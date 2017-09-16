Saudi Crown Prince Visits Israel

His unannounced visit was reported by the Israel Broadcasting Corporation (IBC), saying:

“A prince from the Royal Court visited the country in secret over the past few days and discussed the idea of pushing regional peace forward with a number of senior Israeli officials.”

Both countries have no formal diplomatic ties. In 2013, Saudi prince Bandar bin Sultan visited Israel, breaking a decades long taboo – marking the first known Saudi visit to the Jewish state.

Bandar came covertly, not openly, to discuss interests both countries share – including toppling Assad and confronting Iran.

A Saudi/Israeli/US alliance reflects a deplorable axis of evil. Bandar reportedly discussed bankrolling a new terrorist force to escalate war on Syria – about a year before Washington began its terror-bombing campaign, ongoing since September 2014.

The Saudis, Israelis and Americans are enemies of peace, along with their rogue allies. Claiming crown prince/defense minister Mohammed bin Salman came to Israel secretly to talk peace defies his real purpose – likely to plot hostile actions against Syria and Iran, a similar scheme to what Bandar urged years earlier.

Netanyahu and Israel’s Foreign Ministry declined to comment. Riyadh denied the visit, its state media saying:

“A senior Elaph source (said) a high-level Qatari official quietly visited Tel Aviv midweek and discussed security issues with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.” “The source added that the visit lasted two days before his meeting with Kuwaiti emir Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and US President Donald Trump to discuss the Qatar diplomatic crisis.” “The senior Qatari emissary discussed security issues with Israeli representatives, including military steps that concern Doha due to their potential to escalate the Qatar crisis with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE.” “The Qatari official explained the fragile situation that his country is in to his Israeli hosts in the hope that Israel will help reduce tensions and even solve the crisis through behind-the-scenes efforts.” “According to reports, Israel will ‘look into the issue.’ Official Israeli sources refused to confirm or deny the reports.”

The reported visit came a day after Netanyahu said Israeli/Arab world relations are better than ever.

“What’s happening now with the Arab bloc states has never before happened in our history, even when we signed agreements,” Netanyahu claimed, adding:

“What we have now is greater than anything else during any other period in Israel’s history.”

Crown prince Salman’s visit had nothing to do with fostering regional peace, everything to do with plotting actions against Syria and Iran – maybe allying Saudi wealth with Israeli might for hostile actions against both countries.

Israeli and Riyadh’s best efforts to topple Assad failed, unable to effectively counter a formidable, resilient, committed Syrian, Iranian, Russia alliance against terrorist groups they support.

What new scheme Salman proposed is unknown, likely a new approach to pursue a failed agenda.

