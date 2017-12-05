Last week, I showed you the list of my personal favorite preparedness books and asked you for your favorites. Many of these, I hadn’t heard of, while others, I just hadn’t read or overlooked. But what we have here is an amazing list of books to add to your survival and preparedness library.
For some, I was able to provide links so that you can get them. Others weren’t as easy to find, but you can be on the lookout for them when you hit thrift stores, libraries, and yard sales. The listings below all have the reasons that the reader recommended them.
Happy reading!
The Reader’s Choice Survival and Preparedness Library – Non-Fiction
General Preparedness
- The LDS Preparedness Manual (Note: If you aren’t looking for a hard copy, you can download it free at this link.)
- Just in Case
- Survival Theory: A Preparedness Guide
- How to Survive the End of the World as We Know It
- The Prepper’s Pocket Guide: 101 Easy Things You Can Do to Ready Your Home for an Emergency
- How to Prepare for Most Emergencies on a $50 a Month Budget
- US Army FM 21-76 Field Survival Manual
- Boy Scout Handbook
Food
- The Foragers Harvest
- Stocking Up
- The Resilient Gardener: Food Production and Self-Reliance in Uncertain Times
- Sonoran Desert Food Plants
- Southwest Foraging: 117 Wild and Flavorful Edibles from Barrel Cactus to Wild Oregano
- Foraging the Rocky Mountains
- Foraging New England
(If your region isn’t listed here, I strongly recommend you search for a local guide to foraging)
Health
- Encyclopedia of Herbal Medicine
- Herbal Recipes for Vibrant Health
- The Bathroom Key
- Essential Oils Natural Remedies
- PDR for Herbal Medicines
- Herbal Medicine for Pets
- EMT textbook (Very expensive but potentially great information)
- Herbal Antibiotics
- Medicinal Plants of the American Southwest
Self-sufficiency
- Making It: Radical Home Ec for a Post Consumer World
- Back to Basics: How to Learn and Enjoy Traditional American Skills (Note from Daisy – I could only find this book used on Amazon, so this link is to the various used-book listings.)
- The Lost Ways
- Sewing Books by Kerstin Martensson (Note from Daisy) There are dozens of these guides that could open a whole new world of preparedness.)
- The Foxfire Series (Note from Daisy: This is a link to the entire series – but it’s kind of expensive. If you want to pick and choose, you can find many of the individual books on these 9 pages of listings.)
- The Self Sufficient Life and How to Live It
- Ultimate Guide to Farm Mechanics: A Practical How-to Guide for the Farmer (compiled from books published in 1884, 1903, and 1922)
Philosophy/Mental Preparedness
- Man’s Search for Meaning
- Civil War Two: The Coming Breakup of America (Warning: This is very politically incorrect and talks about the balkanization of the US mostly based on ethnic/racial division as one of his major predictions)
- Mere Christianity
- Financial Peace (This is the most recent edition)
- A set of songbooks with melodies, lyrics, and chords for folk music, music from Broadway, hymnal, etc. to an individual’s taste – music can be very uplifting in trying times.
- The Bible (KJV)
- Principles of Personal Defense
- Comprehensive Concealed Carry: 10 Tips to Defend Yourself, Stay Safe, Gear up, and Get Your First CCW, Fast
Do you have books to add?
Share them in the comments section below. Coming soon – the Prepper’s Fiction Library!
(Caroline, Karen, Erin, Susan, Walter, Lester, Mimi, John, Karen, Heather, Lisa, Julie, Ted, Tiffany, and David: Thank you for your contributions! )
Submit your review