This Really Can Save America IF Understood Widely (VIDEO)

We’ve been narrating the engineered end of America throughout all of 2017 and today I continue my discussion from podcast #10 when I discussed the current explosion of Cultural Marxism happening in America. Today we explore this topic much deeper by exploring various key terms that all interrelate so that people can see and understand exactly what is happening in America today. The globalists are using the cultural Marxist techniques of political correctness and identity politics wrapped under the umbrella of ‘Post Modernism’ and ‘collectivism’ and disguised under the guise of things like multiculturalism, empathy, care, inclusion, diversity, anti-hate and anti-racism among other names and tactics to permanently divide America the way they’ve divided many other nations around the world.

I believe the only way to save America at this point is if enough people truly understand this critical information and are able to identify this agenda which is fully playing out all around us in America today. While this information has been available for decades, we now face the end of America and in addition to understanding this information we must find ways to share this information with as many people as possible and with whoever is willing to listen.



