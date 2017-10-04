Breaking News

This Really Can Save America IF Understood Widely (VIDEO)

We’ve been narrating the engineered end of America throughout all of 2017 and today I continue my discussion from podcast #10 when I discussed the current explosion of Cultural Marxism happening in America. Today we explore this topic much deeper by exploring various key terms that all interrelate so that people can see and understand exactly what is happening in America today. The globalists are using the cultural Marxist techniques of political correctness and identity politics wrapped under the umbrella of ‘Post Modernism’ and ‘collectivism’ and disguised under the guise of things like multiculturalism, empathy, care, inclusion, diversity, anti-hate and anti-racism among other names and tactics to permanently divide America the way they’ve divided many other nations around the world.

I believe the only way to save America at this point is if enough people truly understand this critical information and are able to identify this agenda which is fully playing out all around us in America today. While this information has been available for decades, we now face the end of America and in addition to understanding this information we must find ways to share this information with as many people as possible and with whoever is willing to listen.


About The Author

Bernie Suarez is a revolutionary writer with a background in medicine, psychology, and information technology. He is the author of The Art of Overcoming the New World Order and has written numerous articles over the years about freedom, government corruption and conspiracies, and solutions. A former host of the 9/11 Freefall radio show, Bernie is also the creator of the Truth and Art TV project where he shares articles and videos about issues that raise our consciousness and offer solutions to our current problems. His efforts are designed to encourage others to joyfully stand for truth, to expose government tactics of propaganda, fear and deception, and to address the psychology of dealing with the rising new world order. He is also a former U.S. Marine who believes it is our duty to stand for and defend the U.S. Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic. A peace activist, he believes information and awareness is the first step toward being free from enslavement from the globalist control system which now threatens humanity. He believes love conquers all fear and it is up to each and every one of us to manifest the solutions and the change that you want to see in this world, because doing this is the very thing that will ensure victory and restoration of the human race from the rising global enslavement system, and will offer hope to future generations.

