Saudis Terror-Bomb Yemen Capital

Striking Sanaa followed a Houthi missile fired at Saudi territory.

Riyadh lied claiming Iran supplied the weapon in question. Land, sea and air blockade conditions prevent weapons getting in from abroad, and everything else after things were tightened, including vitally needed humanitarian aid.

“A shot was just taken by Iran, in my opinion,” Trump roared days earlier. No evidence suggests it despite claims made – fabricated to vilify Iran, likely ahead of something diabolical planned against the country and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

Its prime minister’s forced resignation and detention in Riyadh suggests something troubling will happen. It’s unknown what, but likely to destabilize the region more than already, maybe another war.

On Friday, Saudi terror-bombing was heavy, multiple strikes occurring. Sanaa’s Defense Ministry was struck, along with civilian targets.

According to local journalist Hassain Abukhaiti, “one of the missiles hit a house. A family was living there. The house has been destroyed. It is very likely that the entire family was killed.”

RT Arabic correspondents said about a dozen houses were hit, along with “an economic institution next to the Ministry of Defense in the densely populated area of old Sanaa.”

Unknown numbers of casualties occurred, maybe dozens killed or injured. According to Abukhaiti, terror-bombing struck near a facility for the disabled.

Rescuers trying to pull victims from rubble feared more strikes might target them.

Separately, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid (OCHA) spokesman Russell Geekie said “(h)umanitarian movements into Yemen remain blocked.”

Days earlier, UN humanitarian aid chief Mark Lowcock said if blockade conditions aren’t lifted soon, Yemen will face “the largest famine the world has seen for many decades, with millions of victims” – many in the country on the brink of starvation, especially young children and the elderly.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun accused Riyadh of “kidnapp(ing)” PM Saad Hariri, saying he’s held “the result of the dubious and mysterious situation…in the kingdom.”

His forced resignation “does not reflect reality. Lebanon does not accept its prime minister being in a situation at odds with international treaties and the standard rules in relations between states.”

On Sunday, thousands of Lebanese are expected to participate in a mass Beirut demonstration, demanding his return.

Aoun intends referring his situation to the Security Council if he’s detained much longer.

On Saturday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Washington calls on “all states and parties to respect Lebanon’s sovereignty, independence, and constitutional processes” – a weak-kneed statement, failing to denounce Riyadh’s action.

Trump earlier expressed support for crown prince bin Salman’s power grab, arresting scores of princes, ministers and others. Saudi-style prosecution likely awaits them.

Hariri’s fate remains unknown. On November 4, he resigned involuntarily. He was summoned to Riyadh and detained.

What’s next for him and regionally remains to unfold.

