The Relevancy Of The Illustrated Protocols Of Zion (VIDEOS)

Discussing the subject, The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion requires courage and the willingness to fend off the predictable slurs. Immediate charges of anti-Semitism prove the lack of sincerity and scholarly dishonesty from the gatekeepers of the satanic global New World Order. Even an elementary understanding of historic events and Realpolitik realize that condemning an entire race, religion or ethnic group for the transgressions of evil elements in any tribe is fundamentally ludicrous on face value. However, most individuals who claim to be or identify themselves as Jews, are being played for suckers, because of their refusal to face the fact that some of their Zionist zealots are so willing to sacrifice less worthy of the “so called” chosen, when it furthers their purpose for world dominance.

In order to comprehend the significance of the scheme, the legendary David Duke has published The Illustrated Protocols of Zion book. His own summary description follows.

In my new book, I show that it is actually irrelevant if the original Protocols were written by Czarist agents or not. In fact, as I point out, they are in reality a highly predictive work of “faction”—much like George Orwell’s 1984, or Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World. Although the characters and storyline in both those works are “fiction”, the idea, which underlay both those books, was most certainly fact. Thus, they were works of “faction”—just like the Protocols of Zion. I show that in the case of the protocols, truth is stranger than fiction! For in this illustrated book, I show documents, quotes, photographs and facsimiles of Jewish Supremacist extremism that far exceeds even the assertions contained in the Protocols. The original Protocols claim Jewish control over international banking. The Illustrated Protocols proves this in both text and illustrations. The original Protocols claim that the Jewish extremists control the press. The Illustrated Protocols proves this with Jewish headlines and illustrations. The original Protocols claim that Jewish extremists control major governments. The Illustrated Protocols proves this with illustrations, examples and quotes from leading Jewish Supremacists themselves. The original Protocols talked about Jewish dictatorship through a tyrannical world government. The Illustrated Protocols quotes the most famous Jew of the 20th Century, David Ben-Gurion, where he states his vision that the Jews will be worshiped in their world headquarters in Jerusalem, and that Israel will possess the Supreme Court of mankind. Truth is stranger than fiction! In it, I show that the reality of present-day Jewish Supremacism—in terms of media control, financial manipulation, control of governments and outright Jewish racism—were all accurately predicted and mapped out in the Protocols. Using real, current-day examples of Jewish Supremacist domination, I show that in fact the reality of today is actually much worse than even what the Protocols dared predict!

Now watch the video of The Illustrated Protocols of Zion by David Duke and be surprised as to the viewpoint he takes. Then absorb the implications and consequences presented by Brother Nathanael Kapner in the article, Protocols of the Elders of Zion Fulfilled, as he cites four Protocol “DIRECTIVES” and their fulfillment.

The pattern of suppression and censoring of a serious discussion of actual world events is the hallmark of a plutocracy of globalists, who operate as an oligarchy over public policy. Internalize the magnitude of the analysis.

Israeli journalist Israel Shamir in the essay, The Elders Of Zion And The Masters Of Discourse references Alexander Solzhenitsyn regarding the significance of the actual plan that has become recognizable history.

“The difficulty of the Protocols is in an uncanny dissonance between its uncouth language and deep social and religious thought. It is a rude parody-like rendering of a satanic, subtle and well-thought out plan, wrote the Nobel Prize winning novelist Alexander Solzhenitsyn in his (written in 1966 and published in 2001) analysis of the Protocols. “The Protocols show a blueprint of a social system. Its design is well above abilities of an ordinary mind, including that of its publisher. It is a dynamic process of two stages, of destabilization, increasing freedom and liberalism, which is terminated in social cataclysm, and on the second stage, new hierarchical restructuring of society takes place. It is more complicated than a nuclear bomb. It could be a stolen and distorted plan designed by a mind of genius. Its putrid style of an anti-Semitic grubby brochure [intentionally] obscures the great strength of thought and insight”.

Solzhenitsyn is aware of faults of the Protocols. “Its style is that of a filthy leaflet, the powerful line of thought is broken and fragmented, mixed up with ill-smelling incantations and psychological blunders. The system described is not necessarily connected with the Jews; it could be purely Masonic or whatever; while its strongly anti-Semitic current is not an organic part of the design”.

Solzhenitsyn makes a textual experiment, removes words “Jews”, “Goyim” and “conspiracy” and finds many disturbing ideas. He concludes: “The text demonstrates impressive foresight on the two systems of society, the Western and the Soviet one. While a strong thinker could possibly predict the development of the West in 1901, how could he grasp the Soviet future?”

Testing the limits of an open inquiry of empirical evidence, the liberal academic, Greg Felton dares speak the unspeakable in the video presentation; America Is Now Fully Controlled By Jews Says Canadian Researcher. The response from pro-Zionist proponents in the audience brings out the tired attacks on the messenger, while never refuting the substance of the proof. Such conduct just adds to the Israeli-First fanatical methods as stated in the Huffington Post Suggests Talking About Media Ownership Is Anti-Semitic.

“Apparently, according to Asa Bennett, Mark Gardner and the Huffington Post, merely voicing the opinion that the corporate media is owned by powerful people and that media ownership is becoming increasingly consolidated (both of which are manifestly provable facts), makes you a Jew-hating anti-Semite.”

Absurdly ridiculous and intellectually dishonest, such tactics attempt to silence the historian and conceal damaging testimony, which is impossible to justify. This next example leaves bare for all to witness, the depths of wickedness that underlies the deliberation, which underpins the abomination that is destroying humanity.

The editor of a Christian site Bible Believers, provides a disclaimer regarding the author, Ivan Fraser, who writes The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion: Proof of an Ancient Conspiracy.

Quite like the self-styled “Jews” of whom he writes, Ivan Fraser is without faith in either the Old or New Testaments and unbeknownst to himself he is portraying the mentality of a Talmudic “Jew,” ignorant of the plan and purpose of God, and unaware that the Talmud is diametrically opposed to and nullifies the Torah.

“On 12 January 1952, Rabbi Emanuel Rabinovich was asked to give a keynote speech to the Emergency Council of European Rabbis in Budapest, Hungary. The implications of the following extract are chilling for all to read (especially socialists, communists, “radicals”, politically correct pressure groups of all types, and Jewish pressure groups such as the Anti-Defamation League) who would promote pro-Jewish policies and who would refute that there is a policy to use race relations to degrade society. Here is as blatant an admission as you are going to get and further evidence that the Protocols are very real and actively being updated to synchronize with current world events and the social status as it develops.”

Read Rabbi Emanuel Rabinovich’s speech for yourself and ask how any ethical and moral person could not find such admissions as pure evil.

“The writer Eustace Mullins reports in his book the New History of the Jews, that a double agent, who had infiltrated the inner circle of the Anti-Defamation League of the B’nai B’rith revealed to him that the publication and circulation of Rabinovich’s speech had caused the Jews to postpone all of their plans for a Third World War. The translator from Yiddish of the quote, Henry H. Klein, was a Jew who was horrified by the plans of his own people. He died in New York the day after a meeting with a CIA man, and the CIA now possess a copy of this document. And here it is so interesting to compare the above admission that the Jewish people are considered “sacrifices” to a greater cause of world takeover by their elite brethren. As well as a mass of scientific and historical evidence that the Second World War was simply a tool for the furthering of the New World Order agenda, circumstantial evidence also exists for the planned sacrifice of 6 million people as part of the process.”

Not all globalists are Jewish and certainly not all Jews are Zionists. Nonetheless, AIPAC Zionists are the Archenemy of the American Nation. The relevance of examining the true impact and character of the Timeline of Jewish World Domination, is necessary to save Western Civilization. Goldman Sachs has fulfilled Mayer Amschel Rothschild’s desires as Central Banking provides the protocol for enslavement. Earnest Jews especially should examine David Duke’s Illustrated Protocols of Zion and condemn those who betray their true biblical heritage. In the iniquitous words of Rabbi Rabinovich, “our race will take its rightful place in the world, with every Jew a king and every Gentile a slave”, is the real atrocity for all of mankind.