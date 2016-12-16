Breaking News

Sandy Hook ‘Parents’ Caught at White House on Visitor Log BEFORE Newtown Hoax (VIDEO)

Posted by
Date:
in: False Flags, Government Corruption, Multimedia, Sleuth Journal, Special Interests, US News

Sandy Hook 'Parents' Caught at White House on Visitor Log BEFORE Newtown Hoax (VIDEO) | white-house | False Flags Government Corruption Multimedia Sleuth Journal Special Interests US News

How many Sandy Hook ‘parents’ visited the White House — before their kids got ‘killed’ in the Newtown school shooting hoax?

The White House visitor log is public and it shows names matching many Newtown parents who visited, bizarrely, before their kids got killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School “shooting”.

The White House log shows names like David Wheeler and Veronique Pozner. After their White House visits, these actors played the role of Newtown parents.

Other Newtown names appear in the White House visitor log, including Robert Parker and Michele Hartman. The names Vabner and Hubbard also appear.

Benjamin Wheeler was a child ‘slain’ in the Newtown hoax, but someone matching his name visited the White House three years after the ‘massacre’.


Barry Soetoro

YOU CAN DOWNLOAD THE ENTIRE WHITE HOUSE VISITOR LOG DATABASE — OR BROWSE IT USING THE ‘MAGNIFYING GLASS’ TOOL HERE:
https://open.whitehouse.gov/widgets/p…

HOW MANY NEWTOWN HOAX NAMES CAN YOU FIND IN THE WHITE HOUSE VISITORS LOG?

ANOTHER LINK TO WHITE HOUSE VISITOR LOG DATA:
https://open.whitehouse.gov/dataset/W…

FOR UPDATES, SUBSCRIBE TO ‘BARRY SOETORO’ CHANNEL:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgzi…

Save

Save

Sandy Hook 'Parents' Caught at White House on Visitor Log BEFORE Newtown Hoax (VIDEO) | pf-icon | False Flags Government Corruption Multimedia Sleuth Journal Special Interests US News Print Friendly
Submit your review
1
2
3
4
5
Submit
     
Cancel

Create your own review

Sandy Hook 'Parents' Caught at White House on Visitor Log BEFORE Newtown Hoax
Average rating:  
 0 reviews

About The Author

    Related posts

    • Dr. Strangelove

      Who believes this crap, anyway?

    • wayne

      COINCIDENCE is now the leading cause of false flag attacks, sickness and death. Operation Hollywood has taken to the streets.
      Actors in Newtown, Imposters in the White House.
      Great article!

    • Elsie

      I tried to tell my family about this and they got very angry and refuse to believe. My son who is 24 covered his face with a pillow. No one can comprehend that all these people work together to pull these stunts off or why.