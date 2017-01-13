US Report on Nonexistent Russian Hacking Made Its Intelligence Community a Laughing Stock

The scheme to blame Russia for US election hacking failed. It laid an egg. It made Washington’s intelligence community look like rank amateurs.

Americans overwhelmingly disbelieve its rubbish for good reason. With no evidence cited, it lacks credibility.

It’s fake news, fiction, not facts, propaganda aimed at delegitimizing Trump’s election and provocatively stoking confrontation with Russia.

Last year, Sergey Lavrov said “(w)e have not seen a single fact, a single proof” of Russian US election hacking. Putin earlier said “(h)ysterics (were) whipped up to distract the attention of the American people from the essence of” the content released. (N)obody talks about” the damning information – just bashing Russia and Trump irresponsibly.

Following Friday’s release of the CIA/FBI/NSA report, Russia’s lower house State Duma International Affairs Committee chairman Alexey Pushkov tweeted “(m)ountain gave birth to a mouse: all accusations against Russia are based on ‘confidence’ and assumptions. US was sure about Hussein possessing WMDs in the same way.”

The report targeted RT (Russia Today) for its truth-telling – exposing US propaganda for its millions of global viewers.

Its editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan tweeted: “Aaa, the CIA report is out! Laughter of the year! Intro to my show from 6 years ago is the main evidence of Russia’s influence at US elections. This is not a joke!”

The report lied, comparing the Russian Federation to its Soviet predecessor, saying they have “a history of conducting covert influence campaigns focused on US presidential elections that have used intelligence officers and agents and press placements to disparage candidates perceived as hostile to the Kremlin.”

If Russia interfered in last November’s US election, evidence would have been released to prove it. None appeared because none exists.

At his yearend press conference, Obama lied, claiming “(w)e will provide evidence that we can safely provide, that does not compromise sources and methods.”

“But I’ll be honest with you, when you’re talking about cybersecurity, a lot of it is classified and we are not going to provide it, because the way we catch folks is by knowing certain things about them that they don’t want us to know.” “The intelligence I’ve seen gives me great confidence in their assessment that the Russians carried out this hack – the hack of the DNC and the hack of John Podesta.”

Fact: Russia didn’t hack or otherwise interfere in America’s election.

Fact: Obama lied like he always does. No US election hacking occurred – not by Russia or anyone else.

Fact: Information was leaked by one or more Democrat party insiders, angry about Hillary stealing, not winning, her nomination.

Senate Armed Services Committee chairman John McCain sounded buffoon-like, saying “(e)very American should be alarmed by Russia’s attack on our nation.”

Every American should be alarmed about the criminal neocon gang infesting Washington, waging war on humanity at home and abroad!