REPORT: Russian Mind Control Revealed

In the United States, so-called mind control programming was exposed in the 1970s, as the CIA was investigated due to illegal activities conducted overseas and suspicions of the same here at home; which the very operation of the CIA is deemed illegal on U.S. soil. These investigations led to the discovery of a program known as ‘MK Ultra’, a top secret mind control program conducted by the CIA.

The cold war was seen mostly as a space race, and a nuclear standoff between the world’s superpowers, but was there more behind it?

According to a new report out by Serge Kernbach, from the Research Centre of Advanced Robotics and Environmental Science in Stuttgart, Germany, he detailed just under 100 years of Soviet studies and experiments on mind control, costing over $1 billion dollars.

This ‘unconventional’ research is similar to what was being done here in the U.S. and also what the Nazis did. However, much of the information on the Soviet mind control program is still largely classified.

The paper outlines how the Soviets developed “cerpan”, a device to generate and store high-frequency electromagnetic radiation, and the use of this energy to affect other objects.

“If the generator is designed properly, it is able to accumulate bio-energy from all living things – animals, plants, humans – and then release it outside,” the paper said.

Much like what was done with the MK Ultra program in the United States, the Soviet program used people who were drugged up on LSD, or were being tested without even knowing it. It is also plausible to assume (since one of the agencies involved was the NKVD, the precursor to the KGB) that some of the testing was even done to attempt to successfully acquire a “Manchurian candidate”, as at the time this was seen as the best assassination weapon you could have.

Between the U.S. and the Soviet Union, each was to have reportedly known little about the other’s program; however, the report states that what the Soviets knew about the U.S. was built upon.

Due to the investigations into abuse by the CIA, more is actually known about MK Ultra, and “secret weaponry” than is known about the Russian mind control programs, as some experiments that took place over 80 years ago are still classified.

The newly declassified information outlined in the report, however, only touches on the Soviet psychotronics program and the bizarre experiments undertaken. With so much information still classified, will we ever know the whole truth?

Andrew Pontbriand is an activist, researcher, radio show host, Contributor at Activist Post, and Founder of The Resistance Journals.
