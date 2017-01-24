Rioting: The Mainstream Media Knew, But Never Warned Anyone (VIDEO)

The group responsible for planning the #DisruptJ20 movement has already made it very clear in a direct statement that can be found on their website, the rioting and civil disobedience that began during Trump’s inauguration is only the beginning of their resistance to Trump‘s presidency.

In the following video, I discuss the precedent being set by these far-left “protests” if order is not restored, and restored fast, because there is clearly a double standard in play, rather than a uniform set of laws to govern all Americans, regardless of political affiliation. Why the concern? Specifically, the #DisruptJ20 website says:

“#DisruptJ20 will be the start of the resistance. We must take to the streets and protest, blockade, disrupt, intervene, sit in, walk out, rise up, and ‘make more noise and good trouble than the establishment can bear.'”

Recall what happened almost exactly one year ago when Ammon Bundy led a group protest, one that took over a Wildlife Refuge in Oregon (while exercising their constitutional right to carry arms). Bundy’s group did not harm any civilians, they didn’t harm any members of law enforcement, and they didn’t destroy anyone else’s property, but that didn’t stop the media from running with a false narrative about the group, and it did not stop the F.B.I. from swarming the compound which ultimately led to murdering an unarmed member of the group in cold blood, Lavoy Finicum.

The fact that Bundy’s group committed fraction of the human or property damage that these far-left groups have, also didn’t stop the F.B.I. from imprisoning several members of the group for almost a year, keeping them in solitary confinement with only one hour out of a 24-hour day when they were let out.

Right now, the reality is that a large number of well-funded, and highly organized far-left domestic terror groups are parading around in major cities across the country, harming innocent people, police officers, and property along, all while the liberal media is giving them a pass because they’re calling themselves “protestors.”

Whether the people involved in many of the various groups causing chaos around the country consider themselves to be “domestic terrorists” or not, is complete irrelevant. As you’ll see below, many members of the groups have been engaged in “the unlawful use of violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of a political aims.”

Once some members began using explosives, started throwing bottles full of nails at police officers, and causing multiple police officers to need hospitalization, any potential legitimacy the “protests” might have had came to an end. Those who did not support such acts should have dissipated, but instead the chaos has marched on. The specific acts mentioned are acts of terror, making those involved, “domestic terrorists,” end of story.

The following video explains exactly why it’s time to begin making examples out of the self-proclaimed “protestors,” and punishing them to the fullest extent of the law, not because of their beliefs, but because of their actions. Apparently, there seems to be some confusion among those marching about what the First Amendment covers, and what it does not.

With the current “protests,” true to form, the mainstream media has continued to dishonestly cover the various “demonstrations” choosing to focus their coverage on what they keep referring to as “peaceful protests,” while they almost completely ignoring all the violence that has taken place. Let’s be very clear:

THE FIRST AMENDMENT OF THE U.S. CONSTITUTION READS:

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

THE DEFINITION OF TERRORISM IS:

“The unlawful use of violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims.”

As the video above explained, by sentencing anyone found guilty of committing the previously mentioned acts of domestic terror to the maximum penalties allowable, and by also issuing severe penalties to anyone caught marching with and helping to conceal the aforementioned agents of terror, perhaps moving forward the following will be more clear:

Groups that choose to “protest,” must understand that for their “protest” to be lawful, it must be “peaceable,” as required by the First Amendment.

The remainder of the post takes videos and articles from various sources over the last 24 hours, and allows you to see for yourself just how much of the chaos and violence the mainstream media is deliberately withholding from the American public.

Blue Lives Matter reports:

Washington DC – Our police sources on the ground at the Washington DC inauguration riots are reporting back to us that the situation is escalating with more cops getting hurt.

The Washington DC inauguration rioters are throwing explosives, feces, bottles full of nails, and bricks at police officers. At least one patrol car has been flipped and set on fire. Several officers have been injured in the attacks and have been transported to the hospital.

Around 100 people have been arrested so far in the riots but there are hundreds of more violent rioters who continue to attack police officers and have lashed out violently at any perceived Trump supporters.

The incident started to escalate earlier when rioters began attacking officers and smashing everything in sight. Police surrounded a group of about 100 rioters and arrested them, and the remaining rioters escalated their attacks against police. Officers responded with countermeasures to disperse the crowd and the rioters have grown increasingly violent.

In the following video, you’ll notice that the riots began to escalate as explosives, feces, bottles full of nails were thrown, and multiple police officers were hospitalized.

As you can see below, some of the violence started before Inauguration day even began. The following is from the prior night when Donald Trump supporters were beaten bloody outside #DeploraBall. Many were also pelted with eggs, or worse, D-batteries! In the following video, Trump Supporter Dave Allsup explains getting beaten in the head with a flag pole…

In the following video, these two Trump supporters explain how far-left thugs were also throwing D-batteries at Trump supporters!!!

In the following video, a pro-Trump supporter who got punched in the protest is quickly interviewed…







As reported by CNN:

Anti-Trump protests also broke out Friday in US cities, including New York, Seattle, Dallas, Chicago and Portland, Oregon. Authorities in Seattle say one person was in critical condition at a hospital with a gunshot wound. Demonstrations also took place overseas in Hong Kong, Berlin and London.

In New York, nine people were arrested for disorderly conduct, according to the New York Police Department. Authorities said five people were arrested at a protest in Dallas, six in Chicago.

In Portland, Oregon, protesters were armed with clubs, sticks and throwing unknown liquid at officers, according to the Portland Police Department. Six people were arrested in Portland Friday, Portland Police Sgt. Pete Simpson tells CNN.

In Seattle, people threw bricks and other items at officers during a demonstration on the the University of Washington campus, city police said. Harborview Medical Center in Seattle confirmed it was treating a man who was shot at the protest and is in critical condition. Seattle police said a man turned himself in to campus police and was being questioned.

For those who thought the chaos and violence would be confined to only Washington D.C., the following is video of Portland, Oregon.

When will all this insanity end? Furthermore, what type of precedent is being set for if/when the far-right wants to march? Will the situation eventually spiral out of control the way things did in Ferguson, Baltimore, and Charlotte, largely thanks to financing from George Soros? If it does, will Donald Trump be forced to act and call in the military to restore order?

All of it depends on how quickly the far-left wants to join the rest of us in reality, but mark my words: the far-left may eventually retreat in the short term, but do not expect them to go away! That is why the following must be reinforced immediately.

THE FIRST AMENDMENT OF THE U.S. CONSTITUTION READS:

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

THE DEFINITION OF TERRORISM IS:

“The unlawful use of violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims.”

People keep forgetting… with all this election nonsense going on, no one is talking about the looming global economic crisis. As legendary investor Jim Rogers said not long ago:

“If this is happening now, with the stock market soaring and unemployment a bit lower than it was during the depths of the last recession, what is going to happen when things start getting really bad in this country? Desperate people do desperate things, and if people are willing to hurl rocks and set horses on fire because they are upset at a political candidate, what are they going to do when there is no food for their families?”

