the American Journal of Political Science has beefed-up transparency guidelines requiring its authors to provide ready access to replication data. That will make it easier for the anonymous grad students of the future to discover potential problems — and harder for authors to ignore those problems”, looks like an attempt to provide cover for the ludicrous bias that academia has towards political analysis.

Read the Global Gulag Book Review on American Amnesia the Liberal Case for Government for additional proof on this subject.

Those same lost cows will not be coming home any time soon, because the routine of academic advancement requires an acceptance of ideologically conformity that is totally inconsistent with the basic and timeless goals of seeking the truth.

If demanding a rigorous orthodoxy to progressive doctrines is not the symptom of a defective mind, then maybe those who dismiss this assessment are an unwary part of this mind controlled cult.

For a compelling forecast on the American Gulag, the audacious author John Kaminski provides valuable insights.

“You don’t hear anybody talking seriously about peace anymore. Back in the 1960s all the lefties talked about was peace. Now all the lefties talk about is killing the president. Something really bad has happened to them between then and now. Now, there is no one on the political left who dares to defend the disappearing rights of the ordinary citizen against that ubiquitous foreign power that controls every aspect of our existence. More people are beginning to notice that America has crossed the line into insanity. U.S. leaders openly murder foreign leaders of much higher moral character than themselves and blithely bomb women and children as a favor to the oil companies. Trust and truth have gone extinct as the fibers that hold civilization together begin to fray and unravel, sure signs of our imminent demise. Society has been fragmented, atomized, emulsified into an amorphous pond of toxic jelly in which we thrash around in pursuit of goals implanted in our brains by people and agencies who do not have our best interests at heart. We are free-floating electrons bobbing around our neighborhood nucleus engaging in occupations practiced by humans. The family structure that gave such comfort to the world is largely gone now, replaced by a cold, gray, humorless praxis that keeps people at each others’ throats rather than in their hearts.”

This heartrending psychoanalysis is more professional than that provided by all those pseudo pompous and self-proclaimed scholarly doorkeepers for the establishment.

When the Michael Savage book, Liberalism Is A Mental Disorder was published, the uproar from the usual suspects was expected. However, absent from the fake news media was any serious attempt to refute the essential accuracy within the pages of his book. A review states, “Through a compelling narrative of current trends and events, Savage chronicles the continued assault on the sacred pillars of American life (the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Ten Commandments, the Sanctity of Marriage) by the High Priests of Ultra-Liberalism and provides the remedy for freedom-loving Americans to effectively medicate the mental disease of modern liberalism and restore America’s former brilliance.”

Indeed, the repetitive true believers in The Theory and Practice of Mao are incapable of confronting the intolerant practices and consequences from adopting their collectivist model, which is fashioned on the cultural revolution. “The guiding policies and ideology of the CPC is summed up in a system of ideas generally known as Mao Zedong Thought; its source was the reality of the revolutionary movement as well as a distillation of the correct subjective ideas of the masses and it developed precisely in the course of changing reality.”

This formula is certainly a disease and Michael Savage is correct in calling liberalism a mental disorder. The pathological aspect of progressive politics rests upon the narcotic of idolizing the authoritarianism of the all controlling state, while preaching the universality of some mythical expectation in equality.

The black conservative, Ken Blackwell writes in the War on The Truth: It’s a Progressive Disease.

“Under the influence of “progressive” fanatics, we’re suffering from a progressive pathology that’s tearing our nation apart.

Truth is, by definition, objective and universal. Rejecting this fundamental principle leads people to do “what is right in their own eyes,” as the Bible puts it, and enables them to play fast and loose with the rules.”

Our publication BREAKING ALL THE RULES reflects a profound disdain for corruption, deceit and mendacity. Consistency of advocating a paleo-conservatism has always been dominant in commentary and analysis. So when Paul Roebling answers the question in Are Liberal Beliefs a Form of Mental Illness?, we agree.

“American liberals tend to act more like a cult than a political movement. Cult members are not aware of how they are being manipulated. American liberals do not want a “liberal” approach to government in the classical sense of that philosophy. Instead, what American liberals seek is a totalitarian dictatorship in which their radical agenda oppresses all Americans.”

Now this description exactly applies to the current events that have exploded with the election of Donald Trump as the legitimate President. The stupidity of the alt-left is so definitively obvious that any defenders in their untenable dogmas are prime candidates for a mental asylum. A prime example of this delusional culture is discussed in The Millennials’ Psychosis: What U.C. Berkeley Showed Us. The snow-flakes are maladjusted fakes in need of an exorcist intervention.

“For millennials, the exposure they need is Trump shock therapy. Trump is the natural and necessary correction to the politically correct, micro-aggression, and sniveling “I can’t even” hyper-anxiety programmed into the millennial generation. President Trump is bringing into the spotlight the libertarian and conservative counterculture of brash disgust for the politically correct cowardice that the liberal left uses to suppress the majority of Americans. In short, Trump is forcing millennials to experience reality on economic, domestic and foreign-policy issues.”

Predictable as the rising of the sun and the daily setting of the survival for this republic, the all in the family dingbats are more meatheads than benign liberals. Soon the crunch from insurmountable debt will crush the La La Land culture of the neurotic nihilists and bring them down to the level of those who are condemned to earn their daily living. The psychosis of progressives is especially seen in the drag queen Democrats. Maxine, Nancy and Kamala of the left coast contingent join Kirsten, Pocahontas and Killary in adjoining padded cells.

Amerika is a sick society. Inch by inch and little by little the progressives have reduced the courage and intensity of sound minded citizens into accepting a Totalitarian Collectivism government. With the diminishment in common sense, the brutal long march of the Maoist apparatchik model imposes their malady for our nation.

