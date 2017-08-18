Mueller’s Gang of Legal Quislings

What you are witnessing is a Deep State execution of constitutional government by the esquire class of statist lawyers. The definition of a quisling is “a traitor who collaborates with an enemy force occupying their country.” Is there a better description of Robert Mueller’s posse of committed partisan, who are determined to be a lynch mob and take out the Trump America First movement? Make no mistake about it, the bipartisan establishment hates the profound restoration of a populist agenda that is routed within the traditional principles of the founding of the Republic. Using the practices of The People’s Court, Volksgerichtshof) was a Sondergericht (“special court“) of Nazi Germany, set up outside the operations of the constitutional frame of law, is a model for Mueller special counsel.

Brush up on the historical comparison of Herr Mueller: by what name should we address you? The recent essay, FBI is the Corrupt Enforcer of the Power Elite illustrates the dishonest culture from which Mueller once lead and still serves as a hatchet man. Even the most challenged political observer bombarded with an endless fake news cycle about Donald Trump must smell the stench coming from the Shadow Government peril, of a drain the swamp presidency. The odor of hatred permeates the beltway collectivists, who fear that ordinary people might actually have a voice in the White House.

If you have doubts as to the vengeful intentions of the Mueller witch hunt, just examine the list of bias lawyers that have been hired to destroy the grassroots patriot citizen movement. Only the most naive or ignorant believe that an unaccountable Grand Inquisitor is seeking truth and justice.

“In The Brothers Karamazov, Fydor Dostoevsky has Ivan Karamazov use his intuition to deliver a psychological view of his internal struggle . . . The excesses of the Grand Inquisitor became the creed of administration by the temporal regime. Their doctrine was taught as the achievement of the common good. Judgment for defining and attaining that criterion rested in the politic that kept the ruling structure in place.”

Mueller is totally committed to keeping the ruling structure in place. The artificial and contrived political environment that rationalizes a special “persecutor” counsel if founded in basic common law is absurd. So it is entirely consistent to challenge the entire process of a hanging judge.

Indeed, even by the tortured parameters of the barrister class, following the jurisprudence of presidential powers is easily discarded if the end results of eliminating a political foe is the critical goal.

So when GOP Rep: Mueller is breaking law, must resign from investigation, one should take this argument most seriously.

“Citing a FoxNews.com report stating that Mueller enjoyed “a lengthy, close” relationship with former FBI Director (and longtime ally) James Comey, Rep. Trent Franks, R-Ariz., claims Mueller has failed to disqualify himself from serving as special counsel, as required by law due to the conflict of interest.

Mueller preceded Comey as FBI director from 2001-2013, and they knew each other when Comey was working as deputy attorney general for the George W. Bush administration in 2003. During Comey’s 2007 testimony before Congress, Comey described how Mueller was his confidante when Comey opposed the Bush administration’s plan to renew a controversial surveillance program, Fox News reported.

According to Fox News, Mueller once called Comey “one of the finest people I’ve ever met.”

“Bob Mueller is in clear violation of federal code and must resign to maintain the integrity of the investigation into alleged Russian ties. Those who worked under them have attested he and Jim Comey possess a close friendship, and they have delivered on-the-record statements effusing praise of one another,” Rep. Franks stated Tuesday, via press release.”

If this conflict of interest abuse was not so serious, it would qualify as a skit on Saturday Night Live. Any objective analysis of the self admitted violations of security clearance leaks by James Comey would constitute the basis of his own prosecution. Oh no; not in the maniacal world of Robert Mueller. So what is the end game for the Judas double-dealers?

From an editorial of The New York Sun, An Indict Trump Strategy? makes several pertinent points.

“It looks like the emerging strategy of the special prosecutor heading the Russia probe could well be to indict President Trump while he’s in office, rather than refer him to the House for impeachment. The prosecutor, Robert Mueller, hasn’t said anything like that. With the pattern of news stories about Mr. Mueller’s investigation and the president’s own statements, though, it doesn’t take a Sherlock Holmes to speculate that the game, unconstitutional though it may be, is afoot.”

The paranoid panic that drives the gentry collaborators to cheer the convoluted fishing expedition to manufacture a nonexistent crime is proof positive that the elites, who run the government, are mentally ill or profoundly evil. Let no voice stand in the way to distort the constitution when there is an unlimited supply of unethical attorneys to do the bidding of the corporatist and K Street insiders.

Even the liberal LA Times offers an editorial by Douglas W. Kmiec that challenges the legitimacy of the Mueller third degree. His arguments are compelling.

“The special counsel cannot be justified by the Supreme Court’s 8-1 approval of the earlier independent counsel law, which was passed in 1978 and expired in 1999. The high court’s dissenter was Justice Antonin Scalia, and subsequent precedent and scholarship acknowledge that Scalia had the better argument. Indeed, Congress let the law expire because, as Scalia reasoned, it made it too easy to falsely call one’s political opponent a crook. (Both Republicans and Democrats were equally happy to see the law sunset.) Under the expired law, independent counsels were appointed by a special three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals, but only after the attorney general conducted a preliminary investigation based on “specific and credible” information about alleged wrongdoing by the president. Under the old law, if there were “no reasonable grounds” after the preliminary investigation, that was reported to the court and the matter ended. These careful first steps are not explicit in the Justice Department’s current special counsel regulations, and there are no signs that in the wake of Sessions’ recusal, a constitutionally sufficient process triggered the Mueller appointment. Statutorily appointed independent counsels also had an obligation to make reports to the appointing court every six months. In order to expand the boundaries of an investigation, they had to get the approval of the attorney general and notify the court. The court decided what reports were made public or sent to Congress. By comparison, Mueller appears to be operating unilaterally.”

The unmistakable lesson to draw from the quisling legal community is that if you don’t like the separations of power constitutional constraints and Bill of Rights protections, just make up a summary judgment that a compliant media will force feed to a gullible public.

The camarilla of natural law perverts have found a new home in the Mueller gaggle of vitiate executioners. Their task is to hang the carcass of a confederation of sovereign states and bury the bones of liberty under the boot of centralized despotism.

Do you needs a better example of The Butchered Law? Reflect on the words of Dick the Butcher in Henry VI, part 2. His sober solution for the law, “The first thing we do, let’s kill all the lawyers”, was ignored in his era. Today it would be dismissed as subversive. Yet who are the real betrayers?

When the law is used to stamp out the will of an overwhelming and legitimate Presidential election, the power of the ruling class can no longer be honored or obeyed. If Mueller is allowed to railroad the Trump administration by looking into every accusation from a life in business, the country will reject his butchery of the law. Long ago the supposed validation for the investigation, that devastating Russian connection has been debunked.

However, the true collaboration with the Putin regime was established by the Clinton cabal of crooks. Where is the willingness to go after the systemic criminals in your probe, Herr Mueller? No, your assignment is to continue the cover-up and protect the District of Criminals.

In the cherished tradition of non-violent civil disobedience, the great heartland of loyal citizens would reject your sinister hit job as a tipping point in the war being waged by your globalist masters. Taking to the streets has never been a tactic used by the producing middle America; however, a Mueller hounding based upon phony allegations include all Trump supporters as a target of your hatred.

The action to take: The first thing we do, let’s remove the entire political class from power”. Resign Now, Herr Mueller; before the equivalent of new Nuremberg trials will have you in the dock for crimes against devoted Americans. The New World Order conspirators are the establishment. James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Loretta Lynch and Sally Q. Yates are all complicit in the tainted corridors of injustice that protects the treasonous elites.

Subscribe to The Sleuth Journal Newsletter for Daily Articles! Email *