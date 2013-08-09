Breaking News

Radioactive Water From Fukushima Is Systematically Poisoning The Entire Pacific Ocean

Right now, a massive amount of highly radioactive water is escaping into the Pacific Ocean from the ruins of the destroyed Fukushima nuclear facility in Japan.  This has been going on all day, every day for more than two years.  The enormous amounts of tritium, cesium and strontium that are being released are being carried by wind, rain and ocean currents all over the northern Hemisphere.  And of course the west coast of the United States is being hit particularly hard.  When you drink water or eat seafood that has been contaminated with these radioactive particles, they can stick around for a very long time.  Over the coming years, this ongoing disaster could potentially affect the health of millions upon millions of people living in the northern hemisphere, and the sad thing is that a lot of those people will never even know the true cause of their health problems.

For a long time, the Japanese government has been trusting Tepco to handle this crisis, but now it has become abundantly clear that Tepco has no idea what they are doing.  In fact, the flow of radioactive water has gotten so bad that authorities in Japan are now calling it an “emergency”

Highly radioactive water seeping into the ocean from Japan’s crippled Fukushima nuclear plant is creating an “emergency” that the operator is struggling to contain, an official from the country’s nuclear watchdog said on Monday.

This contaminated groundwater has breached an underground barrier, is rising toward the surface and is exceeding legal limits of radioactive discharge, Shinji Kinjo, head of a Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NRA) task force, told Reuters.

The amount of water that we are talking about is absolutely enormous.  According to Yahoo, 400 metric tons of water is being pumped into the basements of destroyed buildings at Fukushima every single day…

The utility pumps out some 400 metric tons a day of groundwater flowing from the hills above the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant into the basements of the destroyed buildings, which mixes with highly irradiated water that is used to cool the reactors in a stable state below 100 degrees Celsius.

Tepco is trying to prevent groundwater from reaching the plant by building a “bypass” but recent spikes of radioactive elements in sea water has prompted the utility to reverse months of denials and finally admit that tainted water is reaching the sea.

And of course all of that water has to go somewhere.  For a long time Tepco tried to deny that it was getting into the ocean, but now they are  finally admitting that it is

Tepco said on Friday that a cumulative 20 trillion to 40 trillion becquerels of radioactive tritium had probably leaked into the sea since the disaster. The company said this was within legal limits.

Tritium is far less harmful than cesium and strontium, which have also been released from the plant. Tepco is scheduled to test strontium levels next.

40 trillion becquerels of radioactive tritium have gotten into the Pacific Ocean?

And that is what they are publicly admitting.  The reality is probably far worse.

And all of that tritium is going to be around for a very long time.  You see, the truth is that tritium has a half-life of about 12 years.

But strontium is even worse.  Strontium can cause bone cancer and it has a half-life of close to 29 years.

And now Tepco is admitting that extremely dangerous levels of strontium have been escaping from Fukushima and getting into the underground water.  And of course the underground water flows out into the Pacific Ocean…

Tepco said in late June that it had detected the highly toxic strontium-90, a by-product of nuclear fission that can cause bone cancer if ingested, at levels 30 times the permitted rate.

The substances, which were released by the meltdowns of reactors at the plant in the aftermath of the huge tsunami of March 2011, were not absorbed by soil and have made their way into underground water.

Subsoil water usually flows out to sea, meaning these two substances could normally make their way into the ocean, possibly affecting marine life and ultimately impacting humans who eat sea creatures.

Cesium has an even longer half-life than strontium does.  It has a half life of about 30 years, and according to samples that were taken about a month ago levels of cesium at Fukushima have been spiking dramatically…

Samples taken on Monday showed levels of possibly cancer-causing caesium-134 were more than 90 times higher than they were on Friday, at 9000 becquerels per litre, Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) revealed.

Levels of caesium-137 stood at 18 000 becquerels per litre, 86 times higher than at the end of last week, the utility said.

“We still don’t know why the level of radiation surged, but we are continuing efforts to avert further expansion of contamination,” a Tepco spokesperson stated.

When cesium gets into your body, it can do a tremendous amount of damage.  The following is an excerpt from a NewScientist article that described what happens when cesium and iodine enter the human body…

Moreover the human body absorbs iodine and caesium readily. “Essentially all the iodine or caesium inhaled or swallowed crosses into the blood,” says Keith Baverstock, former head of radiation protection for the World Health Organization’s European office, who has studied Chernobyl’s health effects.

Iodine is rapidly absorbed by the thyroid, and leaves only as it decays radioactively, with a half-life of eight days. Caesium is absorbed by muscles, where its half-life of 30 years means that it remains until it is excreted by the body. It takes between 10 and 100 days to excrete half of what has been consumed.

And it is important to keep in mind that it has been estimated that each spent fuel pool at the Fukushima nuclear complex could have 24,000 times the amount of cesium that was produced by the nuclear bomb that the U.S. dropped on Hiroshima at the end of World War 2.

Overall, the Fukushima nuclear facility originally contained a whopping 1760 tons of nuclear material.

That is a massive amount of nuclear material.  Chernobyl only contained 180 tons.

And of course the crisis at Fukushima could be made even worse at any moment by a major earthquake.  In fact, a magnitude 6.0 earthquake hit northern Japan on Sunday.

This is a nightmare that has no end.  Every single day, massive amounts of highly radioactive water from Fukushima is systematically poisoning the entire Pacific Ocean.  The damage that is being done is absolutely incalculable.

Please share this article with as many people as you can.  The mainstream media does not seem to want to talk about this, but it is a matter that is extremely important to every man, woman and child living in the northern hemisphere of our planet.

Michael T. Snyder is a graduate of the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia and has a law degree and an LLM from the University of Florida Law School. He is an attorney that has worked for some of the largest and most prominent law firms in Washington D.C. and who now spends his time researching and writing and trying to wake the American people up. You can follow his work on The Economic Collapse blog, The Most Important News, End of the American Dream and The Truth Wins. His new novel entitled “The Beginning Of The End” is now available on Amazon.com.

      “The reality is probably far worse”. This is definitely an unbiased article. Your use of vague language all throughout the article hits hard on your credibility.

        The image you used is also one that is about the Tsunami years ago.

      @John

      “The reality is probably far worse”. Is a reasonable statement considering the history of deliberate and categorical lying with attending incompetence by Tepco and the corrupt government of Japan.

      I know you want to appear like the “reasonable” non-alarmist but the truth of the matter is that you simply sound like a frightened child grasping at pathetic straws considering the actual state of affairs.

      hmmm, I’m not sure that image is reflective of actual ocean currents (google it), whereby there isn’t this kind of cross-equatorial mixing as suggested by the image (this applies to trade winds too).

      Yes, yes. Soon i will awaken with renewed vigor.

      The image was created by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) immediately after the Tohoku earthquake in March 2011 showing the wave height of the tsunami that followed. It has nothing to do with the spread of radiation. See http://www.snopes.com/photos/technology/fukushima.asp

      and the Radioactive water from Fukushima disappears kind of magically exactly where the Atlantic begins, under the Patagonia. At least as seen on this image, right?

      “The amount of water that we are talking about is absolutely enormous. According to Yahoo, 400 metric tons of water”

      Absolutely enormous. Right. To put that in scaling terms, that’s 0.000000000008%. Or about 10 parts in a quadrillion.

      “Every single day, massive amounts of highly radioactive water from Fukushima is systematically poisoning the entire Pacific Ocean. The damage that is being done is absolutely incalculable.”

      Well, I can see your degrees didn’t really have much to do with math, because here come some calculations…

      Let’s say all those 400 metric tons of water have been escaping into the ocean every day for the past 2 years.

      1 metric ton of water = 1 cubic meter (m^3)

      400 m^3/day * 365.25 day/yr * 2 yr = 292,200 m^3

      That’s a cube of water 66.36 meters per side. That’s about 72.5 yards or a really nice run-back for a touchdown.

      At it’s widest, the Pacific Ocean is about 19,800,000 m across. That’s 298,372 touchdowns.

      Let’s get back to the volume of water that’s been gushing for those 2 years … 292,200 m^3.

      Or, if you like, 3,795 40-foot shipping containers. A little larger than a pile of them stacked 15 x 15 x 15. You can easily fit that volume on decent-sized container ship… the kind that sails… *across* the Pacific Ocean.

      The volume of the Pacific Ocean is approximately 714 million cubic kilometers, or 7.14 x 10^17 m^3.

      The aforementioned past 2 years of escaping water into the Pacific Ocean would be only 4.1 x 10^-13 of it’s total volume.

      That’s 0.00000000000041, by the way. 0.41 parts per *trillion*.

      Let’s put that fraction in another light. Let’s say you were going to travel the average distance to the Moon, 384,400 km.

      That same fraction of that distance would be … 0.157 mm. 157 micrometers. A little more than the thickness of a human hair or particle of dust.

      But that’s just volume and water… let’s talk about that scary stuff.. Radiation.

      “40 trillion becquerels of radioactive tritium have gotten into the Pacific Ocean?” you ask incredulously.

      You know how much radioactive tritium is in the Pacific naturally? *370,000 trillion* becquerels worth.

      And that’s not including the naturally occurring amounts of:

      Uranium = 22,000,000 trillion becquerels
      Potassium 40 = 7,400,000,000 trillion becquerels
      Carbon 14 = 3,000,000 trillion becquerels
      Rubidium 87 = 700,000,000 trillion becquerels

      I’ll let you add that up. I can’t do *all* the work.

      (Source: http://www.physics.isu.edu/radinf/natural.htm)

      So… Is Fukushima an awful, messy situation in localized scope? Absolutely.

      Is the Pacific Ocean on it’s way to becoming a radioactive cesspool? Yeah, not so much.

      But you’ve really got that fear-mongering thing down…

        1 metric ton of water = 1 cubic meter (m^3)

        i guess your first premise is flawed

        • Lauren

          Oh?

          “A cubic metre of pure water at the temperature of maximum density (3.98 °C) and standard atmospheric pressure (101.325 kPa) has a mass of 1,000 kg, or one tonne.” (see: tonne = metric ton)

          Source: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cubic_metre

          Does temperature and pressure and the amount of dissolved ions factor into said mass? Of course it does. But for the purpose of base calculations, that difference is mathematically negligible. Especially when you’re talking of measurements on the order of magnitude of what you’re dealing with here.

        • EnvChem

          Maybe you should engage brain before commenting? That, or google.

          1m3 = 1000l of water at 1atm and 25deg.C

          1l of water = 1Kg

          1t = 1000Kg

          so OP is correct.

      The image is attention grabbing, especially on facebook.

      But it’s of the incredible energy dispersed during the March 11th 2011 earthquake.

      The nuclear problem is bad, please don’t make it worse with this ignorant article though.

      There is something called PLATE TECTONICS, Orogenics cicle takes 250000000 years to recicle earth and oceanic crust, so there is nothing that stays and accumulate as popular ideas advocate.

    • “Real News without Synthetics”… give me a break, you start off using a photo that has nothing to do with Fukushima radiation.

      We can deal with a problem that’s real, but the ignorant fearmongering must stop.

      This is a picture of the hight of the tsunami wave not the radioation! please make shure that is clear

      The image you have used is a wave height map …

    • You might want to check whether the image you use at the top is a visualization of the wave spread from the original Tsunami or the spread of radioactive water. I’m pretty sure it’s the former.

      Did you seriously remove all comments explaining why this article is a complete joke? If there a price for worst journalism organisation you guys should definitely win!

      WHAT can we do against it ??? This needs to stop!

      For the real facts, courtesy of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA); http://www.iaea.org/newscenter/news/2013/japan-basic-policy6.html

      really bad meadia work at best, or systematically deceptive!!

      http://nctr.pmel.noaa.gov/honshu20110311/Energy_plot20110311_ok.jpg

      the map shows wave amplitudes after the earthquake, not radioactivity!

      research and verify your facts!

      Come on people! Look at the picture, that is the Atlantic Ocean that is in the picture not the Pacific.

        uh…no

        Are you from Mars? Did you ever saw a World map?

        your a bigger idiot then the author haha

      Michael T. Snyder [The author]seems to have an ulterior motive to blatantly tilting the truth. It is hard to believe with all his education he just accidently misled. Well he has written some books , perhaps this is a cheap way of selling books to morons. Nice try Mike!
      I hope you live a long life full of your ill gotten wealth.

      40 trillion Bqs is around one billionth of the radiation released by the Hiroshima bomb. So, the claimed amount of radioactivty released into the Pacific since the Fukushima disaster is around one hundredth of a billionth of the radioactivity released over the Pacific by each of the hydrogen bombs tested by the US, Britain and France during the 50s 60s and 70s. Is there really a drama?

      • 2053 “official” bombs since 1945. The average level on the earth is now 1000Bq/square meter, mainly because of these bombs.
        This map is a fake, even if it’s on the right ocean. Looks just like a race for alarmism. At the same time, the real victims are forgotten. There are still 2 millions people living in the contaminated region around Chernobyl, and who cares now ?
        By the way, the iodine 131 has a half life of about 8.02 days, meaning that the risk from Fukushima iodine is far, far away. The real enemies are Cs137 and K40, among several others.
        Half life of K40 : 1.5*109 years
        half life of Cs137 : 30 years

          40 trillion bq is a ridiculous amount! If you spread this in the pacific ocean, you get about
          10^-8 bg/kg. If it is not perfectly spread (as it seems logical) you will mabye reach 1 bq/kg which is the legal limit (below you don’t have to declare it’s radioactive, in france at least) and still very low. No matter to be afraid.

    • that map shows a measurement in CM on the side…. since when in radioactivity measured in cm? The pacific ocean basically has to major currants separated by the equator. so the flow wouldn’t go like that any way…..

      This is BS. That map is a map of Tsunami wave heights. Any one can go to the NOAA and see it. Grow up.

      Groundwater going into the Pacific Ocean??
      Groundwater and ocean water have different densities, so they don’t mix that easily.
      Sure there is a mix zone, but it will take a lot of time for water seeping in Fukushima to reach the ocean and pass through the mix zone.

      • Don’t you know that they use sea water to cool the fuel and the pools ?

      This image is from NOAA website, showing the Japan Tsunami waveheight. It is not the radioactive material distribution map.
      http://www.noaa.gov/features/03_protecting/images/Energy_plot_japantsunami.png

      Fear mongering. Due to the Coriolis Effect the dispersal pattern wouldn’t look like that. There would be hot zones in swirling patterns, with very little if any cross over to the southern hemisphere. This is grade 6 level science. http://geology.campus.ad.csulb.edu/people/bperry/geology303/_derived/geol303chapter2.html_txt_globaloceansurfacecurrents.gif

      Wow really your using Yahoo as your source,and your a college grad. funny article though ???

      It’s interesting to see how played down this incident is because of inaccurate info, However it’s not as insignificant as this debate tends to present. Wait until one of these outdated reactors fails in the US. Perhaps one on a large river or lake surrounded by a heavy population. I think we should seriously be looking into whats going on over there, before we find ourselves in the same situation. And although I don’t believe spreading inaccurate info helps the cause, neither does downplaying a devastating catastrophe

        Im pretty sure this accident was caused by an earthquake not human error or outdated equipment.
        S dealing with mother nature is something we will have to deal with when the time comes Jessee.

      How come this false article is still online ?

        Because people are stupid and have no idea how radioactivity works.

        All you idiots who are only paying attention to what the picture may/may not be, need to stop trying to distract others from the facts in this article. Fukushima is the ultimate environmental catastrophe of our time.

        http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=VH3AlPmavDk

      All you idiots who are only paying attention to what the picture may/may not be, need to stop trying to distract others from the facts in this article. Fukushima is the ultimate environmental catastrophe of our time.

      http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=VH3AlPmavDk

        Hey youngster where you around in the 80s for Chernobyl
        or where you still on your moms tit, get off your high-horse

        And another thing your link to the YouTube video also stated Chernobyl, so go blame your god for one of Mother Natures Truths

        • distractions

          Ad-hominem and red-herring will get you nowhere in your quest to prove you’re right. Don’t lecture me to get off my high horse. Chernobyl is no excuse to downplay the global issues caused by the Fukushima event. There’s no covering up the massive repercussions this will have on us all, as Japan did – and epically failed. Unfortunately, we have dumb Americans that fell for it.

            duuh it was a comment not a lecture smart guy.
            i don’t even get your comment Mr Defensive
            Not downplaying Chernobyl or Fuki

            Was there global issues from the 80s and Chernobyl.

            Oh by the way im watching much more informative vids on YouTube about your rant then your Cristian-Truth based crap video

        Hahah Facts what facts the Yahoo version of the facts
        No thanks I`ll stick to non fear-mongering distractions such as you buddy oops i meant non-distractions such as yourself

        • distractions

          You really are an uneducated, lackadaisical retard. You are an embarrassment to North Americans who have to share the same continent as you.

          You obviously cannot have an educated or adult conversation without throwing around your stupid comments.

          I’m not giving you anymore of my time.

            okkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk u winnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn
            congratssssssssssssssssssss
            your so smart go solve the problem
            BIG GUY
            bahahah byeeeeeeeee

      • It’s really not that bad. You conspiretards just like to chicken little about everything and claim everyone is a government shill trying to silence the truth.

        Ever think maybe you have Dunning-Kruger effect compounding your apophenia? Your ilk are a human cancer, fear mongering and terrorizing the ignorant with your anti-intellectual gobbledigook propogating compulsive lies.

        I can’t HONESTLY believe you’re all just innocently that dense and uneducated, which means that you must be doing it intentionally, domestic terrorists, compulsive liars, etc. are few and far between. Which leaves one alternative. You people are just evil, petty individuals who feel that terrorizing fellow ignorant individuals justifies your failure to thrive.

        There’s no point getting educated because the world is ending tomorrow. There’s no point getting gainful employment when the economy is about to collapse. Oh my, the sky is falling!

      • Orion

        No it is not. If you had educated yourself about radiation and the amounts that have been released into the oceans by the Americans, Soviets, French, Chinese, you would not be panicked by this.
        Get a comparative grip on the whole Fukushima leak situation: This means at current rates Fukushima would need to keep leaking for another 27,000+ years to release as much radiation into the ocean as the Americans, and Russians put there with their atomic testing in the 60′s!!!!!!! 100,000 TERABECQUERELS (Compared to likely 14 to 40)

        And 10,800 years of Fukushima leakage at current rates to = Sellafields total dishcharges over 40 years!!!!

        Ken Buesseler of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Massachusetts says the Kanda estimate is probably the best he is aware of, and closely matches figures released on 21 August by Tepco, of 0.1 to 0.6 TBq per month for caesium-137 and 0.1 to 0.3 for strontium.

        He points out that the north Pacific contains an estimated 100,000 TBq of caesium-137 from H-bomb testing in the 1960s, so the fallout from Fukushima is adding only a fraction of that. Total discharges from the Sellafield nuclear plant in the UK released 39,000 TBq over 40 years, he says.

      • debris54

        uh … no it’s not … calling names is pointless .. as is responding to your comment, I suppose. Are you a qualified scientist? have you been following this on a daily basis since it happened? the answer is ‘no’ to both these questions. Fukushima will NOT destroy us all … yet .. and no, there is NO amount of radiation in the air/water from this event, showing up on the west coast of N.A. … all this is EASY to find out about online … but folks would rather adhere to the old ‘when in trouble, when in doubt, run in circles, scream and shout’ approach

      Time to:

      https://www.facebook.com/TheOceanCleanup

      Start the Ocean Cleanup Program!!

        Just in case you people don`t know as of to date, hundreds of sea turtles (golfina dead on the sea shores in El Salvador, Central America. This was on headlines las week, dozens of these turtles lying on our pacific beaches daily and the government claims it has to do with some sort o toxic substances on algae. Please update and comment. Google on “turtles and El Salvador” Thanks.

        • debris54

          yep… I’ve been wasting my time responding to similar ‘chicken little’ alarminst BS.. the ‘graphs’ used in ALL these types of posts are ridiculous, misleading… but, easily seen as such, if anyone actually TAKES THE TIME… which of course, most don’t, prefering instead to carry on with the masturbatory circle-jerk … get a LIFE folks

      OMG WHAT AN HORRIBLE COMMENT SYSTEM!!!!!! It’s impossible to read!

        its called scroll you idiot,and obviously you were able to find it enough to comment double duhhhh

        • Actually, no. If you’re using Chrome, or any real browser, as you scroll down the ‘other article’ module expands endlessly. So unless you hit the END key you cannot SCROLL to the bottom to the comment section. ‘Duhhh.’ Learn to web design, even a child can do it. ‘Idiot.’ (See how obnoxious you are?)

            Chrome is not a “real” browser – it’s a spy droid

      Get a comparative grip on the whole Fukushima leak situation: This means at current rates Fukushima would need to keep leaking for another 27,000+ years to release as much radiation into the ocean as the Americans, and Russians put there with their atomic testing in the 60’s!!!!!!! 100,000 TERABECQUERELS (Compared to likely 14 to 40)

      And 10,800 years of Fukushima leakage at current rates to = Sellafields total dishcharges over 40 years!!!!

      Ken Buesseler of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Massachusetts says the Kanda estimate is probably the best he is aware of, and closely matches figures released on 21 August by Tepco, of 0.1 to 0.6 TBq per month for caesium-137 and 0.1 to 0.3 for strontium.

      He points out that the north Pacific contains an estimated 100,000 TBq of caesium-137 from H-bomb testing in the 1960s, so the fallout from Fukushima is adding only a fraction of that. Total discharges from the Sellafield nuclear plant in the UK released 39,000 TBq over 40 years, he says.

        michio Kaku Fukushima….google it and learn!

    • Uh. That’s the 2011 Tsunami energy map, not a radiation or pollution map. This is why you should, as a ‘journalist,’ always check your sources and reaffirm your information from more than one point of view otherwise you will just be a hack conspiretard.

      Your article is, even under rudimentary examination, patently false and tantamount to fear mongering, compulsive lying, or possibly mass ignorance. You are an idiot, and this is a great example as to why every man and their dog having a soap box on the internet is a bad idea.

        Globalist troll

    • Uh. Guys. Read the subject headings. These twits are vaccine denialists, 9/11 deniers, holocaust deniers, etc.

      They are true conspiretards. The truth is relative to them, and whatever justifies their other theories ‘must be true’ because they saw a YouTube video about it by LolGuy22189 who they met on Yahoo chat last week and he said he works for NASA.

      Honestly, these kind of uneducated imbeciles will NEVER EVER see reason, they’re set in their ways and ignorant. Normal people change views based on updated data, these guys choose to instead try and claim updated data is wrong, fake, fraudulent, or manufactured by reptile alien overlords rather than accept they might be wrong.

      There is no point even bothering.

      Why are you using an image that represents the maximum wave height of caused by the Tsunami as a representation of radioactive particles in the Pacific ocean? Since when are radiations measures in centimetres? Oh wait, let me guess… because you activists love lying to people for your cause?

      From the NOAA site: “This image was created by NOAA’s Center for Tsunami Research and graphically shows maximum wave heights (in centimeters or cm) of the tsunami generated by the Japan earthquake on March 11, 2011. It does NOT represent levels of radiation from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant. For more information please visit the original image and background information at http://nctr.pmel.noaa.gov/honshu20110311.”

      not only a problem for the northern hemisphere! the oceans currents are all connected! so what might start in the northern hemisphere will eventually arrive in the southern hemisphere as well. It will just take a little more time…

      It is beyond words that the whole world is just looking and no initiative to work together to solve this problem, has been made, while the powers that be very well know that this is not an isolated problem but regards a world safety issue. Lately it seems that a little group of people with power and money, thinks they can create an end game scenario and that said power and money will protect them, but to these people not bothered by morals, i say this ” Every thing which can spoil can be salted (cured) but what happens if the salt itself gets spoiled” this is a quotation i once read somewhere ,although it sounds better in the other language. One day these people will discover that you can not eat money and power, and it can also not keep you out of harms way maybe for a while but boy this karma thing is the mother of boomerangs , and it will boomerang it’s way back to you guy’s.

      Judgment is coming – Repent ~

      Ezekiel 5:12 King James Version

      12 A third part of thee shall die with the pestilence, and with famine shall they be consumed in the midst of thee: and a third part shall fall by the sword round about thee; and I will scatter a third part into all the winds, and I will draw out a sword after them.

      what would be the current situation?